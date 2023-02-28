FBI Mistaken That "Lone Wolves" Racist Killers Act Alone.Proof Shows White Nationalists Groups Are the Driving Force.

Clarence Walker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MiXt1_0l31G7i800
Mass Killer Payton GendronPhoto byBlack WallS Time

FBI Mistaken That "Lone Wolves" Racist Killers Act Alone; Proof Shows White Nationalists Are the Driving Force

By Clarence Walker

The threat of domestic racial hatred terrorism remains high in this country, particularly the danger posed by white power extremists who undoubtedly believe the white race are gradually being replaced by people of color and dark-skin foreigners. Where the problem lie is when FBI investigators and other law enforcement agencies believes that when a mass killer is motivated by hatred for another person's race, and, if the killer act alone, they're the lone wolf type, which means the person aren't connected or influenced by other hate groups. Rather than having direct connections to others the individual radicalize themselves which police calls these people the lone wolf.https://www.ojp.gov/pdffiles1/nij/grants/248691.pdf

Wrong!

And the evidence proves it.

Besides other teachings gleaned from different extremists most white power groups have also followed the teachings of White Nationalist Louis Beam. Beam wrote the engaging essay "Leaderless Resistance" calling for those in the extremist movement to act alone or in smaller groups undetectable to law enforcement.

After the release of Beam's essay formulating his idea, both far-right extremists and law enforcement continually used the lone wolf term. For instance, in 1998, FBI initiated the "Operation Lone Wolf" to investigate a West Coast White Supremacist cell. Further, the 9/11 terrorist attacks convinced U.S. government to laser focus on the movements of the Islamic Militant lone wolves. Shortly afterwards, the term "lone wolf" grew into the mainstream media as a regular catch-phrase. These days the technology is the most powerful tool for anyone to communicate with "hundreds of thousands" and even more.

"The online environment serves terrorists in several valuable ways," said Daniel Byman, a professor at Georgetown University and a senior fellow at Brookings Institute. "It gives them very easy reach. Ideas kind of ricochet around the world very rapidly and people can form communities around the world."

According to FBI statistics, a hate crime happens almost every hour in America. On May 14, 2022, Payton Gendron, an 18-year-old while male drove to Tops Friendly Grocery Store in a predominately Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York. In a bizarre twisted way, Gendron, armed with a high-powered assault rifle, manage to film himself shooting to death 11 Black citizens and two whites, including a retired police officer and a 86-year-old woman who arrived at the store after visiting her lifelong husband in a nearby nursing home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34OoDs_0l31G7i800
FBI Director Chris WrayPhoto byscmp.com

In another act, more empathic than anything, Gendron apologize to a white gentleman for aiming the gun at him. The shootings in Buffalo and in El Paso, Texas, where Patrick Cruisus, a white male murdered 23 Mexicans at a Walmart were investigated as racially motivated violent extremism. What is important is that when FBI agents discuss the threats of domestic extremism motivated by racial hatred the agents refer to "lone actors", better described as stated the "lone wolves". Prior to the mass shootings in Buffalo, FBI DIrector Chris Wray made an announcement saying, "lone actors" is the greatest terrorist threat we face."

Therefore, it wasn't a big surprise after the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York State Senator James Sanders said," "Although this is probably a lone-wolf incident, this is not the first mass shooting we have seen, and sadly it will not be the last."

Following my own decades of research of several race-related attacks that left countless people dead the results is that extremists are generally part of a pack, not always lone wolves. The recurring myth of the lone wolf shooter remains highly controversial in media coverage after mass racially motivated shootings or diabolical acts of far-right extremist violence. Since the lone wolf myth distracts people from the actual motivation of extremist violence it prevents people from fully understanding the root cause of the evil crimes carried out by extremists.

"This is why such attacks have become difficult to prevent," said Seth Jones, senior vice president of CSIS(Center for Strategic and International Studies). "Unlike the 9/11 terrorist attack which was an actual plot by an organized group, the vast majority of attacks and plots that we see in the United States are happening by individuals, or a very small network of individuals that make a decision to use violence," Jones told ABC News.

