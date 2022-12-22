Houston, TX

Holiday Joy: When a Child Needs Help This Christmas: Local Children's Charity Provides for Underserved Kids.

Clarence Walker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dXXwV_0jr1PKeW00
Local Charity Gave Christmas Toys, Clothes, Beds, and Other Urgent Needs to Underserved ChildrenPhoto byFree image: Facebook

Holiday Joy: When a Child Needs Help This Christmas: Local Children's Charity Provides for Underserved Kids.

By Clarence Walker

"If a child is stealing your lunch that child is hungry!" said Laura Ward, President and CEO of Houston Children's Charities(HCC), a nonprofit program. Nevertheless did Ward know that the incident involving the thief who stole her lunch on different occasions would propel her many years later to make the ultimate sacrifices to help children beyond her dreams. In 1996, 25 years, and two months ago, since its founding, the Houston Children's Charity adapted to the city’s changing landscape, and, the charity always found unique ways to meet the needs of abused children, disabled children, children without clothes, school supplies, toys; all of whom without access to much needed resources. As one of its seven founders, Ward said the story is one of collaboration. This year the Charity group donated thousands of Christmas toys and special gifts to children in need. Now it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Houston, Texas. Laura Ward's motto is "Our Kids Are Everybody's Kids." https://houstonchildrenscharity.org/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rb338_0jr1PKeW00
Laura WardPhoto byLaura Ward/ Houston Children's Charity

The group partners with more than 300 local agencies to find the "children who are falling through the cracks," she said. When the coronavarius pandemic struck the nation many charity groups faced undaunted challenges. Houston Rockets NBA owner Tilman Fertitta and entertainment mogul Gary Becker hold leadership roles at HCC. Ward is a rock star herself by raising more than $100 million for underserved children. Aside from helping the underpriviledge Ward ranks among the city's top fundraising executives.

When the coronavarius pandemic struck the nation many charity groups faced undaunted challenges. "The need was more than any of us collectively have been able to meet in the last several years," Ward explained to news media outlets in the Houston area. Yet despite the shortages the HCC still went the extra miles to make sure children had their needs met.

Annual Christmas Toy Drive(2022)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SGgmP_0jr1PKeW00
Houston Children's Charity Video Showing the Spirit of ChristmasPhoto byFree Video: Houston Children's Charity Christmas Toys Giveaway

Houston Children’s Charity has two thriving programs during the Holiday Season. Through the Charity's Adopt-A-Family and the Annual Toy Distribution, the programs help thousands of families in need in Houston/Harris County including the Greater Houston area. The Adopt-A-Family program has grown tremendously due to the support of the Houston community which allows the charity's sponsors the opportunity to put their own personal touch on Christmas with face-to-face interactions while making Christmas miracles happen!

Since 2008, HCC has teamed with the U.S. Marine Toys for Tots program to provide toys for underserved children. Since 2010, Houston First Corporation has granted 115,000 square feet of space in the George R. Brown Convention Center to host the program's Annual Toy Distribution. As a result of both partnerships, HCC has been able to help tens of thousands of children during the Holiday Season. Houston Children’s Charity was founded in 1996 by Ward and seven other people who were already involved in philanthropy but were looking for a more flexibility to address what they saw as the most pressing needs locally, Ward said.

The nonprofit provides clothing through an in-house closet program; it raises funding for the Texas Children’s Hospital; and it runs a donation drive every Christmas to collect toys. Over the years, new programs have been implemented based on needs in the community, Ward said. After years of focusing on collecting toys and clothing, a pressing need for beds spurred the launch of the "A Better Night’s Sleep program."


"Year after year for about three years, when I would be manning the phones, ... so many of the parents would say to me, ‘Could we get a bed?’” Ward recalled. “After about three years of telling people we don’t have a bed program, I thought, ‘Why don’t we have a bed program?’ Because evidently nobody else has one either.” After two to three years of learning the best ways to collect and distribute beds, the nonprofit now has a program in place through a partnership with Texas Mattress Makers that provides beds to 100 children each month. Still, roughly 1,300 children remain on the waitlist, Ward stated.

A mother named Jeanette wrote a heart-touching sentiment on the Charity's website, "I'm just writing to say thank you so much for the beds. My kids no longerhave to sleep on the floor. They love their beds."

