Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the Stalker

Clarence Walker

Killer Joined a Women's Facebook Group to Kidnap And Murder a Pregnant Woman, And Steal Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told the Online Women's Group That a Killer Had Been Stalking Them

By Clarence Walker Jr.

More disturbing news is coming to light about a Missouri woman who created a fake profile and joined a women's Facebook forum based in Arkansas to carry out a horrific crime that happened in November, 2022. The killer stalked a Facebook group for pregnant moms who exchanged baby items, and murdered one of it's members to steal the victim's unborn child by cutting the unborn out of the mother's womb! https://www.5newsonline.com/article/news/crime/woman-pregnant-arkansas-baby-charged-benton-county/527-435e8b

Now new details has emerged that when FBI was investigating the disapperance of pregnant mom Ashley Bush, 33, the FBI and Facebook/Meta never informed the women's group that a suspected killer identified as Amber Waterman had been stalking them online, nor were the group made aware the killer hadn't been arrested. Furthermore the members hadn't been apprised of the alarming fac tthat all the members' privacy had been compromised by the FBI's search warrants to filter names and addresses, even after the murderer, and her husband, had been arrested and charged with the shocking crime.

"The fact that you’re collecting information about this group, and frankly, if there’s a potential murderer in this forum, it’s probably a good thing for these people to know,” said Alan Butler, during interview with Forbes online reporter Thomas Brewer. "Given how much sensitive information Facebook users share in what are perceived to be private settings", it is 'incumbent on Facebook to have clear policies, especially about notification,”' he added. Butler is the executive director of the Electronic Privacy Information Center(EPIC). The online forum adminstrators who hosted the group for the approximately 6500 women had the settings set for private users to make sure that if anyone signed up with a profile the individual lived in Northwest Arkansas.

Background

The chain of events was set in motion in October 2022, when Ashley Bush, a pregnant mom of eight months from Siloam Springs, Arkansas, posted a simple request in a private Facebook group for parents in the Northwest, Arkansas, area to exchange, sell or giveaway baby clothes including other assorted items like beds and car seats etc. Bush post read, "I'm looking for a small baby swing and maternity clothes." Shortly, Bush got a positive reponse from a member called Lucy Barrow(Barrow was a fake name). Barrow claimed, according to police, that her previous profile had been blocked. "I might have have some tops in that size," Barrow wrote. Bush could see Barrow's profile had an image of a dog playing with a chew toy. She thought it was cute, "I'm in Bella Vista but could meet somewhere on Friday." Ashley already had three children ages 8, 7, and 2. Her unborn child was pre-named Valkyrie Grace Willis.

33-year-old Asley Bush Kidnapped on October 31, 2022, and Murdered.

Although Barrow's online profile appeared friendly and warm, but we can only speculate what passed through Bush's mind concerning whether Barrow was legit or someone with bad intent. FBI would later discovered Lucy Barrow wasn't who she said she was. Documented police reports showed that Ashley Bush agreed to meet "Lucy" at a library in in Gravette, Arkansas, to receive the baby clothes from Barrow. Ashley Bush told her fiance Josh Willis about her exciting plans with Lucy Barrow.

Missing

In addition to needing extra baby clothes, Bush was also looking for a job working from home when she began corresponding online with "Lucy". On October 28, 2022, Ashley and her fiance Josh Willis met Lucy at the library in Gravette Arkansas to discuss the baby clothes and a potential job that Lucy claimed she had waiting for Ashley. Josh Willis last saw Ashley Bush in a older model tan-colored truck driven by Lucy on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Lucy had picked Ashley up at the Handi-Mart in Maysville to take her to a job interview in Bentonville Arkansas. Law enforcement officers later said that "Lucy" was none other than the deadly Amber Waterman.

When Ashley failed to return home her panicked family alerted authorities. A nationwide alert to find the missing pregnant mom got underway.

FBI used the data they gathered from social media and the registered internet protocol address linked to the Facebook account “Lucy Barrows” — which had been set up just days earlier, on Oct. 25 — investigators were able to link the fake persona to Amber Waterman, a resident of Pineville, Missouri, according to the affidavit

Baby Found

What broke the case wide open was when Amber Waterman, 42, aka Lucy Barrow and her husband Jamie Waterman, 42, called 911 emergency help in McDonald, County Missouri in regard to an infant that Amber claimed to have birthed. McDonald County Sheriff Rob Evenson told CNN News in an email: "We had a 911 call that this woman had given birth to a stillborn and the baby had quit breathing," Evenson said. "Two of my deputies as well EMS and first responders did CPR trying to save the baby but were unsuccessful." McDonald County Coroner William Goodwin told CNN by phone: "The baby was cut out of the mother(Ashley Bush), after the mother was killed," he said. "I don't know if the baby came out alive or dead."

Goodwin further said the woman(Amber Waterman) refused medical treatment and would not take the ambulance to the hospital and wanted to leave with the baby.

Amber & Jamie Waterman

Killers Makes Funeral Arrangement For Deceased Infant Stolen From Dead Woman

Surprisingly, in a crazy, stubborn, bizarre way, the Waterman couple, initially rebuffed the coroner's legal duty to take custody of the deceased child. "I'm taking custody of the baby as the county coroner ," Goodwin said. Goodwin gave the couple gas money to drive their vehicle to Ozark Funeral Home. It seems some people can go to the lowest depths of depravity.

And the Waterman couple did just that.

The coroner William Goodwin said the couple arrived at Ozark Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 2, and made funeral arrangements with the coroner for the infant.

"They come in here ready to make arrangements and have a service and cremate the baby afterwards," Goodwin explained to CNN.

Soon after the funeral was scheduled for Wednesday, Goodwin received a call that blew his socks off.

"The Benton County Coroner calls me and says, 'Hey, there is something going on with this baby. We think this is connected to a kidnapping," Goodwin recalled. Benton County needed to conduct autopsy on the infant. Based on the description of the couple's vehicle Goodwin smelled trouble. The vehicle matched the vehicle police was looking for.

Goodwin allowed the funeral to take place and Amber Waterman invited family members to attend. But no burial took place due to the ongoing investigation, and, an autopsy had to be done including DNA testing. When Goodwin explained to Amber and Jamie Waterman that Benton County needed to conduct autopsy on the infant the grief-stricken Amber Waterman asked Goodwin if a DNA test would be done on the child. Goodwin said, yes. After hearing that a DNA test would be performed Amber and Jamie grew visibly upset. Jamie shot a weird look at Goodwin and hurried out of the funeral chapel.

Search Warrant

The deadly scheme finally unraveled against the sick-minded couple. According to a McDonald County Sheriff's Office statement, the FBI and Benton County Sheriff Department in Arkansas executed a search warrant on Laughlin Ridge Road in Missouri where human remains were found that authorities believed was the body of Ashley Bush. Amber Waterman and Jamie Waterman were taken into custody, and subsequently, both were charged in connection with the kidnapping and death of Ashley Bush. Bush appeared to have been killed by a gunshot wound, said Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecutor, said.

Why Facebook Members Weren't Notified

While the kidnapping and murder of Ashley Bush which triggered the death of her unborn infant made national headlines, and equally worst, for Amber Waterman, to cut the child out of Ashley's body, and falsely claimed to relatives and police the child was hers, is one of the the most brutal and sadistic crimes of this era. Meanwhile, most group members who had been on the Facebook forum along with Ashley still weren’t aware that Waterman had infiltrated their group and murdered one of their members. The FBI obtained data from Facebook related to the group, including posts, photos and videos, and information on the people who created the forum.

Facebook/Meta sent the FBI everything they requested within a day of the signed search warrant. And yet, nobody in the group was informed about any of this.

Forbes online media told one of the group administrators about Waterman and the FBI’s search of the group data, and she said she wasn’t aware of it at all. Nor were most of the other members.https://www.forbes.com/sites/thomasbrewster/2023/01/23/facebook-mom-group-murder/?sh=64421ae5c0b5

Forbes reported the following: Meta doesn’t have a public policy on how it discloses searches to a group. But Meta spokesperson Dani Lever said that while the company couldn’t comment on an ongoing investigations, the company will inform a group’s creator of any government searches via email. It will not notify other administrators, moderators or members. The only time Meta wouldn’t disclose to a group creator would be because of a gag order, or if there were “exceptional circumstances, such as where a child is at risk of harm, emergencies or when notice would be counterproductive.” “We provide notifications in a manner that protects user privacy and public safety,” Lever added.

Forbes article continued, "One group moderator responsible for upholding the group’s rules felt that the search unnecessarily infringed on its members’ privacy, adding that she was “shocked and concerned” by the government’s action. “I mean, none of that stuff is any of their business. If they've already caught the person, then why investigate the group?” She said it was Facebook’s “responsibility to notify us that there's something like that going on so we can protect our information.”

According to the warrant, the government had searched the fake Barrow account and had evidence that Waterman had committed the murder. Authorities found blood in her car and interviewed Waterman’s husband, who said his wife admitted to killing Bush. The husband allegedly helped to burn and hide the body but is pleading not guilty.

The Department of Justice would not comment on why it needed to search the group after obtaining all this information and evidence.

Charges Filed

News Media outlets reported the Watermans were arrested on November 3, the same day law enforcement officers announced Ashley Bush and her baby were found dead.

Amber Waterman has been charged with one count of kidnapping resulting in death, court documents show.

The complaint allege that she "unlawfully and willfully kidnap, abduct, carry away, and hold Ashley Bush, for the purpose and benefit of claiming Ashley Bush’s child as (hers)."

Jamie Waterman is charged with one count of being an accessory to the fatal kidnapping.

During their initial court appearance on November 4, a public defender was appointed to represent the couple.

"People do evil things; and that someone would prey upon a pregnant woman in her most vulnerable state is unimaginable," said Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith. "This is a reminder there is evil in the world, and, unfortunately that's the world we live in."

Missouri Coroner Goodwin summed up the sadistic, conniving ordeal, "Hands down the craziest thing I've dealt with as a coroner for 16 years."

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected to be filed against the accused killers. No bond have been set for the couple while authorities work out the jurisdictional issues.