Jones further explained that leaderless resistance tactics are designed to be difficult to track, allowing violent plots and motives to slip under the radar. "The problem is the plots are not orchestrated, planned, and then executed by the leaders of any of these organizations," he said. "They're essentially foot soldiers or individuals that have been reading their propaganda online or interacting with people in person. Jones said the lone wolf theory "ignores the captive audience of white supremacists who remain in the wake of such a tragedy. It's a much bigger issue than we're seeing just with these particular attacks," Jones concluded.

Rise of Hate Groups

The rise of hate groups and the increase in the statistics of hate crimes in the U.S. is no doubt an epidemic. For the last 20 years, hate groups in the U.S. increased by over 100%. https://www.splcenter.org/fighting-hate/intelligence-report/2019/year-hate-rage-against-change

Hate groups rose sharply during the middle of Barack Obama's second term and continued to rise when Donald Trump became president. Statistics also show hate crimes swelled over 200% in areas where Trump campaigned in 2016.

Guns Used to Commit Racial Violence

Many domestic terrorists like Buffalo mass killer Payton Gendron and the Walmart killer Patrick Crusius possess the same racial ideology as other white nationalists. Between 2012 and 2021, almost three in four murders classified as domestic terrorism were committed by right-wing extremists whom the majority were white nationalists.https://www.adl.org/resources/report/murder-and-extremism-united-states-2021?

In 2020, 55% of perpetrators of hate crimes were white, 21% were Black, and 16% were of unknown ethnicity. On another note, sixty-two percent of hate crimes involved race/ethnicity, while nearly 25% related to sexual orientation/gender identity, and 13% related to religion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uUBwZ_0l31G7i800
Mass Killer Payton Gendron's Assault Weapon Engraved With Deadly Racist LanguagePhoto byTMZ

White supremacists regularly use fear of their status and being replaced in this country by non-whites as justification for violence against people of minority status. Buffalo mass shooter Payton Gendron not only engrave the "N"-word and-- "Here's Your Reparations" on his rifle, but he also wrote the number 14 on the weapon of mass destruction. Why did Gendron have the Number 14 on his weapon? Well here's why: the number 14 is often used to symbolize a white supremacist slogan: "We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children." Those words relates to their replacement theory, which symbolize the ideological assumption that white people will someday sooner than later become extinct and lose economic and political power.

Louis Beam & The Leaderless Resistance

Southern Poverty Law Center previously reported how Louis Beam, a notorious White Supremacist, mentored domestic terrorists, popularized the concept of Leaderless Resistance, and helped guide the White Supremacist movement into technology age. Beam wrote the widely circulated essay highlighting the leaderless resistance. "Leaderless resistance has had a much more catastrophic impact in clouding public understanding of white power as a social movement," Historian Professor and Author Kathleen Belew testified before Congress in a 2019 hearing about certain discreet tactics that have allowed extremism to remain mostly in the shadows. "This movement connected neo-Nazis, Klansmen, Skinheads, radical tax protesters, militia members, and others," Belew told Congresshttps://www.splcenter.org/fighting-hate/extremist-files/individual/louis-beam.

Written in Beam's essay he called for far-right extremists to act individually or in small groups that couldn't be traced up a chain of command. According to Timothy McVeigh's lawyer, McVeigh was one of those influenced by Beam's call to act.

False Lone Wolf: Oklahoma City Bomber Timothy McVeigh

Far-right extremists, for most part, have always networked and identify with the causes of larger racist groups. Long before the social media age we had Oklahoma bomber Timothy McVeigh. McVeigh was falsely depicted as the lone wolf madman who blew up the Oklahoma City Federal Building in 1995, killing 168 people, 19 of whom were children, and injured more than 680 victims. Contrary to being labeled a lone wolf mass killer, McVeigh, in fact, was part of a pack. He had accomplices and was connected across the far-right extremist movement. And, so was, Gendron and Crusius, who had been labeled in the worldwide media as lone wolves.

The media and law enforcement were wrong again.

