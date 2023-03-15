National Polls Show Many Donald Trump's Supporters Now Believe Election Wasn't Stolen in 2020,

Clarence Walker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XC0yw_0lJHMLcx00
Election 2020Photo byPixabay

National Polls Show Many Donald Trump's Supporters Now Believe Election Wasn't Stolen in 2020

By C.J. Walker

If a lie is repeated often enough the lie begins to sound like the truth.

Despite numerous surveys conducted after the presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in November, 2020, majority of Americans now say they are convinced the scandalous contested election was free and fair while some die-hard supporters still believe Democrats rigged the election against Trump. Outlandish claims from Trump and his supporters have swirled like a recurring tornado since 2020 that the election was fraudulent though it's been disproven repeatedly through exhaustive audits, recounts in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona, including the court system presided over judges appointed by then-president Donald Trump. https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2022/feb/02/viral-image/no-most-americans-dont-believe-2020-election-was-f/

There have never been a shred of evidence the presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. And now many of his supporters have finally awaken and realize Trump's claims about the election was nonetheless a belief with nothing to substantiate the false election claims.https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2103619118

A Washington Post investigation into a recent CNN poll by reporter Aaron Blake, Blake stated that pro-Trump voters still believe there were election hijinks but grudgingly admit that it is something that they feel more than know for a fact.

As Blake concisely explains, "It turns out the GOP base as a whole is increasingly admitting it to themselves — that its continued belief in a stolen election is largely just about vibes."

Blake said the changing polling numbers since 2020 don't lie.

"As this question has been asked over time, something notable has happened: These voters have increasingly acknowledged there is no 'solid evidence' for their belief," he wrote. "Shortly after such beliefs led to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, 71 percent of Republican-leaning voters told CNN’s pollsters that Biden’s win was illegitimate — slightly higher than today," Blake's story explains.

Blake further added, "All told, back in January 2021, a majority of Republican-leaning voters (54 percent) said they believed that the election was stolen and that there was solid evidence. Today, that’s fallen to just 33 percent."

The reporter suggested that at first there was an undying belief of a wide-ranging plot to steal the 2020 election but as time faded into the rearview mirror the former president's supporters, mainly based their claims upon Trump's word and nothing more, and that seems to be waning.

To prove the election was stolen, Trump campaign paid almost a million dollars to a Berkeley Research Group. What is smelly about the audit of votes in states like Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Nevada is that Trump never publicly released the research's findings because the firm disputed too many of his wisecrack theories and the auditors could not offer credible proof Trump was the true winner of the 2020 election. Washington Post story said the researcher looked at everything from change of addresses, illegal immigrants, ballot harvesting, people voting twice, voting machine tampering, and ballots sent to vacant addresses that were returned and voted and not an iota of proof showed Trump won the election.

Politifact conducted the following studies:

In several surveys conducted after November 2020, a majority of Americans said they believe the presidential election was free and fair. However, many Republicans still view Joe Biden’s victory as fraudulent.

But is it true that more than 65% of the nation still believes the narrative has merit?

No. But a widely shared Facebook claim asserts just as much:

"Over 65% of the country believes that (the) 2020 election was fraudulent. That number was around 35% a year ago," the Jan. 30 post claimed in words above a photo.

The aforemention post was flagged as part of Facebook’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about Politifact's partnership with Facebook.)

"We reviewed 14 surveys that fleshed out polling on Americans’ attitudes about the 2020 election outcome and found none that back up this claim. However, surveys examining public sentiment around the 2020 election showed a clear partisan divide. Democrats typically believed there was no widespread voter fraud and that Biden’s win was legitimate, while Republicans overwhelmingly said they doubted the election’s legitimacy."

In at least three surveys we found, the percentage of Republicans who said they didn’t trust the election came in around 65%.

The number of people overall who believe the election was fraudulent has hovered around 35% since November 2020, but this percentage has not increased significantly as the claim purports.

The surveys

A number of surveys examined public sentiment following the election. Here are a few with findings relevant to the claim:

  • Two Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research polls conducted in February and July 2021 found that two-thirds of Republican respondents believe Biden was illegitimately elected in 2020.
  • A January 2021 Morning Consult survey of 1,990 registered voters nationwide showed 65% responded that they believe the 2020 election was "free and fair." But when those results were broken down by party affiliation, only one-third of Republicans were in agreement with that statement. When asked what sources helped lead them to believe the election was fraudulent, a majority of Republicans cited former President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly claimed without evidence that his loss was not legitimate.

  • A December 2021 poll of 1,000 adults conducted by the University of Massachusetts Amherst and YouGov, found that 58% of all respondents believed Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election was legitimate. Only one-third of respondents said it was not legitimate. Of those who view the election as illegitimate, 83% named "fraudulent ballots supporting Joe Biden" as the reason for their belief.
  • Another December 2021 poll, this one conducted by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland, asked 1,101 adults: "Regardless of whom you supported in the 2020 election, do you think Joe Biden’s election as president was legitimate, or was he not legitimately elected?"

  • Nearly 7 in 10 respondents said Biden was legitimately elected, while 29% said he was not.
  • A Quinnipiac University poll conducted one month after the November 2020 election found similar results. Six in 10 respondents said Biden’s win was legitimate, versus 34% who said it was not legitimate. A majority of respondents in the Quinnipiac poll also said they did not believe there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, whereas 38% said they did believe there was fraud.

  • When Quinnipiac conducted a second poll six months after the election, the number of respondents who believed the election to be legitimate increased to nearly two-thirds. Respondents who said the contest was illegitimate dropped to 29%.

Despite Trump’s claims of voter fraud, no evidence of widespread voting malfeasance has been found in the several reviews and audits of the 2020 election conducted by the federal government, state officials, election security experts and news organizations. PolitiFact has also fact-checked more than 80 misleading or false claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election.

"It's still significant that Republican election deniers now increasingly admit their side hasn’t produced the goods," Blake wrote. "There’s seemingly been enough manufactured smoke out there for them to convince themselves they can pinpoint where the fire was. And it’s no fun to admit to yourself — or a pollster — that your belief isn’t actually based upon anything tangible."

NewsBreak Media Reporter Clarence Walker Can Be Reached At: Newsbreakmedia@mail.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# polls show less Americans beli# polls show less Americans beli

Comments / 802

Published by

I am a freelance news reporter, investigative journalist, true crime writer and historical researcher. I write about community news, crime, business, real estate, human interest, entertainment & politics. Expect to get the stories that matters most.

Houston, TX
2K followers

More from Clarence Walker

Trump Can Still Be Elected President {if} He's Indicted on Criminal Charges. The U.S. Constitution Makes it Possible

Donald Trump Can Still Be Elected President {if} He 's Indicted on Criminal Charges. The U.S. Constitution Makes it Possible. Many Americans will soon be shocked to know former President Donald Trump can still run for president if he's indicted on several criminal charges by two separate agencies, the Manhattan, New York Prosecutor's Office and the Georgia District Attorney's Office.

Read full story
Texas State

Down South: Texas Leads Nation Among Racist & Extremist Propaganda in 2021 and 2022, Report Says.

Down South: Texas Leads Nation Among Racist and Extremist Propaganda in 2021 and 2022, Report Says. Does anyone know the great state of Texas leads the nation in racist propaganda, and far-right incidents of extremists?

Read full story
342 comments

Future on Fire: Capitalism and the Politics of Climate Change: Book Review By NewsBreak Contributor C. J. Walker

Future on Fire: Capitalism and the Politics of Climate Change: Book Review By NewsBreak Contributor C. J. Walker. Climate change are long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns. According to NASA, the effects of human-caused global warming are happening now, and irreversible for people alive today. NASA predicts it will worsen as long as humans add greenhouse gases to the atmosphere. Greenhouse gases are already having widespread effects on the environment: glaciers and ice sheets are shrinking, river and lake ice is breaking up earlier, plant and animal geographic ranges are shifting, and, to add, plants and trees are blooming sooner. As greenhouse gas emissions blanket the Earth, the gas trap the sun's heat. https://www.amazon.com/Future-Fire-Capitalism-Politics-Climate/dp/1629639370.

Read full story
3 comments
Ohio State

Pro-White Educators Will Be Paid to Teach Neo Nazis Ideology to Young Homeschoolers Under Ohio's New Proposed Law

Pro-White Educators Will Be Paid to Teach Neo-Nazi Ideology to Young Homeschoolers Under Ohio's New Proposed Law. An Ohio Couple embroiled in a scandal over teaching young homeschoolers the ideology studies of Adolph Hitler's Neo Nazis regime and white supremacy said it is time to teach white children about their ancestor's history just like Black people teach other Blacks about their ancestral history.

Read full story
3208 comments
Houston, TX

Spying on Houston's Neighborhoods: ShotSpotter Alert Police to Suspects Firing Guns

Spying on Houston Neighborhoods: ShotSpotter Alert Police to Suspects Firing Guns. With a population swelling to almost 5 million citizens the city of Houston(Harris County) Texas are bombarded daily by news media reports of violent crimes. Last May, Harris County Deputy Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told Channel 11 TV reporter he would test every possible crime-fighting tool to detect gun-related crimes in county district neighborhoods. Gonzalez convinced Commissoner Court to allocate funds for a highly sophisticated technology called ShotSpotter. ShotSpotter technology uses acoustic sensors to detect and locate gunshots in a designated area. An alert is immediately sent to trained acoustic experts for review, according to the company that make the technology. Once the sound has been determined came from a gun patrol officers are dispatched to the area in real time where the gunfire sound was picked up by ShotSpotter's sensors. https://www.khou.com/article/news/crime/harris-county-says-gunfire-detecting-device-has-led-to-multiple-seizures-arrests-and-charges.

Read full story
30 comments
Houston, TX

Houston's Hidden Black History: Engineer Frank Mann Invented 20th Century's Greatest Technology

Houston's Hidden Black History: Engineer Frank Mann Invented 20th Century Greatest Technology. Black History Month(February 2023) Not many Americans know about the life of Frank Mann and the brilliance buried inside his soul. Born in Houston, Texas in 1908, Mann was the hidden genius behind many of the inventions created by Houstonian billionaire inventor Howard Hughes including Mann's successwith the Tuskegee Airman in the aviation world. The historical life of Frank Mann document his superior talents as a pilot, inventor, aircraft designer, pioneering aeronautical engineer, and a student of Wheatley's first graduating class. As a child little Frank possessed a strong desire to repair things. Around age 11, Mann owned his first mechanic shop. Once he became a teenager Mann labored alongside airplane mechanics repairing engines.

Read full story
45 comments

FBI Mistaken That "Lone Wolves" Racist Killers Act Alone.Proof Shows White Nationalists Groups Are the Driving Force.

FBI Mistaken That "Lone Wolves" Racist Killers Act Alone; Proof Shows White Nationalists Are the Driving Force. The threat of domestic racial hatred terrorism remains high in this country, particularly the danger posed by white power extremists who undoubtedly believe the white race are gradually being replaced by people of color and dark-skin foreigners. Where the problem lie is when FBI investigators and other law enforcement agencies believes that when a mass killer is motivated by hatred for another person's race, and, if the killer act alone, they're the lone wolf type, which means the person aren't connected or influenced by other hate groups. Rather than having direct connections to others the individual radicalize themselves which police calls these people the lone wolf.https://www.ojp.gov/pdffiles1/nij/grants/248691.pdf.

Read full story
186 comments
Virginia State

Race in America: When Blacks & Whites Ruled Virginia--Racist Ideology Destroyed Their Political & Economic Power

Race in America: When Blacks & Whites Ruled Virginia--Racist Ideology Destroyed Their Political & Economic Power. Decades prior to the Montgomery bus boycott,voting rights act, MLK stance against White Supremacy which ushered in the modern civil rights movement, black and white southerners struggled to create an interracial democracy in America, following the civil war, no surprise, right.

Read full story
240 comments
Houston, TX

Shipley's Best Donuts in Texas Goes Nationwide & Break Ground For New Headquarters in Houston 's Third Ward

Shipley's Best Donuts in Texas Goes Nationwide & Break Ground For New Headquarters in Houston's Third Ward. The optimist sees the donut; the pessimist sees the hole, according to Oscar Wilde.

Read full story
41 comments
Lake Village, AR

Lake Village Arkansas Race Riot: Free Black Slaves Carry Out Murder And Destruction.

Black History Month: Lake Village Arkansas Race Riot. Racial Bloodshed in the Deep South. Arkansas-Democrat-Gazette Reporter John Schnedler writes: "The Troubles in Arkansas" was a front-page headline in The New York Times. The story, printed on Dec. 27, 1871, told of racial violence in the Delta, an episode later labeled as "the Chicot County Race War" or "the Chicot County Massacre."

Read full story
62 comments

Lonely Heart Scams: Don't Hook a Catfish(Romance Scammer) On Valentine Day

Lonely Heart Scams: Don't Hook a Catfish (Romance Scammer) On Valentine Day. Cupid isn't the only arrow aiming for your heart this year. Valentine’s Day is love season: be careful because there's a catfish(romance scammer) waiting to steal your heart, money and credit cards, perhaps your whole life savings.

Read full story
1 comments

Catching Someone Spying On Your Text Messages.

Hi-Tech Peeping Toms(Going Crazy) Spying On Text Messages. Hi-Tech makes the world go around, right. Very convenient. Technology changed the world we live in. But it carry many dangerous twists and turns when you least suspect.

Read full story
33 comments
Siloam Springs, AR

Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the Stalker

Killer Joined a Women's Facebook Group to Kidnap And Murder a Pregnant Woman, And Steal Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told the Online Women's Group That a Killer Had Been Stalking Them.

Read full story

Credit Repair Scams Target Unsuspecting Customers

Don't Let 'Credit Repair Scams' Rip You Off in 2024. Learn to Repair Your Credit The Right Way And Save Money. Fraudulent credit repair companies prey on desperate consumers who need a quick solution to fix their bad credit to raise credit scores to buy new items and pay off the debt later. Shady credit repair operations are a multi-billion dollar business. And they want your money; up to thousands of dollars, yet in return, they promise customers to clean their credit, but, guess what--you get nothing for your money and your bad credit remains the same.

Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent Abuse

Are You Suffering Domestic Abuse? Investigators Need You to Take These Pro-Active Steps. According to a domestic violence advocacy group, over 200 people were murdered by their spouses or intimate partners in Texas in 2021. Statewide statistics for 2022 haven't been made available yet. The Texas Council on Family Violence(TCFV) and the author of the report tracked 204 homicides related to domestic violence, a decrease from 228 homicides in 2020, the group reported.tcfv.org/wp-content/uploads/tcfv_htv_rprt_2021.pdf Harris County in Houston, Texas, led the state with 46 homicides related to domestic abuse. VIctims that were killed across the state ranged in age from 16-85, according to the report, which included 165 women, 35 men and 12 people identified as LGBTQ individuals. The report also showed more than half the victims were Black or Hispanic, and that most of the fatalities occurred at a residence.

Read full story

New Study: Are Whites Discriminated Against in America More Than Minorities?

President Trump at a Nashville, TN MAGA Rally in May, 2018Photo byFree image:Tabitha Kaylee Hawk(flickr) New Study: Are Whites Discriminated Against in America More Than Minorities?

Read full story
97 comments
Houston, TX

Do You Own a Nonprofit in Houston? Inspire Change Grant Fund Awards $400,000 to Local Programs

Inspire Change Grant Fund Awards $400,000 to Local Nonprofits in HoustonPhoto byTexans. Do you own a nonprofit in the Houston, Texas area? If so, you may not need to look outside the state to grab funds that's already available here in the Bayou City. Many times the heads of nonprofit organizations reach out to grant funders around the nation to fund their operations to stay the course and to keep helping needy people at no charge. But here in Houston the 'Inspire Change Grant Fund' provides sizeable amounts of funding for local nonprofits in Houston.The National Football League started the Inspire Change in 2019, showcasing the collaborative efforts of players, owners and the league to create positive change in communities across the country. Working together with the Players Coalition, NFL teams and the league office continue to support programs and initiatives that reduce barriers to opportunity, with a focus on three priority areas:

Read full story
3 comments

China Travelers Entering into U.S. Must Undergo Covid Testing Due to Infection Surge Likely to Infect More Americans

China Travelers Entering U.S. Must Undergo Covid-19 TestingPhoto byPixabay. Travelers from Hong Kong, Macau and China's mainland must undergo a negative Covid-19 test beginning January 5, 2023, according to President Joe Biden's adminstration announcement on Wednesday. Even other countries have implemented similar requirements to prevent infections.

Read full story
2 comments

Are Robots & Automation Killing Human Jobs? What to Know About Our Employment Future in America

Are Robots & Automation Killing Human Jobs? What to Know About Our Employment Future in America. Will Robots & Automation Kill Most Human Jobs by 2030?Photo byUniversity San Diego.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy