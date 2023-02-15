I Need A Family Not A Court Poem by Christen Kuikoua (Dedicated To All Children In Need Of A Voice

Never Compete
with Artificial intelligence
but instead focus
On developing Unique human Intelligence
Because If you continue
to teach today
as you taught yesterday
then you rob us students of tomorrow
for you can lead a horse to water
but you can't force it
Neither Can you make it drink
In the future, we will need
more passion and compassion,
people with inspired heart
and wisdom to uplift this planet
but remember how do you want us Children
to succeed
When we can't even have proper nutrition,
How do you want us children to succeed?
when we are always treated like machines,
Receiving 19 homework's due the Next day,
So In other words depriving us from our sleep
Remember First
The Biggest factor For Childhood Success
is it's never I.Q,
it is the family Meals,

Don't take away my family time
and offer me Facebook
Because at a time
it becomes too hard to face that book
Don't tell me to go Pinterest
because it is hard sometimes to pin that interest
Don't lie to me. You were always top of your class.
or tell me to be like x and y because,
the truth is
I am sick of being told to be someone am not

When I fall, I need love, not judgment
I need counselors, not a jury
I need a family, not a court

You Know
The Best Feeling In the world
Is to Know That Your Own Parent Get You
For your Children's Are Not Your Children's
they are the sons and daughters
of life longing for itself,
they come through you,
but not from you
and though they are with you,
They don't belong to you
You may give them your love,
but not your thoughts
For they have their own thoughts
You may House their bodies but not their souls,
For their souls dwell in the house of tomorrow
So Please My Dear Teachers And Beloved Parents
Don't transform My Child Hood
into a robotic recommendation
Because the Truth I can't be Upgraded
But I Can Learn for the absolute better

Christen Kuikoua Dedicated Poem To Those Children In Need Of a Voice
ABOUT CHRISTEN KUIKOUA

Christen Kuikoua  ( born Christen Kuikoua Keutchankeu on March 1st, 2007) Is an American actor, aspiring fashion model, singer, poet,  Instagrammer, and Internet Personality. He is mostly known for portraying ken (who is a bit too into the romance and a bit too oblivious to personal boundaries) Check Please On the Northwest Theater Stage. He is Also Known as a motivational speaker portraying the theme of “Living Life Happy” on his multiple social media platforms.