Houston Children's Charity website details Laura Ward's life story:

Humble Beginnings

Growing up in rural Crowley, La., Ward and her eight siblings didn’t have to look far to spot the devastating effects of poverty, especially on their fellow youth. After graduating from LSU, she returned to the impoverished community to serve a brief stint as a librarian, during which time her sack lunch would disappear from her desk drawer on a daily basis. “It was then that I realized we had kids who were so hungry, they would steal to eat,” Ward says. “It was horrific for me, and I knew when I was able, I would work for the children who didn’t have what they needed.”

An integral part of Houston Children’s Charity since its inception in 1996, Ward has visited hundreds of homes to perform due diligence and assess true need. Her staggering observations – from infants snuggled in dresser drawers to trios of toddlers sleeping side-by-side on a single twin-size mattress to grade schoolers huddled into refrigerator boxes turned makeshift cots – directly impacted the development of its much-needed programs, which include “A Better Night’s Sleep,” “Chariots for Children,” “Back2School,” “HCC Closet” and “Toys for Tots.”

On any given month, the nonprofit organization maintains waitlists of up to 800 kids without beds and 80 households in need of safe and efficient transportation. Still, even in a year of pandemic-related challenges, Ward and her team have pressed on. Using a contactless drive-thru system, they have provided over 1,000 beds, complete with sheets, blankets and pillows, to bedless children and 15 wheelchair-accessible vans, at $36,000 each, to deserving families – not to mention, backpacks full of age-appropriate supplies to 3,000 students, clothing to families at no cost, holiday toys to over 12,000 youngsters and more.

“My favorite part of the job is when all of our efforts culminate on a distribution day,” Ward says. “The kids come with their parents, and they are so excited. They jump up and down like most kids do when you take them to a candy store.”

An inspiring leader, Ward has contributed her time and expertise to numerous charitable events over the years, while working with various local philanthropic organizations, such as the Arbor School, Houston Furniture Bank, and the Houston Police Foundation. Among her countless accolades, she has been inducted into the Greater Houston Women’s Hall of Fame, named one of the city’s 50 most influential women by Houston Woman Magazine, designated a “Most Admired CEO” by the Houston Business Journal, and most recently, honored at the Easter Seals Greater Houston’s 20th-annual “Hats Off to Mothers” luncheon.

Recognizing that “need never takes a vacation,” Ward’s unwavering dedication to improving the well-being of Houston’s underserved youth has made her a true champion of the lifelong cause. With contagious enthusiasm and passionate perseverance, she has built an impeccable reputation among an ever-widening circle of loyal advocates and friends.

With six or more people on staff, Houston Children’s Charity relies heavily on volunteers to keep operations moving, Ward said. Those looking to help the organization can fill out a volunteer form or make donations online, she said.

After 25 years, Ward said she hears the calling to help children louder than ever.
"My mission is to care for children,” she said. “That’s what I do and do best.”


Since its founding, Houston Children’s Charity has helped local families in numerous ways, that include the following:

  • 245 vans distributed for families of disabled, wheelchair-using children
  • 80,000 toys distributed to children every holiday season
  • School supplies given to over 40,000 students
  • 30,000 articles of clothing, shoes and accessories provided
  • $100,000 awarded every year in support of families at Texas Children’s Hospital
  • 25,000 children have received mattresses, box springs, frames, pillows and blankets
  • Provides support to more than 300 partner agencies across Houston
  • More than 3.5 million children impacted in total

Conclusion

On the homepage of HCC, President and CEO Laura Ward mission statement says, "WIth rising costs on everyday needs our families will continue to look to Houston Children's Charity to support their children. And while the year will bring unforeseen challenges, we know you will be there to support our efforts and our clients because "Our Kids Are Everybody's Kids."

Ward ascribes her philantrophy to the incisive words of Mother Theresa, "I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples."

Merry Christmas and may God continue to bless all people who gave unconditionally to help those in need during the holidays of 2022.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

I am a freelance news reporter, investigative journalist, true crime writer and historical researcher. I write about community news, crime, business, real estate, human interest, entertainment & politics. Expect to get the stories that matters most.

Houston, TX
392 followers

More from Clarence Walker

Are Robots & Automation Killing Human Jobs? What to Know About Our Employment Future in America

Are Robots & Automation Killing Human Jobs? What to Know About Our Employment Future in America. Will Robots & Automation Kill Most Human Jobs by 2030?Photo byUniversity San Diego.

Read full story
1 comments

Can a New "Vagina-on-a-Chip" Breakthrough Help Women Suffering From Bacteria Vaginosis?

Replicate of Female VaginaPhoto byHarvard Press Release. Can a New "Vagina-on-a-Chip" Breakthrough Help Treat Women Suffering From Bacteria Vaginosis?. When God created females with a vagina the almighty created a world of people. But vaginas carry bacterial that causes serious diseases. But a new invented 'organ chip' that duplicates the biology of a vagina may become a game-changer.https://wyss.harvard.edu/news/a-breakthrough-in-bacterial-vaginosis-treatment-for-womens-health/

Read full story
Indiana State

What Should a Person Do if They Find a Police Tracking Device on Their Car?

What Should a Person Do if They Find a Police Tracking device on Their Car?. For many years now, police investigators have used electronic surveillance to track suspects. One of their most potent devices is the Global Positioning Satellite, a tracking bug commonly known by its acronym GPS. If police use incriminating evidence gleaned from a GPS most lawyers raise the issue that their client's Fourth Amendment rights to be safe and secure from unreasonable searches and seizures. GPS surveillance is legal but depending on the circumstances the surveillance can present numerous challenges. So, what happens if an unsuspecting citizen finds a police-installed GPS tracking device attached beneath their vehicle and decide to trash it? As documented in the case of Indiana v. Derek Heuring, things can turn pretty strange.

Read full story

Holiday Scams Target Military Veterans, Individuals and Families. How to Avoid Rip-offs this Year--and Upcoming Year

U.S. Soldiers Preparing to BattlePhoto byfree image: pixabay. Holiday Scams Target Military Veterans, Individuals and Families. How to Avoid Rip-offs this Year--and Upcoming Year.

Read full story

DEA Spy Operation Targeted Americans for Purchasing Legal Money-Counting Machines

DEA Spy Operation Targeted Americans for Purchasing "Money-Counting" Machines. A DEA spy operation happened over 10 years ago, yet recently, new de-classified information have came to light and exposed how DEA spied on Americans' whenever they purchased automated money-counting machines. Yes, you heard correct. Automated money machines! Just imagine. Business owners who needed the machines to count revenues more faster and efficient had their names sucked into national intelligence databases, so that federal agents could investigate them to determine if they might be drug dealers.

Read full story
23 comments

Unpaid Bills: Should You Pay Off Expired Debts Under Statute of Limitations?

Should You Pay Off Debts if Statute Limitations is in Effect?Photo byfree image: pix4free. Unpaid Bills: Should You Pay Off Expired Debt Under Statute of Limitations?. Do You owe unpaid debts? If so, you need to Carefully read this entire article.

Read full story

New Study: Alcohol & Weed: Rising Vehicle Fatalities in Legalized Cannabis States Raise Questions.

New Study: Alcohol & Weed: Rising Vehicle Fatalities in Legalize Cannabis States Raise Questions. As the legalization of ‘marijuana aka cannabis’ saturates every corner of this society the green leafy substance has finally become the accepted choice of legal narcotic use in mainstream America, but a new study recently discovered how recreational cannabis use is causing a deadly impact on public road safety. New research conducted by the Boston Medical Center Team at Boston University, and the University of Victoria indicates that between 2000 and 2018, that fatal marijuana-related crash victims had a 50 percent higher chance of having alcohol in their systems, simultaneously, which means the percentage of vehicle collisions involving both marijuana and alcohol, have more than doubled.

Read full story

Should State Laws in America Allow Teens to Buy Deadly Weapons?

Should State Laws in America Allow Teens to Buy Deadly Weapons?. AR-15 Rifles Are Favorite Choices For Mass MurderersPhoto byfree image: vecteezy.com. Mass murderers who seek to destroy as many lives possible in a single episode are deranged and sick. Between 2009 and 2022, the horrific scenes of mass shootings haunted the nation's conscience. Each breaking news alert flood the nation with overwhelming grief, confusion, and unrelenting anger, directed at the perpetrator's bizarre, self-loathing, and senseless behavior. Of course, the U.S. isn't the only country inhabitated with people suffering mental illness, domestic violence incidents, or hate-fueled ideologies. Yet the U.S.'s gun-related homicide rate are 26 times higher tshan other high-income countries. So what's the difference? Simple answer: quick access to guns. This comparable fact surpasses the theoretical. Here in the United States are some of the weakest gun laws on the planet with the highest rates of gun ownership which leads to higher rates of mass shootings.

Read full story

New Credit Law Allows On-time Rent Payments, Cell Phone Bills And Utilities to Increase Your Credit Score

New Credit Law Allows On-time Rent Payments, Cell Phone Bills And Utilities to Increase Your Credit Score: By Clarence Walker. New Credit Scoring Model For Rent Payments, Utilities and Cell Phone BillsPhoto byFree Image: Pabitra Kaity: Pixabay.

Read full story
88 comments
Houston, TX

Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?

Class Action Lawsuit Challenges Houston’s Unconstitutional Asset Forfeitures. Law enforcement officers and prosecutors systematically violate the constitutional rights of innocent property owners and interstate drivers, seizing cash and other valuable items without legitimate probable cause, although police often insist their experience can determine when large amounts of cash or property is about to be used(or had been used) to facilitate a crime. Many incidents when police executed seizures many situations later proved the officer(s) made faulty decisions by taking away the person's property. This course of action deprives individuals of much-needed funds in their possession. Police agencies will seize additional property like vehicles, houses, businesses, motorcycles, farmland and other tangible items. Eventually seized properties and money will be auctioned off after a judge declare a civil forfeiture lawsuit met the requirements for final seizure, regardless if a person who owned the property or properties hadn’t been convicted of a crime. State and local government(prosecuting attorney office) then split the proceeds with the law enforcement agency that made the seizure. 

Read full story
68 comments
Houston, TX

A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston Low-income Neighborhood Acres Homes

A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston's Low-income Neighborhood Acres Homes. Acres Home will get an additional much needed community service for its residents. The City of Houston Health Department will soon open a free diabetes center during the upcoming weeks. Acres Home is an area northwest of Houston where more than 18 percent of adults are living with the disease. The new center will provide free diabetes education, help people diagnosed or at risk of diabetes develop self-management skills, and other services to help reduce and prevent chronic disease. In addition the center will receive support from M.D. Anderson Cancer Center's "Be Well Communities", a program that promotes wellness and cancer prevention to underserved communities in the Houston area. Be Well Acres Homes will serve other functions like educational services to the center. The free center is part of the city's DAWN program(Diabetes Awareness Wellness Program).

Read full story

The Rap Game on Trial: Prosecutors Prey on Fictional Rap Lyrics to Convict Urban Rappers

Should Prosecutors use Rapper Thug's Rap Lyrics As Evidence?Photo bywikipedia. The Rap Game on Trial: Prosecutors Prey on Fictional Rap Lyrics to Convict Urban Rappers. ....Rap Music on Trial in Courtrooms Across America While "Pop" Music Containing Equal Amounts of Violence and Murder Lyrics Go Unnoticed.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Can a New Groundbreaking Fentanyl Vaccine Block the Deadly Opioid From Causing Death?

Can a New Groundbreaking Fentanyl Vaccine Block the Deadly Opioid From Causing Death?. University of Houston Associate Professor Dr. Colin Haile Worked on New Fentanyl Vaccine DiscoveryPhoto byUniversity of Houston Website.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Revolutionizing Future Lives: City of Houston's New Pilot Program Teach Low-income Neighborhood Citizens to Use Computer

Revolutionizing Future Lives: City of Houston's New Pilot Program Teach Low-income Neighborhood Citizens to Use Computers. Technology has advanced at the speed of light, reaching into the world's population within the last two decades and transforming lives to break the cycle of computer literacy in unimaginable ways. Local government officials are capitalizing on today's technology power to improve the lives of those who has never used a computer. Now the City of Houston has implemented a state-of-the-art technology pilot program by hiring tech experts to visit four of Houston's low-income historic neighborhoods, Acres Home, Kashmere Gardens, Magnolia Park-Manchester, and Sunnyside, to teach citizens in those designated areas how to use computers. Comcast Texas and the SERJobs program partnered with the City of Houston Mayor's Office of 'Complete Communities' to kick off the program on Friday, November 18th, 2022.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy