Houston, TX

Houston's Hidden Black History: Engineer Frank Mann Invented 20th Century's Greatest Technology

Clarence Walker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fwzCT_0l3AU87b00
Engineer & Pilot Frank Mann Invented 20th Century Greatest TechnologyPhoto bysamepassage

Houston's Hidden Black History: Engineer Frank Mann Invented 20th Century Greatest Technology

By Clarence Walker Jr.

Black History Month(February 2023) Not many Americans know about the life of Frank Mann and the brilliance buried inside his soul. Born in Houston, Texas in 1908, Mann was the hidden genius behind many of the inventions created by Houstonian billionaire inventor Howard Hughes including Mann's successwith the Tuskegee Airman in the aviation world. The historical life of Frank Mann document his superior talents as a pilot, inventor, aircraft designer, pioneering aeronautical engineer, and a student of Wheatley's first graduating class. As a child little Frank possessed a strong desire to repair things. Around age 11, Mann owned his first mechanic shop. Once he became a teenager Mann labored alongside airplane mechanics repairing engines.

Billionaire Howard Hughes Changed Frank Mann's Life Forever

LIfe was tough for Frank Calvin Mann. But he kept pushing ahead. Then his whole life changed in 1919 on a dusty Houston airfield, when young Frank met a kindred soul, a boy named Howard Hughes. Their friendship forged a lifelong relationship, and together, these two men helped revolutionize the world with their unique inventions and designs. However, because Frank was Black, he did not always receive the credit he deserved and few people today know of his accomplishments. A book written about Mann called the "Hidden Genius" tells the little known story of a talented aeronautical and aerospace engineer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=135Oza_0l3AU87b00
Howard HughesPhoto bySunday Post

Frank’s life story is one of the great untold stories of human accomplishment. Frank was a friend of and a troubleshooting engineer for Howard Hughes for nearly fifty years. He was a brilliant aeronautical and aerospace engineer,award winning sport car designer, the primary Civilian Instructor for the Tuskegee Airmen,WWII officer in the Army Air Corps etc.

Howard Hughes’ white engineers would not work with Frank,a Black man, so when problems arose Howard would dismiss them and smuggle Frank into the work area, hidden under blankets or in the back of a panel truck(thus the book title). When Frank and Howard had worked out all of the design problems, Frank would quietly go back to his home or hotel room where one of Howard’s runners would deliver payment to him. When the white engineers would arrive back at the project they would be surprised to find that the amazing Howard Hughes had worked out all of the problems.

Despite racism and inequalities for Blacks in America, Frank Mann defied the odds to achieve greatness in his field of aviation.

Following the astounding success of the book and film called Hidden Figures, a movie that generated worldwide attention for NASA employees Katherine Jonson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson, H. T. Bryer, a friend of Mann, wrote a book about the virtually unknown engineer and car maker titled Hidden Genius: Frank Mann, the Black Engineer Behind Howard Hughes.

Here are chapters taken from Bryer's book:

It’s heartbreaking when a teenage boy finds his girlfriend kissing one of his buddies. When that happened to Frank Mann many years ago, he became suicidal, jumped in his car, and drove away in a reckless frenzy.

He found himself at the old South Main Airport in Houston where he bought a $1 ticket for an airplane ride, intending to jump out of the biplane once it was airborne. But the thrill of that plane ride was a turning point for Mann.

"Forget about girls. This is for me," thought Mann, who developed a love affair for airplanes and flying that helped him play a crucial role in the development of the flight and automotive industries in the early and mid-20th century.

But Mann’s role in aerospace and automobile engineering is not widely known. That’s why Harry Bryer of Oak Harbor, Ohio, has written the book Hidden Genius — Frank Mann, the Black Engineer Behind Howard Hughes. It’s easy to read at just more than 100 pages, and was released this spring by the author under his own publishing company, Grey Forest Press of Oak Harbor.

To be sure, Mann’s contributions to industry have been sparsely chronicled. And as much as his is an amazing story, also marvelous is the shattering of racial barriers between the black genius and the white Bryer brothers who befriended Mann in their home state of Texas.

Telling the story

The Bryer brothers, most notably Mike and Paul — the latter with whom Mann became so inseparable that the engineer put his affairs into his hands — have determined that not another century closes before the world knows that it benefits from Mann’s role in engineering.

Harry Bryer befriended Mann through his brothers. When Harry visited relatives in Texas in the 1980s, he joined his brother for a night out with Mann or for a visit at the engineer’s shop.

Paul was closest to Mann, but Harry felt compelled to write his story. That explains Harry’s description of Paul as the people-person with a photographic memory and himself as a bookworm and studious. And though the book is short, Harry Bryer, a self-employed construction contractor, said writing it was not easy because he had never written one before. But he remained on task, writing for several hours a day when the construction business was down in the cold months.

"I didn’t spend days with Frank, but I spent months researching him and talking to my brother about him and picking my brother’s brain," he said.

Meeting Hughes

Described as the brains behind Hughes, Mann — an aeronautical and aerospace engineer who lived from 1908 to 1992 — received recognition for his role in developing key engineering for automobiles, trains, airplanes, and the space industry. But as with other aspects of black history, confirming some details was difficult. That meant Harry Bryer had to rely on Mann and his records for what they didn’t know.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GxQY2_0l3AU87b00
Iconic Engineer Frank Mann Speaking at NASAPhoto byFacebook

After falling in love with airplanes at that airport, Mann often went there to watch mechanics, who let him do work. The airport is where Mann met Hughes; it was near Hughes’ father’s tool company and where the Hughes’ family hangared its airplanes.

"Frank and Howard spent many hours together working on various projects," Harry Bryer writes. "Because the white engineers refused to work with a black man, Howard often would dismiss them and bring Frank in."

Mann was a primary civilian trainer for the Tuskegee Airmen, the famed all-black air squadron and because of their friendship, Hughes used his influence with the government to obtain better equipment for the black pilots.

Planes and cars

Mann’s career touched almost every aspect of aviation. The author quotes Mann, also a World War II officer, as stating, "I mostly worked on design plans for aircraft, and I redesigned components to make certain that the aircraft would work properly." He claimed to be the first black pilot to fly passenger planes for a major American airline, saying he was hired as a pilot by Northwest Airways, which later became Northwest Airlines.

His role in the auto industry was distinguished as well. The Bryer brothers — whose family lived for a few years in Toledo from the late 1960s to early 1970s — have a mass of material about Mann. It includes a 1955 issue of Car Life magazine shows a photo of Mann’s "Baby Le Sabre." He built the car as a hobby on the lines of the F-86 Sabre Jet. In the 1950s, Mann also built a miniature railroad and train set that then was worth half a million dollars.

Rather than demand recognition for his designs, Mann was awed by the attention from visitors. It didn’t even upset him when they drew pictures of his designs.

"I didn’t know what was going on," he told Paul Bryer, who still lives in Texas. "... they gave me royalties for about 10 years on the LeSabre and Eldorado and all these other cars. What was I going to do?"

Paul Bryer was stunned that Mann didn’t get more. That’s when Mann gave his white friend this insight: Had the head of General Motors in the 1950s "paraded me around to the white public and said, ‘This black man had designed this aerodynamic car,’ " how many white people do you think would’ve bought their cars?"

The Bryers say Mann had a role in naming the Eldorado, influencing the design of the Corvette, making the device that holds the space shuttle to planes, and in Hughes’ "twin-engine Lockheed Model 14 Lodestar for its record-breaking seven-day flight around the world." The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has honored Mann at the Johnson Space Center in Houston for his work on the shuttle device.

Build it yourself

Once during a trip to California, Mann was fascinated with the cars of movie stars. Most people would buy one. Mann built one.

" ‘So I bought me some tools, I rented a garage, and I began to haul other parts and pieces there. The first car that I built there I called ‘The Eldorado.’ I had been a band promoter and MC at the Eldorado Club in Houston. It was the elite Black nightclub in Houston, so I named my custom car after it,’ " Harry Bryer writes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QAqYu_0l3AU87b00
Frank Mann Built a Car and Named it after Houston's Legendary "Eldorado" BallroomPhoto byHouston Public Media

In 1949, Bill Justice, an animator for Disney studios, asked Mann to design a sports car based on his drawing. Mann used fiberglass to make the car, which looked much like a prototype for the Corvette. The first generation Corvette came out in 1953.

Work, however, wasn’t always on Mann’s mind. A handsome man who favored Billy Dee Williams during the era of Lady Sings the Blues, he enjoyed a vibrant social life. The impeccably dressed Mann was quite a dancer who also spent time with such figures as baseball legend Satchel Paige, and actors Groucho Marx and Errol Flynn. During latter part of Mann's life in Texas, as mentioned, he loved to dance. One of Frank Mann's favorite spots to hit the dance floor with the young ladies was the Turning Point Club owned by Paul Miller in Southeast Houston at 3352 OST and Peerless Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2erVEJ_0l3AU87b00
Turning Point Club in Houston Where Frank Mann Loved to Dance With Young Pretty Ladies Before He Passed Away in 1992Photo byFacebook

Paul Bryer so endeared Frank that he cared for him until he died. A demonstration of that care moved others. A black surgeon who operated on Mann watched closely as Paul Bryer shampooed, dried, and combed Mann’s hair, and shaved his face during his last hospital stay.

The surgeon admitted to Paul Bryer that he was suspicious about his motives. But after watching him care for Mann, the doctor said, "I don’t think that there are many sons who would do for a father what you did for him. I can see now that you truly love him."

The display of that fondness continues in the Bryers’ endeavor to tell Mann’s story.

