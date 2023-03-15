Election 2020 Photo by Pixabay

National Polls Show Many Donald Trump's Supporters Now Believe Election Wasn't Stolen in 2020

By C.J. Walker

If a lie is repeated often enough the lie begins to sound like the truth.

Despite numerous surveys conducted after the presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in November, 2020, majority of Americans now say they are convinced the scandalous contested election was free and fair while some die-hard supporters still believe Democrats rigged the election against Trump. Outlandish claims from Trump and his supporters have swirled like a recurring tornado since 2020 that the election was fraudulent though it's been disproven repeatedly through exhaustive audits, recounts in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona, including the court system presided over judges appointed by then-president Donald Trump. https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2022/feb/02/viral-image/no-most-americans-dont-believe-2020-election-was-f/

There have never been a shred of evidence the presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. And now many of his supporters have finally awaken and realize Trump's claims about the election was nonetheless a belief with nothing to substantiate the false election claims.https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2103619118

A Washington Post investigation into a recent CNN poll by reporter Aaron Blake, Blake stated that pro-Trump voters still believe there were election hijinks but grudgingly admit that it is something that they feel more than know for a fact.

As Blake concisely explains, "It turns out the GOP base as a whole is increasingly admitting it to themselves — that its continued belief in a stolen election is largely just about vibes."

Blake said the changing polling numbers since 2020 don't lie.

"As this question has been asked over time, something notable has happened: These voters have increasingly acknowledged there is no 'solid evidence' for their belief," he wrote. "Shortly after such beliefs led to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, 71 percent of Republican-leaning voters told CNN’s pollsters that Biden’s win was illegitimate — slightly higher than today," Blake's story explains.

Blake further added, "All told, back in January 2021, a majority of Republican-leaning voters (54 percent) said they believed that the election was stolen and that there was solid evidence. Today, that’s fallen to just 33 percent."

The reporter suggested that at first there was an undying belief of a wide-ranging plot to steal the 2020 election but as time faded into the rearview mirror the former president's supporters, mainly based their claims upon Trump's word and nothing more, and that seems to be waning.

To prove the election was stolen, Trump campaign paid almost a million dollars to a Berkeley Research Group. What is smelly about the audit of votes in states like Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Nevada is that Trump never publicly released the research's findings because the firm disputed too many of his wisecrack theories and the auditors could not offer credible proof Trump was the true winner of the 2020 election. Washington Post story said the researcher looked at everything from change of addresses, illegal immigrants, ballot harvesting, people voting twice, voting machine tampering, and ballots sent to vacant addresses that were returned and voted and not an iota of proof showed Trump won the election.

Politifact conducted the following studies:

In several surveys conducted after November 2020, a majority of Americans said they believe the presidential election was free and fair. However, many Republicans still view Joe Biden’s victory as fraudulent.

But is it true that more than 65% of the nation still believes the narrative has merit?

No. But a widely shared Facebook claim asserts just as much:

"Over 65% of the country believes that (the) 2020 election was fraudulent. That number was around 35% a year ago," the Jan. 30 post claimed in words above a photo.

"We reviewed 14 surveys that fleshed out polling on Americans’ attitudes about the 2020 election outcome and found none that back up this claim. However, surveys examining public sentiment around the 2020 election showed a clear partisan divide. Democrats typically believed there was no widespread voter fraud and that Biden’s win was legitimate, while Republicans overwhelmingly said they doubted the election’s legitimacy."

In at least three surveys we found, the percentage of Republicans who said they didn’t trust the election came in around 65%.

The number of people overall who believe the election was fraudulent has hovered around 35% since November 2020, but this percentage has not increased significantly as the claim purports.

The surveys

A number of surveys examined public sentiment following the election. Here are a few with findings relevant to the claim:

Two Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research polls conducted in February and July 2021 found that two-thirds of Republican respondents believe Biden was illegitimately elected in 2020.



A January 2021 Morning Consult survey of 1,990 registered voters nationwide showed 65% responded that they believe the 2020 election was "free and fair." But when those results were broken down by party affiliation, only one-third of Republicans were in agreement with that statement. When asked what sources helped lead them to believe the election was fraudulent, a majority of Republicans cited former President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly claimed without evidence that his loss was not legitimate.

A December 2021 poll of 1,000 adults conducted by the University of Massachusetts Amherst and YouGov, found that 58% of all respondents believed Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election was legitimate. Only one-third of respondents said it was not legitimate. Of those who view the election as illegitimate, 83% named "fraudulent ballots supporting Joe Biden" as the reason for their belief.

Another December 2021 poll, this one conducted by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland, asked 1,101 adults: "Regardless of whom you supported in the 2020 election, do you think Joe Biden’s election as president was legitimate, or was he not legitimately elected?"

Nearly 7 in 10 respondents said Biden was legitimately elected, while 29% said he was not.

A Quinnipiac University poll conducted one month after the November 2020 election found similar results. Six in 10 respondents said Biden’s win was legitimate, versus 34% who said it was not legitimate. A majority of respondents in the Quinnipiac poll also said they did not believe there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, whereas 38% said they did believe there was fraud.

When Quinnipiac conducted a second poll six months after the election, the number of respondents who believed the election to be legitimate increased to nearly two-thirds. Respondents who said the contest was illegitimate dropped to 29%.

Despite Trump’s claims of voter fraud, no evidence of widespread voting malfeasance has been found in the several reviews and audits of the 2020 election conducted by the federal government, state officials, election security experts and news organizations. PolitiFact has also fact-checked more than 80 misleading or false claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election.

"It's still significant that Republican election deniers now increasingly admit their side hasn’t produced the goods," Blake wrote. "There’s seemingly been enough manufactured smoke out there for them to convince themselves they can pinpoint where the fire was. And it’s no fun to admit to yourself — or a pollster — that your belief isn’t actually based upon anything tangible."

NewsBreak Media Reporter Clarence Walker Can Be Reached At: Newsbreakmedia@mail.com