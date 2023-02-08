Catching Someone Spying On Your Text Messages.

Cell Phone Tracking Photo by Mael BALLAND on Unsplash

Hi-Tech Peeping Toms(Going Crazy) Spying On Text Messages.

By Clarence Walker Jr.

Hi-Tech makes the world go around, right. Very convenient. Technology changed the world we live in. But it carry many dangerous twists and turns when you least suspect.

Think about it. Are you worried(or at least concerned) that someone is spying on your phone activity, reading your messages, and following your every step like a predator lurking in the dark?

By now, practially everyone on this planet should be familiar with cell phones providing a beaming snapshot of your entire life through the storage of photos, messages, and phone calls. Although these valuable features can make life noticeably easier and manageable but these same features makes it accessibles for "peeping toms" whether you know them or not to use purchased spyware to spy on your daily life through your cell phone.It may be a lover, spouse, boss, relative, business associate, police or your enemy.

It doesn't matter.

According to Top 10VPN, Regardless of whether you use an iPhone or an Android smartphone, it is possible for someone to install spyware onto your phone that secretly tracks and reports on your activity.https://www.top10vpn.com/guides/is-someone-spying-on-my-phone/

The author writes, It’s even possible for someone to monitor your cell phone’s activity without touching it.

Cell Phone Texts Photo by NewsBreak Contributor Clarence Walker Jr.

Mobile spyware, sometimes called stalkerware, can be installed onto your phone to monitor information such as calls, text messages, emails, location, photos, and browsing history. In some cases it may be able to take photos and record nearby conversations.

Spyware is designed to remain hidden, so that it can monitor your phone without you knowing. However, a lot of spyware is detectable if you know what you’re looking for.

In this guide, we’ll introduce 10 signs that your phone may be being spied on.

We’ll then explain what to do if you suspect spyware is on your phone, and walk you through how to remove it.

Lastly, we’ll explore ways you can protect yourself from someone spying on your phone in the future.

WARNING: Mobile carriers and Internet services monitor and log your web activity. Some then sell that web data to other companies.

To stop this from happening, we recommend using a mobile Virtual Private Network (VPN). See our list of the best VPNs.

How to Tell If Peeping Toms Spying on Your Phone

Detecting spyware on your phone is difficult because it will usually be hidden or operating in stealth mode.

However, if someone is spying on your phone there are some common signs you can look out for.

To see if your phone is being monitored, check for suspicious files and applications, unusual or malfunctioning device behavior, and strange messages.

Here are 10 of the most common signs that someone is spying on your phone:

1. Unfamiliar Applications

Although the most sophisticated spyware is hidden, people occasionally misuse apps like parental control apps in order to spy on others.

If someone is spying on your phone using one of these apps, then the spyware will be hiding in plain sight.

Search your phone for any unfamiliar applications that you don’t remember downloading. Common ones to look out for include Net Nanny, Kaspersky Safe Kids, Norton Family, and Qustodio.

Skip to our section below on How To Remove Spyware for more.

2. Your Device is ‘Rooted’ or ‘Jailbroken’

‘Rooting’ an Android device or ‘jailbreaking’ an iOS device allows users to bypass the official app stores and install unapproved apps.

If your device has been rooted or jailbroken and you didn’t do it, that’s a strong indication that something suspicious is going on.

To check whether an Android device has been rooted, download an app called Root Checker.

To check if an iOS device has been jailbroken, look for an app called ‘Cydia’. Cydia is the app used to install software onto jailbroken phones. If you find it on your device, then it’s almost certain your phone has been jailbroken.

EXPERT ADVICE: When you buy a second-hand phone, restore it to factory settings to make sure it isn’t jailbroken or rooted. Find out how to do this here: Android or iPhone.

3. The Battery Is Draining Fast

If spyware is working continuously, it can drain your battery faster than usual. All batteries degrade over time though, so look for a significant and sudden change, rather than a gradual deterioration.

If you do notice a sudden change, check if any recently installed or updated apps are responsible, before concluding you have a problem. We’re often surprised at how power-hungry some social media apps can be.

.

Tech expert writer Kim Komando provides her advice on how to learn if you’re being spied onhttps://www.komando.com/privacy/clues-someone-is-reading-your-texts/874196/

Apple iMessage texts can get intercepted by someone close to you using a connected device. There are a couple of ways they can do this.

First, there’s message forwarding. You can use this feature to forward messages to another device automatically. The thing is, someone else can do the same. Here’s how to check if it’s enabled:

Go to Go to Settings > Messages > Text Message Forwarding .

. If you don’t see Text Message Forwarding, go to Settings > Messages . Turn off iMessage , then turn it back on. Tap Send & Receive > Use Your Apple ID for iMessage .

. Turn off , then turn it back on. > . See any unfamiliar devices? Turn them off.

You can also use a code to see if your calls and texts are being forwarded:

Open the Phone app and tap on the Keypad .

app and tap on the . Dial *#21# and hit the green call button .

and hit the . You should get a screen like this:

Text Message Illustration Photo by Kim Komando

Here you’ll see details on the activity of your calls, SMS messages and even faxes. If they are listed as Disabled, you’re OK. Tap Dismiss when you’re finished looking at the data to go back to the regular screen.

Tap or click here for more details on how to check up on your call forwarding settings .

If you find any issues with your phone settings, someone likely got into your phone, iCloud account or both. Change your passwords and PINs immediately.

Spyware can be used by anyone, not just hackers

Developers advertise their spyware as a way to protect your children from predators and make sure bad actors aren’t scamming your loved ones. Sure, it makes sense, but there’s no preventing someone with bad intentions from using this software to keep tabs on you.

One popular app, mSpy , boasts the ability to monitor text messages, calls and social media interactions. The app can be installed remotely on an iPhone if you have the proper iCloud credentials. For Android phones, someone will need to install it on the phone directly.

Once that’s done, your messages and more can be intercepted. Someone can access your past messages via iCloud and Android backup apps such as Dr. Fone, which can be installed on a PC. Once they’re in there, they can see all your past messages.

mSpy certainly isn’t the only app of its type out there. The people behind these apps aren’t shy about naming their apps. Other apps to watch out for include SpyBubble, XNSPY, Cocospy, Spyera, EyeZy, uMobix and Hoverwatch. This is not an exhaustive list, but for the most part, the clues are in the names themselves.

Change your PINs and passwords if you suspect someone is spying on you. Tap or click here for 10 tips to secure your devices with strong passwords .

Check your phone now

Start by checking your apps. Are there any unfamiliar ones that you don’t remember installing? Get rid of them! This is a good practice to perform regularly.

Delete apps on your iPhone

Touch and hold the app icon on your iPhone.

on your iPhone. Tap Remove App > Delete App and then tap Delete.

Delete apps on your Android phone

Open the Google Play Store app.

app. At the top right, tap the Profile icon .

. Tap Manage apps & devices > Manage .

. Tap the name of the app you want to delete.

Tap Uninstall.

There are signs to know if your phone is infected with spyware, malware or viruses:

Spyware can eat up a lot of resources, causing your phone to heat up.

Is your phone battery draining faster than usual? It may be infected with spyware.

Spyware constantly sends data from your phone to another device, causing significant spikes in data usage.

Spyware can slow down your connection speed by redirecting or forwarding your messages elsewhere.

Look out for strange incidents like your phone shutting down on its own or constantly losing connection during calls.

Besides deleting those nasty spy apps, you’ll want to keep your phone safe from future infection, domestic or otherwise. A good antivirus solution is vital to secure your devices. We recommend our sponsor, TotalAV .

TotalAV’s industry-leading security suite is easy to use and offers the best protection for all your devices, including your phone, tablet and computer.

Not only do you get continuous protection from the latest threats, but its AI-driven Web Shield browser extension blocks dangerous websites automatically, and its Junk Cleaner can help you quickly clear out your old files.