Both Gendron and Crusius were active on far-right extremist social media channels and they posted manifestos before attacking their targets. Gendron's manifesto discussed how he became radicalized on the dark web and that he inspired to attack after watching videos of Brenton Tarrant's 2019 massacre of 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. Evidence showed that large portions of Gendron's manifesto was copied 'word for word' from Tarrant's manifesto that was titled "The Great Replacement." The fear of white replacement, perceived of white decline, motivated Walmart killer Patrick Cruisus. Cruisus's manifesto gave much praise to Tarrant, which indicated his attack was "a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas." Dylan Roof is another described as a lone wolf white supremacist killer who murdered nine Black people in Charleston, South Carolina, on June 17, 2015. Roof's influence came deeply from within the wells of evil white supremacist. Roof confessed he committed the murders to ignite a race war.

Rutgers University Professor Alexander Hinton who wrote the book, "It Can Happen Here: White Power and the Rising Threat of Genocide in the U.S., Hinton wrote an article about the lone wolf theory in mass racial shootings that was published online in The Conversation,in which, he said:

"The tenacity of the lone wolf myth has several sources. It’s convenient – evocative and powerful enough to draw and keep people’s attention. By using this term, which individualizes extremism, law enforcement officials may also depoliticize their work. Instead of focusing on movements like white nationalism that have sympathizers in the various levels of government, from sheriffs to senators, they focus on individuals." Criticizing FBI Chris Wray stance on the lone wolf theory, Hinton said Wray 's mistaken idea continue to inform research, law enforcement and the popular imagination.

Hinton added: "The lone wolf extremist myth diverts from what should be the focus of deterrence efforts: understanding how far-right extremists network, organize and, as the Jan. 6 insurrection showed, build coalitions across diverse groups, especially through the use of social media. Such understanding provides a basis for developing long-term strategies to prevent extremists like Gendron and Crusius from carrying out more violent attacks."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# lone wolf mass racist killers

Comments / 185

Published by

I am a freelance news reporter, investigative journalist, true crime writer and historical researcher. I write about community news, crime, business, real estate, human interest, entertainment & politics. Expect to get the stories that matters most.

Houston, TX
1K followers

More from Clarence Walker

Houston, TX

Spying on Houston's Neighborhoods: ShotSpotter Alert Police to Suspects Firing Guns

Spying on Houston Neighborhoods: ShotSpotter Alert Police to Suspects Firing Guns. With a population swelling to almost 5 million citizens the city of Houston(Harris County) Texas are bombarded daily by news media reports of violent crimes. Last May, Harris County Deputy Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told Channel 11 TV reporter he would test every possible crime-fighting tool to detect gun-related crimes in county district neighborhoods. Gonzalez convinced Commissoner Court to allocate funds for a highly sophisticated technology called ShotSpotter. ShotSpotter technology uses acoustic sensors to detect and locate gunshots in a designated area. An alert is immediately sent to trained acoustic experts for review, according to the company that make the technology. Once the sound has been determined came from a gun patrol officers are dispatched to the area in real time where the gunfire sound was picked up by ShotSpotter's sensors. https://www.khou.com/article/news/crime/harris-county-says-gunfire-detecting-device-has-led-to-multiple-seizures-arrests-and-charges.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston's Hidden Black History: Engineer Frank Mann Invented 20th Century's Greatest Technology

Houston's Hidden Black History: Engineer Frank Mann Invented 20th Century Greatest Technology. Black History Month(February 2023) Not many Americans know about the life of Frank Mann and the brilliance buried inside his soul. Born in Houston, Texas in 1908, Mann was the hidden genius behind many of the inventions created by Houstonian billionaire inventor Howard Hughes including Mann's successwith the Tuskegee Airman in the aviation world. The historical life of Frank Mann document his superior talents as a pilot, inventor, aircraft designer, pioneering aeronautical engineer, and a student of Wheatley's first graduating class. As a child little Frank possessed a strong desire to repair things. Around age 11, Mann owned his first mechanic shop. Once he became a teenager Mann labored alongside airplane mechanics repairing engines.

Read full story
44 comments
Virginia State

Race in America: When Blacks & Whites Ruled Virginia--Racist Ideology Destroyed Their Political & Economic Power

Race in America: When Blacks & Whites Ruled Virginia--Racist Ideology Destroyed Their Political & Economic Power. Decades prior to the Montgomery bus boycott,voting rights act, MLK stance against White Supremacy which ushered in the modern civil rights movement, black and white southerners struggled to create an interracial democracy in America, following the civil war, no surprise, right.

Read full story
239 comments
Houston, TX

Shipley's Best Donuts in Texas Goes Nationwide & Break Ground For New Headquarters in Houston 's Third Ward

Shipley's Best Donuts in Texas Goes Nationwide & Break Ground For New Headquarters in Houston's Third Ward. The optimist sees the donut; the pessimist sees the hole, according to Oscar Wilde.

Read full story
39 comments
Lake Village, AR

Lake Village Arkansas Race Riot: Free Black Slaves Carry Out Murder And Destruction.

Black History Month: Lake Village Arkansas Race Riot. Racial Bloodshed in the Deep South. Arkansas-Democrat-Gazette Reporter John Schnedler writes: "The Troubles in Arkansas" was a front-page headline in The New York Times. The story, printed on Dec. 27, 1871, told of racial violence in the Delta, an episode later labeled as "the Chicot County Race War" or "the Chicot County Massacre."

Read full story
62 comments

Lonely Heart Scams: Don't Hook a Catfish(Romance Scammer) On Valentine Day

Lonely Heart Scams: Don't Hook a Catfish (Romance Scammer) On Valentine Day. Cupid isn't the only arrow aiming for your heart this year. Valentine’s Day is love season: be careful because there's a catfish(romance scammer) waiting to steal your heart, money and credit cards, perhaps your whole life savings.

Read full story
1 comments

Catching Someone Spying On Your Text Messages.

Hi-Tech Peeping Toms(Going Crazy) Spying On Text Messages. Hi-Tech makes the world go around, right. Very convenient. Technology changed the world we live in. But it carry many dangerous twists and turns when you least suspect.

Read full story
35 comments
Siloam Springs, AR

Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the Stalker

Killer Joined a Women's Facebook Group to Kidnap And Murder a Pregnant Woman, And Steal Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told the Online Women's Group That a Killer Had Been Stalking Them.

Read full story

Credit Repair Scams Target Unsuspecting Customers

Don't Let 'Credit Repair Scams' Rip You Off in 2024. Learn to Repair Your Credit The Right Way And Save Money. Fraudulent credit repair companies prey on desperate consumers who need a quick solution to fix their bad credit to raise credit scores to buy new items and pay off the debt later. Shady credit repair operations are a multi-billion dollar business. And they want your money; up to thousands of dollars, yet in return, they promise customers to clean their credit, but, guess what--you get nothing for your money and your bad credit remains the same.

Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent Abuse

Are You Suffering Domestic Abuse? Investigators Need You to Take These Pro-Active Steps. According to a domestic violence advocacy group, over 200 people were murdered by their spouses or intimate partners in Texas in 2021. Statewide statistics for 2022 haven't been made available yet. The Texas Council on Family Violence(TCFV) and the author of the report tracked 204 homicides related to domestic violence, a decrease from 228 homicides in 2020, the group reported.tcfv.org/wp-content/uploads/tcfv_htv_rprt_2021.pdf Harris County in Houston, Texas, led the state with 46 homicides related to domestic abuse. VIctims that were killed across the state ranged in age from 16-85, according to the report, which included 165 women, 35 men and 12 people identified as LGBTQ individuals. The report also showed more than half the victims were Black or Hispanic, and that most of the fatalities occurred at a residence.

Read full story

New Study: Are Whites Discriminated Against in America More Than Minorities?

President Trump at a Nashville, TN MAGA Rally in May, 2018Photo byFree image:Tabitha Kaylee Hawk(flickr) New Study: Are Whites Discriminated Against in America More Than Minorities?

