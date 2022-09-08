It’s HOT in Denver, record-breaking hot

It’s hot in Denver. Pixabay / Pexels

By Claire Cleveland / NewsBreak

(Denver, CO) It hit 99 degrees at Denver International Airport on Thursday, breaking the 95- degree record set in 2013.

“In our terms, today was a low-hanging fruit record,” said Caitlyn Mensch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Tuesday was also a record breaker at 98 degrees. The previous record was 97 degrees in 2020.

“I hate to tell you about tomorrow, it’s looking like another record breaker,” Mensch said. “The record is 94 for Denver tomorrow and the forecast is 100.”

A heat advisory is in place from Denver to Fort Collins through Thursday evening, which means people should be careful to avoid heat illness. Some areas along the Front Range could see temperatures as high as 105, according to the advisory.

“On Thursday, stay cool, stay hydrated, take it easy,” Mensch said. “There is relief on the way.”

Thursday evening brings a change in the pattern. Friday and the weekend will cool off significantly to the upper-60s.

“Thankfully,” Mensch said.

Early next week brings normal September temperatures in the mid-80s for the urban corridor area.

September is a transition month where cooler temperatures creep in at night, but the days stay warm.

That’s not always the case; it is Colorado, after all.