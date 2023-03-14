Down South: Texas Leads Nation Among Racist & Extremist Propaganda in 2021 and 2022, Report Says.

Clarence Walker

Protesters March Against White Supremacist PropagandaPhoto byGabriel C. Perez

Down South: Texas Leads Nation Among Racist and Extremist Propaganda in 2021 and 2022, Report Says

By C.J. Walker

Does anyone know the great state of Texas leads the nation in racist propaganda, and far-right incidents of extremists?

If you're surprised, you shouldn't be.

Southwest Anti-Defamation League Director Mark B. ToubinPhoto bySouthwest ADL

"We’re disappointed and alarmed to see Texas at the top of the list," Houston-based(ADL) Anti-Defamation League Southwest Regional Director Mark B. Toubin said. "Over the past year and half, many residents in our region have reported white supremacist propaganda strewn overnight on their lawn or driveway within rock-filled plastic bags. In response, all Texans must resist these efforts at intimidation as well as speak out against this unconcealed display of antisemitism and hate."

Propaganda was reported in every state except for Hawaii, the ADL said. Besides Texas, (from most to least active) Massachusetts, Virginia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, California, Utah, Florida, Connecticut and Georgia also had high levels of activity, according to the report.

KHOU TV Video Story:https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/texas-leads-country-in-white-supremacist-propaganda-distribution-adl-report-shows/ar-AA18AETM?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=5d0a6cd6937a4d619305a34b9ef5ffd2&ei=41

Far-right political extremism has had a massive presence throughout much of modern history, though its influence has risen exponentially over the years, thanks to emerging politicians like Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Ron Johnson, Josh Hawley, Louie Gohmert, Kevin McCarthy, former Louisiana State Rep. David Duke, and Fox Cable News hosts; all of which have shaped the political landscape with an unrelenting focus on race theory, white supremacy, antisemitic, and the "replacement of white people in America."

The proof is in the historical details which clearly illustrate how the storming of the U.S. Capitol by radical extremists and hard-line white supremacy racists on January 6, 2021, ripped the "bloody scab" off an alarming reality: extremist groups can easily mobilize certain groups of America to apply force and intimidation into the mainstream to impose their political will and racist agenda, and these people, have no compunction about using violence to achieve their ideological goals. These individuals who propelled the fanatical mob into the Capitol that day haven't come close to disintegrating. Instead, they have merged into a forceful movement, that is now one of the most powerful forces in this country. Now it leads us to Texas.https://www.texastribune.org/2023/03/09/Texas-white-supremacist-propaganda/

Support for white supremacy and its propaganda doubled in the United States beginning in 2019, according to a study, and Texas is the top state for much of the drive to recruit those with similar beliefs.

Racist Hate Groups Documented by StatePhoto bySouthern Poverty Law Center

Texas Tribune and other news media organizations reported, as already mentioned, is that Texas led the nation in white supremacist propaganda incidents, according to a recent report from the Anti-Defamation League. The report said Texas accounted for 527 of the 6,750 incidents calculated by the ADL in 2022--accounting for a 61 percent increase statewide and a 38 percent increase{nationwide} since 2021. In 2021, the Southern Poverty Law Center(SPLC) documented 1,221 active hate and antigovernment extremist groups across the U.S. Researchers who track the numbers said the rise of incidents aligns with a gigantic wave of antisemitic and extremist violence steadily growing in recent years by white supremacist groups and worldviews that are increasingly popularized online and in conservative politics. Reported incidents of "explicitly antisemitic propaganda" more than doubled last year, ADL further reported.

ADL’s 2022 statistical report also includes the following:

  • White supremacist groups increasingly used banners, often draped over highway overpasses, to publicize their hate. ADL recorded at least 252 banner drops, a 38% increase from the 183 counted in 2021.
  • ADL documented 167 white supremacist events, a 55% increase from the 108 recorded in 2021. Events took place in 33 states, with the most activity (from most to least active) in Massachusetts, California, Ohio and Florida. The White Lives Matter network was responsible for 43% of these events.
  • ADL recorded 219 incidents of white supremacist propaganda distribution on campuses, a 6% decrease from 2021 and the lowest number since ADL began tracking in 2017. While the majority of these incidents occurred on college or university campuses, at least 11 incidents were reported on K-12 campuses.
  • On-campus propaganda was recorded in 39 states, with the highest levels of activity (from most to least active) in Texas, Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Ohio, Illinois and Michigan.

Groups Identified

Texas-based extremist group Patriot Front was responsible for approximately 80% of all propaganda incidents nationally, the ADL report added. The Goyim Defense League and White Lives Matter accounted for much of the remaining propaganda incidents and they were also active in Texas.

"Hardly a day goes by without communities being targeted by these coordinated, hateful actions, which are designed to sow anxiety and create fear," said Oren Segal, vice president of the ADL's Center on Extremism. "These actions are also being documented by the extremists themselves to signal back to their communities online, which provides an on-ramp to further engagement with white supremacy and hate."

Texas Cities Targeted for Recruitment

This past year in 2022, cities like Dallas, Austin, and Houston. Houston is by far among the most diverse cities in the nation where white supremacists distributed Black and Jewish neighborhoods with antisemitic and racist flyers. Throughout, Texas state, racist-hate groups flew banners over major highways and marred the original appearances of schools and homes with swastikas and other related hate symbols. Part of their ideology focuses on anti-LGBTQ events, and drag show protests, are fertile places for members to recruit and insert their radical views into the mainstream.

Racist LiteraturePhoto byAnti-Defamation League

Republican Party

Extremist experts are convinced such groups have been emboldened by the far-right Republican Party and their beliefs in the "great replacement theory", which comingles with the white supremacist worldview there is an intentional, Jewish-driven effort to destroy white people through immigration, interracial marriage, and the LGBTQ community. These same theories have been pushed forward by depictions of immigrants as "invaders" by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Fox News star host Tucker Carlson.

As the racist propaganda continues to bleed into the veins of those with similar radical and racist views, certain Republican Party leaders have no shame in their game by appealing to fascists and white supremacists. Last year, former President Donald Trump met with Nick Fuentes, a Holocaust-denying Christian Nationalist who prefers Jews to be removed from the United States, including U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene whose been seen at conferences with Fuentes and other extremists. Of course, these meetings don't suggest Trump and Greene are planning to commit wrongful acts with individuals connected with the far-right.

ADL's Mark Toubin told news media reporters covering the issues that propaganda campaigns have long been favored by white supremacist groups because they allow a small group of people to have an outsized effect with little fear of being arrested because their actions are often protected under the First Amendment. Toubin noted that ADL's annual figures are likely only a small fraction of the total nationwide incidents because of how few law enforcement agencies report hate crimes or propaganda incidents to national databases.

Toubin further explains how crucial it is for law enforcement to stop treating propaganda campaigns as harmless words--and to investigate them to see if there were any crimes committed in the process.

Propaganda and white supremacy bigotry against people of color, immigrants, and Jews, "does lead to violence," Toubin stated. "People will be hurt and people will die."

NewsBreak Media Reporter Clarence Walker can be reached at NewsBreakMedia@mail.com