Read full story
97 comments
Houston, TX

Do You Own a Nonprofit in Houston? Inspire Change Grant Fund Awards $400,000 to Local Programs

Inspire Change Grant Fund Awards $400,000 to Local Nonprofits in HoustonPhoto byTexans. Do you own a nonprofit in the Houston, Texas area? If so, you may not need to look outside the state to grab funds that's already available here in the Bayou City. Many times the heads of nonprofit organizations reach out to grant funders around the nation to fund their operations to stay the course and to keep helping needy people at no charge. But here in Houston the 'Inspire Change Grant Fund' provides sizeable amounts of funding for local nonprofits in Houston.The National Football League started the Inspire Change in 2019, showcasing the collaborative efforts of players, owners and the league to create positive change in communities across the country. Working together with the Players Coalition, NFL teams and the league office continue to support programs and initiatives that reduce barriers to opportunity, with a focus on three priority areas:

Read full story
3 comments

China Travelers Entering into U.S. Must Undergo Covid Testing Due to Infection Surge Likely to Infect More Americans

China Travelers Entering U.S. Must Undergo Covid-19 TestingPhoto byPixabay. Travelers from Hong Kong, Macau and China's mainland must undergo a negative Covid-19 test beginning January 5, 2023, according to President Joe Biden's adminstration announcement on Wednesday. Even other countries have implemented similar requirements to prevent infections.

Read full story
2 comments

Are Robots & Automation Killing Human Jobs? What to Know About Our Employment Future in America

Are Robots & Automation Killing Human Jobs? What to Know About Our Employment Future in America. Will Robots & Automation Kill Most Human Jobs by 2030?Photo byUniversity San Diego.

Read full story
2 comments

Can a New "Vagina-on-a-Chip" Breakthrough Help Women Suffering From Bacteria Vaginosis?

Replicate of Female VaginaPhoto byHarvard Press Release. Can a New "Vagina-on-a-Chip" Breakthrough Help Treat Women Suffering From Bacteria Vaginosis?. When God created females with a vagina the almighty created a world of people. But vaginas carry bacterial that causes serious diseases. But a new invented 'organ chip' that duplicates the biology of a vagina may become a game-changer.https://wyss.harvard.edu/news/a-breakthrough-in-bacterial-vaginosis-treatment-for-womens-health/

Read full story
Indiana State

What Should a Person Do if They Find a Police Tracking Device on Their Car?

What Should a Person Do if They Find a Police Tracking device on Their Car?. For many years now, police investigators have used electronic surveillance to track suspects. One of their most potent devices is the Global Positioning Satellite, a tracking bug commonly known by its acronym GPS. If police use incriminating evidence gleaned from a GPS most lawyers raise the issue that their client's Fourth Amendment rights to be safe and secure from unreasonable searches and seizures. GPS surveillance is legal but depending on the circumstances the surveillance can present numerous challenges. So, what happens if an unsuspecting citizen finds a police-installed GPS tracking device attached beneath their vehicle and decide to trash it? As documented in the case of Indiana v. Derek Heuring, things can turn pretty strange.

Read full story
21 comments
Houston, TX

Holiday Joy: When a Child Needs Help This Christmas: Local Children's Charity Provides for Underserved Kids.

Local Charity Gave Christmas Toys, Clothes, Beds, and Other Urgent Needs to Underserved ChildrenPhoto byFree image: Facebook. Holiday Joy: When a Child Needs Help This Christmas: Local Children's Charity Provides for Underserved Kids.

Read full story
2 comments

Holiday Scams Target Military Veterans, Individuals and Families. How to Avoid Rip-offs this Year--and Upcoming Year

U.S. Soldiers Preparing to BattlePhoto byfree image: pixabay. Holiday Scams Target Military Veterans, Individuals and Families. How to Avoid Rip-offs this Year--and Upcoming Year.

Read full story

DEA Spy Operation Targeted Americans for Purchasing Legal Money-Counting Machines

DEA Spy Operation Targeted Americans for Purchasing "Money-Counting" Machines. A DEA spy operation happened over 10 years ago, yet recently, new de-classified information have came to light and exposed how DEA spied on Americans' whenever they purchased automated money-counting machines. Yes, you heard correct. Automated money machines! Just imagine. Business owners who needed the machines to count revenues more faster and efficient had their names sucked into national intelligence databases, so that federal agents could investigate them to determine if they might be drug dealers.

Read full story
23 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy