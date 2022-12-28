China Travelers Entering into U.S. Must Undergo Covid Testing Due to Infection Surge Likely to Infect More Americans

Clarence Walker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0025ix_0jwxzTqB00
China Travelers Entering U.S. Must Undergo Covid-19 TestingPhoto byPixabay

Travelers from Hong Kong, Macau and China's mainland must undergo a negative Covid-19 test beginning January 5, 2023, according to President Joe Biden's adminstration announcement on Wednesday. Even other countries have implemented similar requirements to prevent infections.

The new requirement comes as China is again gripped in another COVID-19 surge, reporting more than 250 million positive cases in the first 20 days of December, according to news media outlets. Travelers have two choices: to submit to a PCR test or an antigen self-test administered through a telehealth service.

Under the new rule, travelers older than 2 must submit a negative COVID-19 test taken within two days of departing for the United States. Nationality and vaccination status will not have any bearing on whether a test must be provided.

The policy also applies to travelers who have connecting flights in China. Passengers who tested positive 10 days before their flight can provide documented proof of recovery instead of a negative test.

American officials have continually expressed deep concerns about China's lack of transparency surrounding the most recent surge in cases, particularly the absence of genome sequencing information to help detect new strains of the coronavirus.

"We know these measures will not eliminate all risk or completely prevent people who are infected from entering the United States," a federal health official said.Still, "taken together they will help limit the number of infected people and provide us an early warning about new variants."

Meanwhile, China continues to loosen its COVID-19 restrictions following public backlash over its push for zero cases, which included lockdowns. Starting on Jan. 8, travelers entering mainland China will no longer need to quarantine upon arrival, ending a practice that has been in place since March 2020.

The increase in cases across China follows the rollback of the nation's strict anti-virus controls. China's "zero COVID" policies had kept China's infection rate low but fueled public frustration and crushed economic growth.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that new variants of the COVID-19 virus are likely to emerge and go unidentified for longer due to China's reduced testing and case reporting.

"Pre-departure testing and the requirement to show a negative test result has been shown to decrease the number of infected passengers boarding airplanes, and it will help to slow the spread of the virus as we work to identify and understand any potential new variants that may emerge," the CDC said in a press release.

On Dec. 23, the U.S. State Department issued a level-three travel advisory for China, urging travelers to reconsider plans to visit the country "due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, and COVID-19-related restrictions."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

I am a freelance news reporter, investigative journalist, true crime writer and historical researcher. I write about community news, crime, business, real estate, human interest, entertainment & politics. Expect to get the stories that matters most.

Houston, TX
407 followers

More from Clarence Walker

Houston, TX

Do You Own a Nonprofit in Houston? Inspire Change Grant Fund Awards $400,000 to Local Programs

Inspire Change Grant Fund Awards $400,000 to Local Nonprofits in HoustonPhoto byTexans. Do you own a nonprofit in the Houston, Texas area? If so, you may not need to look outside the state to grab funds that's already available here in the Bayou City. Many times the heads of nonprofit organizations reach out to grant funders around the nation to fund their operations to stay the course and to keep helping needy people at no charge. But here in Houston the 'Inspire Change Grant Fund' provides sizeable amounts of funding for local nonprofits in Houston.The National Football League started the Inspire Change in 2019, showcasing the collaborative efforts of players, owners and the league to create positive change in communities across the country. Working together with the Players Coalition, NFL teams and the league office continue to support programs and initiatives that reduce barriers to opportunity, with a focus on three priority areas:

Read full story
3 comments

Are Robots & Automation Killing Human Jobs? What to Know About Our Employment Future in America

Are Robots & Automation Killing Human Jobs? What to Know About Our Employment Future in America. Will Robots & Automation Kill Most Human Jobs by 2030?Photo byUniversity San Diego.

Read full story
2 comments

Can a New "Vagina-on-a-Chip" Breakthrough Help Women Suffering From Bacteria Vaginosis?

Replicate of Female VaginaPhoto byHarvard Press Release. Can a New "Vagina-on-a-Chip" Breakthrough Help Treat Women Suffering From Bacteria Vaginosis?. When God created females with a vagina the almighty created a world of people. But vaginas carry bacterial that causes serious diseases. But a new invented 'organ chip' that duplicates the biology of a vagina may become a game-changer.https://wyss.harvard.edu/news/a-breakthrough-in-bacterial-vaginosis-treatment-for-womens-health/

Read full story
Indiana State

What Should a Person Do if They Find a Police Tracking Device on Their Car?

What Should a Person Do if They Find a Police Tracking device on Their Car?. For many years now, police investigators have used electronic surveillance to track suspects. One of their most potent devices is the Global Positioning Satellite, a tracking bug commonly known by its acronym GPS. If police use incriminating evidence gleaned from a GPS most lawyers raise the issue that their client's Fourth Amendment rights to be safe and secure from unreasonable searches and seizures. GPS surveillance is legal but depending on the circumstances the surveillance can present numerous challenges. So, what happens if an unsuspecting citizen finds a police-installed GPS tracking device attached beneath their vehicle and decide to trash it? As documented in the case of Indiana v. Derek Heuring, things can turn pretty strange.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Holiday Joy: When a Child Needs Help This Christmas: Local Children's Charity Provides for Underserved Kids.

Local Charity Gave Christmas Toys, Clothes, Beds, and Other Urgent Needs to Underserved ChildrenPhoto byFree image: Facebook. Holiday Joy: When a Child Needs Help This Christmas: Local Children's Charity Provides for Underserved Kids.

Read full story
2 comments

Holiday Scams Target Military Veterans, Individuals and Families. How to Avoid Rip-offs this Year--and Upcoming Year

U.S. Soldiers Preparing to BattlePhoto byfree image: pixabay. Holiday Scams Target Military Veterans, Individuals and Families. How to Avoid Rip-offs this Year--and Upcoming Year.

Read full story

DEA Spy Operation Targeted Americans for Purchasing Legal Money-Counting Machines

DEA Spy Operation Targeted Americans for Purchasing "Money-Counting" Machines. A DEA spy operation happened over 10 years ago, yet recently, new de-classified information have came to light and exposed how DEA spied on Americans' whenever they purchased automated money-counting machines. Yes, you heard correct. Automated money machines! Just imagine. Business owners who needed the machines to count revenues more faster and efficient had their names sucked into national intelligence databases, so that federal agents could investigate them to determine if they might be drug dealers.

Read full story
23 comments

Unpaid Bills: Should You Pay Off Expired Debts Under Statute of Limitations?

Should You Pay Off Debts if Statute Limitations is in Effect?Photo byfree image: pix4free. Unpaid Bills: Should You Pay Off Expired Debt Under Statute of Limitations?. Do You owe unpaid debts? If so, you need to Carefully read this entire article.

Read full story

New Study: Alcohol & Weed: Rising Vehicle Fatalities in Legalized Cannabis States Raise Questions.

New Study: Alcohol & Weed: Rising Vehicle Fatalities in Legalize Cannabis States Raise Questions. As the legalization of ‘marijuana aka cannabis’ saturates every corner of this society the green leafy substance has finally become the accepted choice of legal narcotic use in mainstream America, but a new study recently discovered how recreational cannabis use is causing a deadly impact on public road safety. New research conducted by the Boston Medical Center Team at Boston University, and the University of Victoria indicates that between 2000 and 2018, that fatal marijuana-related crash victims had a 50 percent higher chance of having alcohol in their systems, simultaneously, which means the percentage of vehicle collisions involving both marijuana and alcohol, have more than doubled.

Read full story

Should State Laws in America Allow Teens to Buy Deadly Weapons?

Should State Laws in America Allow Teens to Buy Deadly Weapons?. AR-15 Rifles Are Favorite Choices For Mass MurderersPhoto byfree image: vecteezy.com. Mass murderers who seek to destroy as many lives possible in a single episode are deranged and sick. Between 2009 and 2022, the horrific scenes of mass shootings haunted the nation's conscience. Each breaking news alert flood the nation with overwhelming grief, confusion, and unrelenting anger, directed at the perpetrator's bizarre, self-loathing, and senseless behavior. Of course, the U.S. isn't the only country inhabitated with people suffering mental illness, domestic violence incidents, or hate-fueled ideologies. Yet the U.S.'s gun-related homicide rate are 26 times higher tshan other high-income countries. So what's the difference? Simple answer: quick access to guns. This comparable fact surpasses the theoretical. Here in the United States are some of the weakest gun laws on the planet with the highest rates of gun ownership which leads to higher rates of mass shootings.

Read full story

New Credit Law Allows On-time Rent Payments, Cell Phone Bills And Utilities to Increase Your Credit Score

New Credit Law Allows On-time Rent Payments, Cell Phone Bills And Utilities to Increase Your Credit Score: By Clarence Walker. New Credit Scoring Model For Rent Payments, Utilities and Cell Phone BillsPhoto byFree Image: Pabitra Kaity: Pixabay.

Read full story
88 comments

Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?

Law enforcement officers and prosecutors systematically violate the constitutional rights of innocent property owners and interstate drivers, seizing cash and other valuable items without legitimate probable cause, although police often insist their experience can determine when large amounts of cash or property is about to be used(or had been used) to facilitate a crime. Many incidents when police executed seizures many situations later proved the officer(s) made faulty decisions by taking away the person's property. This course of action deprives individuals of much-needed funds in their possession. Police agencies will seize additional property like vehicles, houses, businesses, motorcycles, farmland and other tangible items. Eventually seized properties and money will be auctioned off after a judge declare a civil forfeiture lawsuit met the requirements for final seizure, regardless if a person who owned the property or properties hadn’t been convicted of a crime. State and local government(prosecuting attorney office) then split the proceeds with the law enforcement agency that made the seizure. 

Read full story
68 comments
Houston, TX

A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston Low-income Neighborhood Acres Homes

A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston's Low-income Neighborhood Acres Homes. Acres Home will get an additional much needed community service for its residents. The City of Houston Health Department will soon open a free diabetes center during the upcoming weeks. Acres Home is an area northwest of Houston where more than 18 percent of adults are living with the disease. The new center will provide free diabetes education, help people diagnosed or at risk of diabetes develop self-management skills, and other services to help reduce and prevent chronic disease. In addition the center will receive support from M.D. Anderson Cancer Center's "Be Well Communities", a program that promotes wellness and cancer prevention to underserved communities in the Houston area. Be Well Acres Homes will serve other functions like educational services to the center. The free center is part of the city's DAWN program(Diabetes Awareness Wellness Program).

Read full story

The Rap Game on Trial: Prosecutors Prey on Fictional Rap Lyrics to Convict Urban Rappers

Should Prosecutors use Rapper Thug's Rap Lyrics As Evidence?Photo bywikipedia. The Rap Game on Trial: Prosecutors Prey on Fictional Rap Lyrics to Convict Urban Rappers. ....Rap Music on Trial in Courtrooms Across America While "Pop" Music Containing Equal Amounts of Violence and Murder Lyrics Go Unnoticed.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Can a New Groundbreaking Fentanyl Vaccine Block the Deadly Opioid From Causing Death?

Can a New Groundbreaking Fentanyl Vaccine Block the Deadly Opioid From Causing Death?. University of Houston Associate Professor Dr. Colin Haile Worked on New Fentanyl Vaccine DiscoveryPhoto byUniversity of Houston Website.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Revolutionizing Future Lives: City of Houston's New Pilot Program Teach Low-income Neighborhood Citizens to Use Computer

Revolutionizing Future Lives: City of Houston's New Pilot Program Teach Low-income Neighborhood Citizens to Use Computers. Technology has advanced at the speed of light, reaching into the world's population within the last two decades and transforming lives to break the cycle of computer literacy in unimaginable ways. Local government officials are capitalizing on today's technology power to improve the lives of those who has never used a computer. Now the City of Houston has implemented a state-of-the-art technology pilot program by hiring tech experts to visit four of Houston's low-income historic neighborhoods, Acres Home, Kashmere Gardens, Magnolia Park-Manchester, and Sunnyside, to teach citizens in those designated areas how to use computers. Comcast Texas and the SERJobs program partnered with the City of Houston Mayor's Office of 'Complete Communities' to kick off the program on Friday, November 18th, 2022.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy