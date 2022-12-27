Can a New "Vagina-on-a-Chip" Breakthrough Help Women Suffering From Bacteria Vaginosis?

Clarence Walker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wWSJE_0jvNFXNc00
Replicate of Female VaginaPhoto byHarvard Press Release

Can a New "Vagina-on-a-Chip" Breakthrough Help Treat Women Suffering From Bacteria Vaginosis?

By Clarence Walker

When God created females with a vagina the almighty created a world of people. But vaginas carry bacterial that causes serious diseases. But a new invented 'organ chip' that duplicates the biology of a vagina may become a game-changer.https://wyss.harvard.edu/news/a-breakthrough-in-bacterial-vaginosis-treatment-for-womens-health/

A group of Scientists has finally created a major medical breakthrough treatment for women's health by recreating a female vagina onto a microchip which have the potential of saving up to millions of women from infections, according to the scientists who conducted the study. The vagina chip replicates the biology of a human vagina that can be tested with different strains of bacteria, and further allowing scientists to develop new medical treatments for a commonly known condition in the medical field as Bacterial Vaginosis(BV).

BV is triggered by an imbalance of the bacteria inside the vagina that can cause a woman to discharge gray-colored(fishy smell) fluid. Bacterial Vaginosis is mostly an understudied condition and one of the reasons for this is due to lack of preclinial models. There are numerous bacteria within the walls of the vagina, and, not all vagina bacteria is bad for the body. Lactobacillus species is present in the vagina organ, comprising 70 percent of healthy human vaginal microbiomes. If a disruption of the microbiome can possibly cause disease.

Harvard Bioengineer Researcher Don Ingber, said to New York Times and other news media outlets: "The chip is more realistic than other laboratory models of the organ. This walks, talks, quacks like a human vagina." The silicone chip was created with cells donated by two women, which were grown inside of small rubber chips, capable of mimicking the vaginal microbiome. This contractions allow scientists to measure the effect of bacterias on the health of the human vagina without risking a human patient.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0icSRE_0jvNFXNc00
Harvard Researcher Abidemi Junaid Ph. DPhoto byTwitter

Next, Scientists create the Vagina Chips with perfect bacterial circumstances, and, following that, introduce other 'bad' microbes to test what the impact is on reproductive health. A second Harvard Research Scientist at Wyss Institute Abidemi Junaid who contributed to the study, explained in a matter-of-fact tone: "It was very striking that the different microbial species produced such opposite effects on the human vaginal cells, and we were able to observe and measure those effects quite easily using our Vagina Chip." The Vagina Chip is one of many 'organs' on a chip', which allows scientists a better and safer way to test new medicines on organ cells prior to scientists moving forward to conducting human clinical trials.

Bacterial Vaginosis Threatens Pregnancy

Bacterial Vaginosis affects nearly 30 percent of reproductive-aged women worldwide and costs estimated $4.8 billion to treat annually, and it doubles the risk of numerous sexually transmitted infections including HIV, which increases the risk of pre-term birth in pregnant women. When BV affects pregnant women, the infection, if untreated, can be detrimental. BV is also the second leading cause of death in newborns.

"We don't really understand how these processes are triggered by bacteria in the vagina or even which bacteria are responsible", Amanda Lewis, a professor at the University of California in San Diego told the New York Times. Professor Lewis wasn't involved with the Vagina Chip Study.

The Vagina-on-a Chip isn't the first chip created by Scientist Don Ingbar. He contributed to creating chipped organs from lungs and intestines, according to Scientific American.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation funded the Vagina Chip Technology. Tons of additional testing must be done to validate the study.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a freelance news reporter, investigative journalist, true crime writer and historical researcher. I write about community news, crime, business, real estate, human interest, entertainment & politics. Expect to get the stories that matters most.

Houston, TX
397 followers

More from Clarence Walker

China Travelers Entering into U.S. Must Undergo Covid Testing Due to Infection Surge Likely to Infect More Americans

China Travelers Entering U.S. Must Undergo Covid-19 TestingPhoto byPixabay. Travelers from Hong Kong, Macau and China's mainland must undergo a negative Covid-19 test beginning January 5, 2023, according to President Joe Biden's adminstration announcement on Wednesday. Even other countries have implemented similar requirements to prevent infections.

