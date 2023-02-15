Aspiring Singer Christen Kuikoua's Sweet Sixteen is next to the corner

Christen Kuikoua 15 days before his Sweet 16 Birthday (2023) Photo by Christen Kuikoua Fans On Medium

Aspiring singer Christen kuikoua's Birthday Is coming very soon. Exactly 15 days as from when the post is written. Christen Kuikoua was Born on a Thursday 1st of March 2007, in Yaounde ( Cameroon). And he is a very small Instagram influencer, as from when the post is written and aka. Appears in the Claten+ YouTube channel. The teen influencer spends his time promoting about his life, on the achievement of his goal and probably one day with God be the greatest youth influencers around USA and perhaps worldwide. His Instagram account is full of content about himself singing, nothing original but covers, writing poems and modeling.

Photo by Christen kuikoua Instagram

The young singer is a theater lover and has participated in some productions at his school like The Lion king jr., Check Please ( a series of blind dinner dates that couldn't get any worse ) and finally currently working on an upcoming production named The Wiz (1978 American musical adventure fantasy film) originally directed by Sidney Lumet.

Christen kuikoua Gracing the stage with his awesome performance of the role Ken, Check Please On the Northwest Highschool Stage. Photo by AGEOWNS

Fun Fact About Christen Kuikoua

Christen kuikoua is a Pisces. The young aspiring thespian actor is also very single as for when the article is written.