Mom, You Are My One And Only By Christen kuikoua ( Dedicated To His Mother)

Mom You Are My One And Only By Christen kuikoua

Mom, your love is a mystery:
How can you do it all?
Mother is such a simple word,
But to me there's meaning seldom heard.
For everything I am today,
My mother's love showed me the way.
You are the Thunder, and I am Lightning
And I Love the Way You, Know Who You are to me
Cause Mom You are a firework
My Moon in times of darkness
My Sun in times of my happy hours
My pillow in times of sorrow
And My strength In Times Of Great Depression
How Can You Do It All?
My World, My Forever What will I Have Been
Without Such Pure Love
Like The Moon In Someone's Sky
You Show Me The Way to life
With your loving and slivering light
you shine like and angel
And I Thank heaven for the grace of having such a mother
Which paths are wise and life is true
You are my sunshine
I'll love my mother all my days,
For enriching my life in so many ways.
She set me straight and then set me free,
And that's what the word 'mother' means to me.
Mom, I wish I had words engraved in the clouds
to tell How much you mean to me.
I am the person I am today,
Because you let me be.
Your unconditional love
Made me happy, strong, and secure.
In all the world, there is no mother
Better than my own.
You're the best and wisest person, Mom
I have ever known.
Like the stars talks with no words
your wisdom Enlightened me
And Forever the angels will sing hallelujah
For they Woe to have someone like you

Christen Kuikoua Dedicated this poem to His Mother (Therance Kuikoua)