Read full story
2 comments

Are Robots & Automation Killing Human Jobs? What to Know About Our Employment Future in America

Are Robots & Automation Killing Human Jobs? What to Know About Our Employment Future in America. Will Robots & Automation Kill Most Human Jobs by 2030?Photo byUniversity San Diego.

Read full story
2 comments
Indiana State

What Should a Person Do if They Find a Police Tracking Device on Their Car?

What Should a Person Do if They Find a Police Tracking device on Their Car?. For many years now, police investigators have used electronic surveillance to track suspects. One of their most potent devices is the Global Positioning Satellite, a tracking bug commonly known by its acronym GPS. If police use incriminating evidence gleaned from a GPS most lawyers raise the issue that their client's Fourth Amendment rights to be safe and secure from unreasonable searches and seizures. GPS surveillance is legal but depending on the circumstances the surveillance can present numerous challenges. So, what happens if an unsuspecting citizen finds a police-installed GPS tracking device attached beneath their vehicle and decide to trash it? As documented in the case of Indiana v. Derek Heuring, things can turn pretty strange.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Holiday Joy: When a Child Needs Help This Christmas: Local Children's Charity Provides for Underserved Kids.

Local Charity Gave Christmas Toys, Clothes, Beds, and Other Urgent Needs to Underserved ChildrenPhoto byFree image: Facebook. Holiday Joy: When a Child Needs Help This Christmas: Local Children's Charity Provides for Underserved Kids.

Read full story
2 comments

Holiday Scams Target Military Veterans, Individuals and Families. How to Avoid Rip-offs this Year--and Upcoming Year

U.S. Soldiers Preparing to BattlePhoto byfree image: pixabay. Holiday Scams Target Military Veterans, Individuals and Families. How to Avoid Rip-offs this Year--and Upcoming Year.

Read full story

DEA Spy Operation Targeted Americans for Purchasing Legal Money-Counting Machines

DEA Spy Operation Targeted Americans for Purchasing "Money-Counting" Machines. A DEA spy operation happened over 10 years ago, yet recently, new de-classified information have came to light and exposed how DEA spied on Americans' whenever they purchased automated money-counting machines. Yes, you heard correct. Automated money machines! Just imagine. Business owners who needed the machines to count revenues more faster and efficient had their names sucked into national intelligence databases, so that federal agents could investigate them to determine if they might be drug dealers.

Read full story
23 comments

Unpaid Bills: Should You Pay Off Expired Debts Under Statute of Limitations?

Should You Pay Off Debts if Statute Limitations is in Effect?Photo byfree image: pix4free. Unpaid Bills: Should You Pay Off Expired Debt Under Statute of Limitations?. Do You owe unpaid debts? If so, you need to Carefully read this entire article.

Read full story

New Study: Alcohol & Weed: Rising Vehicle Fatalities in Legalized Cannabis States Raise Questions.

New Study: Alcohol & Weed: Rising Vehicle Fatalities in Legalize Cannabis States Raise Questions. As the legalization of ‘marijuana aka cannabis’ saturates every corner of this society the green leafy substance has finally become the accepted choice of legal narcotic use in mainstream America, but a new study recently discovered how recreational cannabis use is causing a deadly impact on public road safety. New research conducted by the Boston Medical Center Team at Boston University, and the University of Victoria indicates that between 2000 and 2018, that fatal marijuana-related crash victims had a 50 percent higher chance of having alcohol in their systems, simultaneously, which means the percentage of vehicle collisions involving both marijuana and alcohol, have more than doubled.

Read full story

Should State Laws in America Allow Teens to Buy Deadly Weapons?

Should State Laws in America Allow Teens to Buy Deadly Weapons?. AR-15 Rifles Are Favorite Choices For Mass MurderersPhoto byfree image: vecteezy.com. Mass murderers who seek to destroy as many lives possible in a single episode are deranged and sick. Between 2009 and 2022, the horrific scenes of mass shootings haunted the nation's conscience. Each breaking news alert flood the nation with overwhelming grief, confusion, and unrelenting anger, directed at the perpetrator's bizarre, self-loathing, and senseless behavior. Of course, the U.S. isn't the only country inhabitated with people suffering mental illness, domestic violence incidents, or hate-fueled ideologies. Yet the U.S.'s gun-related homicide rate are 26 times higher tshan other high-income countries. So what's the difference? Simple answer: quick access to guns. This comparable fact surpasses the theoretical. Here in the United States are some of the weakest gun laws on the planet with the highest rates of gun ownership which leads to higher rates of mass shootings.

Read full story

New Credit Law Allows On-time Rent Payments, Cell Phone Bills And Utilities to Increase Your Credit Score

New Credit Law Allows On-time Rent Payments, Cell Phone Bills And Utilities to Increase Your Credit Score: By Clarence Walker. New Credit Scoring Model For Rent Payments, Utilities and Cell Phone BillsPhoto byFree Image: Pabitra Kaity: Pixabay.

Read full story
88 comments
Houston, TX

Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?

Class Action Lawsuit Challenges Houston’s Unconstitutional Asset Forfeitures. Law enforcement officers and prosecutors systematically violate the constitutional rights of innocent property owners and interstate drivers, seizing cash and other valuable items without legitimate probable cause, although police often insist their experience can determine when large amounts of cash or property is about to be used(or had been used) to facilitate a crime. Many incidents when police executed seizures many situations later proved the officer(s) made faulty decisions by taking away the person's property. This course of action deprives individuals of much-needed funds in their possession. Police agencies will seize additional property like vehicles, houses, businesses, motorcycles, farmland and other tangible items. Eventually seized properties and money will be auctioned off after a judge declare a civil forfeiture lawsuit met the requirements for final seizure, regardless if a person who owned the property or properties hadn’t been convicted of a crime. State and local government(prosecuting attorney office) then split the proceeds with the law enforcement agency that made the seizure. 

Read full story
68 comments
Houston, TX

A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston Low-income Neighborhood Acres Homes

A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston's Low-income Neighborhood Acres Homes. Acres Home will get an additional much needed community service for its residents. The City of Houston Health Department will soon open a free diabetes center during the upcoming weeks. Acres Home is an area northwest of Houston where more than 18 percent of adults are living with the disease. The new center will provide free diabetes education, help people diagnosed or at risk of diabetes develop self-management skills, and other services to help reduce and prevent chronic disease. In addition the center will receive support from M.D. Anderson Cancer Center's "Be Well Communities", a program that promotes wellness and cancer prevention to underserved communities in the Houston area. Be Well Acres Homes will serve other functions like educational services to the center. The free center is part of the city's DAWN program(Diabetes Awareness Wellness Program).

Read full story

The Rap Game on Trial: Prosecutors Prey on Fictional Rap Lyrics to Convict Urban Rappers

Should Prosecutors use Rapper Thug's Rap Lyrics As Evidence?Photo bywikipedia. The Rap Game on Trial: Prosecutors Prey on Fictional Rap Lyrics to Convict Urban Rappers. ....Rap Music on Trial in Courtrooms Across America While "Pop" Music Containing Equal Amounts of Violence and Murder Lyrics Go Unnoticed.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Can a New Groundbreaking Fentanyl Vaccine Block the Deadly Opioid From Causing Death?

Can a New Groundbreaking Fentanyl Vaccine Block the Deadly Opioid From Causing Death?. University of Houston Associate Professor Dr. Colin Haile Worked on New Fentanyl Vaccine DiscoveryPhoto byUniversity of Houston Website.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Revolutionizing Future Lives: City of Houston's New Pilot Program Teach Low-income Neighborhood Citizens to Use Computer

Revolutionizing Future Lives: City of Houston's New Pilot Program Teach Low-income Neighborhood Citizens to Use Computers. Technology has advanced at the speed of light, reaching into the world's population within the last two decades and transforming lives to break the cycle of computer literacy in unimaginable ways. Local government officials are capitalizing on today's technology power to improve the lives of those who has never used a computer. Now the City of Houston has implemented a state-of-the-art technology pilot program by hiring tech experts to visit four of Houston's low-income historic neighborhoods, Acres Home, Kashmere Gardens, Magnolia Park-Manchester, and Sunnyside, to teach citizens in those designated areas how to use computers. Comcast Texas and the SERJobs program partnered with the City of Houston Mayor's Office of 'Complete Communities' to kick off the program on Friday, November 18th, 2022.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy