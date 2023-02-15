Never Compete

with Artificial intelligence

but instead focus

On developing Unique human Intelligence

Because If you continue

to teach today

as you taught yesterday

then you rob us students of tomorrow

for you can lead a horse to water

but you can't force it

Neither Can you make it drink

In the future, we will need

more passion and compassion,

people with inspired heart

and wisdom to uplift this planet

but remember how do you want us Children

to succeed

When we can't even have proper nutrition,

How do you want us children to succeed?

when we are always treated like machines,

Receiving 19 homework's due the Next day,

So In other words depriving us from our sleep

Remember First

The Biggest factor For Childhood Success

is it's never I.Q,

it is the family Meals,



Don't take away my family time

and offer me Facebook

Because at a time

it becomes too hard to face that book

Don't tell me to go Pinterest

because it is hard sometimes to pin that interest

Don't lie to me. You were always top of your class.

or tell me to be like x and y because,

the truth is

I am sick of being told to be someone am not



When I fall, I need love, not judgment

I need counselors, not a jury

I need a family, not a court



You Know

The Best Feeling In the world

Is to Know That Your Own Parent Get You

For your Children's Are Not Your Children's

they are the sons and daughters

of life longing for itself,

they come through you,

but not from you

and though they are with you,

They don't belong to you

You may give them your love,

but not your thoughts

For they have their own thoughts

You may House their bodies but not their souls,

For their souls dwell in the house of tomorrow

So Please My Dear Teachers And Beloved Parents

Don't transform My Child Hood

into a robotic recommendation

Because the Truth I can't be Upgraded

But I Can Learn for the absolute better

Christen Kuikoua Dedicated Poem To Those Children In Need Of a Voice

Christen Kuikoua ( born Christen Kuikoua Keutchankeu on March 1st, 2007) Is an American actor, aspiring fashion model, singer, poet, Instagrammer, and Internet Personality. He is mostly known for portraying ken (who is a bit too into the romance and a bit too oblivious to personal boundaries) Check Please On the Northwest Theater Stage. He is Also Known as a motivational speaker portraying the theme of “Living Life Happy” on his multiple social media platforms.