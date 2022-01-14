3 Must-Read Bisexual Books

MarthaMacduff/Unsplash

The world has grown tremendously when it comes to accepting the LGBTQ community. However, people still get hung up on issues surrounding bisexuality. The letter B is often underrepresented or subsumed in the acronym LGBTQ. A large section of the population, including some members of the LGBTQ community, is discriminatory toward bisexuals. It makes bisexual dating so tricky to maneuver. Bisexual books are no different. They're still difficult to come by.

People think it means double options and fun when you mention bisexuality. It is further from the truth. Living openly as bisexual individuals shouldn't evoke issues that yield rather abusive experiences. Any bisexual shouldn't disrespect society or discriminate on websites and apps because of their sexuality.

These are some of the reasons we decided to put together some of the most ambitious, must-read bisexual books being talked about. They take you off the monosexual experiences reflected in the fiction and non-fiction books you used to read. While hoping to see more such bisexual books in the future, these three books already listed here are inclusively marvelous books you'll enjoy going through. You don't have to age out trying to find the LGBTQ book with bisexual content anymore. These three books cover a variety of genres and formats.

Give It to Me by Ana Castillo

Give It to Me is a fascinating tale of survival. It is a sexy, funny, and heartbreaking book that centers on Palma Piedras as the main character. Palma Piedras is 42, just separated, and back in the US. It follows several years in Colombia, where her now ex-husband had attempted to make her into a conventional South American spouse while he plied the family (drug) exchange. With the grandmother who raised her is dead, Palma has no family members she is aware of. Maybe her lowlife uncle, who's allowing Abuela's to house decay around him, and her alluring, tricky cousin Pepito, who's just completed ten years in jail, and with whom she shares a tricky sexual pressure.

Palma, all the while, attempts to manage the passionate disturbance of having Pepito back in her life (but generally through texting and sexting), restore herself monetarily and manage the apprehension of entering her forties. Snapshots of misfortune, however, intersperse the epic. Palma Piedras is a tough, compassionate survivor. As a lady who's constantly recognized as beautiful and utilized sex both as a tool and a way to make up for feeling disliked, she's harshly confronting the sexual double standards on looks and aging.

And there we see everything: a feeling of the errors she's made and the arrangements she hasn't accomplished combined with a self-awareness that invigorates her strength to stop looking back and keep going.

Corona by Bushra Rehman

Bushra Rehman gives us great linked short stories, with the main character in the collection being Razia Mirza. Razia comes out as a bisexual Pakistani-American woman from the Corona neighborhood in Queens, New York. The first stories center on Razia's experiences in Corona's tight Muslim community. Later on, the book centers on Razia after her defiance and subsequent ex-communication when she takes the road to travel through the rest of America.

Corona moves between Razia's adolescence and the comedic misfortunes she experiences on her excursion, from Massachusetts' Puritan Colony to the Bhangra music scene in New York City's. With every story, we learn something about the past she's trying to escape, a past which drives her to continually go in a twisting, always coming closer to but never quite coming home.

For Sizakele by Yvonne Fly Onakeme Etaghene

For Sizakele is a poetic and intimate excursion through the thick scrub of the lives of lovers. Cultural uprooting, deep wounds, and youthful passion are the scenery for this series of encounters between women-butch and femme – who should figure out how to know and trust themselves to experience love. Etaghene has developed a heartbreaking yet promising look at the mountains women of color must climb to see the dawn.

Read the enticing story of Taylor, a bisexual college student from Nigeria studying in the US. Although passionate about activism and intimately drawn to social justice, her relationship with girlfriend Lee is shaky. Then Sy comes, a Cameroonian photographer, in a complicated situation. Sy seems to have a lot in common with Taylor. Diasporic longing, shared language, food, and beauty traditions tend to get the best of them. It sees their close friendship begins to edge towards romantic love. Taylor fights Lee's jealousy. As Taylor experiences difficulties with her femme and African characters, she discovers ways to characterize herself on her own terms through the connection of her companions.

For Sizakele addresses cross-country identity, close accomplice violence, queer gender, and how we love as illuminators of who we are.

These three books bring out what it is like dating as a bi person. However, at the end of each, we're pointed to the fact that bisexual dating doesn't have to mean double rejection. Being bisexual doesn't mean you can't fit with people's needs and society, for that matter. Nonetheless, society is quickly moving to embrace the LGBTQ community wholly, with the letter B never going silent.