Mom, You Are My One And Only By Christen kuikoua ( Dedicated To His Mother)

Mom You Are My One And Only By Christen kuikoua

Mom, your love is a mystery:

How can you do it all?

Mother is such a simple word,

But to me there's meaning seldom heard.

For everything I am today,

My mother's love showed me the way.

You are the Thunder, and I am Lightning

And I Love the Way You, Know Who You are to me

Cause Mom You are a firework

My Moon in times of darkness

My Sun in times of my happy hours

My pillow in times of sorrow

And My strength In Times Of Great Depression

How Can You Do It All?

My World, My Forever What will I Have Been

Without Such Pure Love

Like The Moon In Someone's Sky

You Show Me The Way to life

With your loving and slivering light

you shine like and angel

And I Thank heaven for the grace of having such a mother

Which paths are wise and life is true

You are my sunshine

I'll love my mother all my days,

For enriching my life in so many ways.

She set me straight and then set me free,

And that's what the word 'mother' means to me.

Mom, I wish I had words engraved in the clouds

to tell How much you mean to me.

I am the person I am today,

Because you let me be.

Your unconditional love

Made me happy, strong, and secure.

In all the world, there is no mother

Better than my own.

You're the best and wisest person, Mom

I have ever known.

Like the stars talks with no words

your wisdom Enlightened me

And Forever the angels will sing hallelujah

For they Woe to have someone like you

Christen Kuikoua Dedicated this poem to His Mother (Therance Kuikoua)