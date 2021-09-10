3-year-old boy, found alive after 3 days in Australian bush

Class mate

The boy disappeared on his parents' rural property in the Hunter region of New South Wales. A helicopter crew spotted him after a three-day search.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zVlon_0bs4aguv00
3 years Missing boynews

Police in Australia said Monday that they had found a 3-year-old boy alive and well after he spent three nights lost in the woods on his parents' rural property in New South Wales.

Dramatic video posted to Twitter by New South Wales police shows the boy apparently splashing in and drinking from a stream as rescue crews hover above.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZjOVw_0bs4aguv00
3 years Missing boy parentsnews

Police said in a statement that the boy, identified as Anthony “AJ” Elfalak, was reported missing Friday after he disappeared from his parents' property in the Hunter region of New South Wales.

Authorities on trail bikes, canine officers, divers and air rescue units searched from Friday through Monday. At midday Monday in Australia, an air search team found AJ on a creek bank less than 550 yards from his home.

AJ was kneeling in the creek when a State Emergency Service officer reached him and placed a hand on his shoulder, State Emergency Service Chief Inspector Simon Merrick said.

The officer “stated that he turned towards him with a massive smile on his face that he will not forget,” Merrick said.

He was in good condition and was taken to a hospital for observation, ambulance officers said. The child has since been released and is home with his family.

His father, Anthony Elfalak, said AJ had been bitten by ants and that h

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UcLKu_0bs4aguv00
3 years Missing boy found in Australia bushesnews

e had a diaper rash and had suffered abrasions.

“I can’t explain it, I’m so blessed,” the mother told reporters while holding her son. “I’m so happy that he is here. He’s with us, he’s safe and well and healthy, that’s all that matters."

A pilot of the police helicopter that helped find AJ described his reaction as “absolute joy.”

“We were all emotional and I said to the boys ... ‘If that doesn’t make you happy, nothing will,’” pilot Jonathan Smith said, referring to the crew.

“We’ve been involved in many jobs that don’t turn out like this and it’s been the other end of the spectrum and it’s just really nice to have a positive outcome like this for once,” he said.

Police have said they do not suspect anything suspicious was behind AJ's disappearance.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I will provide local & breaking news and stories,local weather , sports,entertainment,education,fashion,contravarsals,personal devolpment,lifestyle stories , policits,science,etc.,

Austin, TX
27 followers

More from Class mate

2 bodies found in Jersey River, miles in search for people swept away during flooding

Two bodies have been recovered from the Passaic River, authorities confirmed Thursday. The first body was pulled from the river on Wednesday in Kearny, The second was recovered on Thursday, in the water in Newark, near the Kearny border, he said. Though neither body has been identified, the mayor confirmed one was a man and one was a woman.

Read full story

Matthew Taylor Coleman Allegedly Killing his 2 children with a spearfishing gun,Eligible for Death Penalty..

"There are no words to describe the profound grief that envelops an entire community when a child is murdered," Acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman wrote in a press release. "The Department of Justice is determined to achieve justice for these victims and their loved ones."

Read full story
Montana State

Body of Montana hiker found under rocks nearly 2 months after she vanished

Authorities believe Tatum Morell, 23, was climbing Whitetail Peak "when she was caught in a significant rock slide and suffered fatal injuries." Rescuers recovered the body of missing hiker Tatum Morell from a remote region of Whitetail Peak, Mont., on Saturday.

Read full story
1 comments

What Advice Would You Give Yourself in Your 20s?

A LinkedIn survey reveals fascinating advice that repeats itself over and over. Actions speak louder than words. It seems this priceless advice is what every 20-year old set on a career path needs.

Read full story
Newton, NJ

Police killed a Black Army veteran outside his home. His family wants answers.

"His wife called for someone to come and help because she feared that he may take his own life," Valerie Cobbertt said. "When they came, that was not the case. They murdered my brother."

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy