Denver, CO

It’s HOT in Denver, record-breaking hot

Claire Cleveland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e0IwG_0hnXG9dG00
It’s hot in Denver.Pixabay / Pexels

By Claire Cleveland / NewsBreak

(Denver, CO) It hit 99 degrees at Denver International Airport on Thursday, breaking the 95- degree record set in 2013. 

“In our terms, today was a low-hanging fruit record,” said Caitlyn Mensch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

Tuesday was also a record breaker at 98 degrees. The previous record was 97 degrees in 2020.

“I hate to tell you about tomorrow, it’s looking like another record breaker,” Mensch said. “The record is 94 for Denver tomorrow and the forecast is 100.”

A heat advisory is in place from Denver to Fort Collins through Thursday evening, which means people should be careful to avoid heat illness. Some areas along the Front Range could see temperatures as high as 105, according to the advisory. 

“On Thursday, stay cool, stay hydrated, take it easy,” Mensch said. “There is relief on the way.”

Thursday evening brings a change in the pattern. Friday and the weekend will cool off significantly to the upper-60s. 

“Thankfully,” Mensch said. 

Early next week brings normal September temperatures in the mid-80s for the urban corridor area. 

September is a transition month where cooler temperatures creep in at night, but the days stay warm. 

That’s not always the case; it is Colorado, after all. 

The Denver area set numerous heat records in September 2020, including a record 101 degrees on September 5 before  a snow storm on September 8 and 9, which isn’t normal for the month either, Mensch said. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Heat# Record# Denver# Hot

Comments / 2

Published by

Claire Cleveland is a Denver-based freelance writer with a background in health and science reporting. She's covered the pandemic extensively and local news in Colorado. Previously, Claire was a reporter and producer for Colorado Public Radio.

Denver, CO
315 followers

More from Claire Cleveland

Colorado State

Omicron boosters now available in Colorado

Omicron booster shots are now available in Colorado.Photo by cottonbro / Pexels. (Denver, CO) The omicron booster is now available in Colorado, including at 10 large-scale vaccination sites across the state.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado State

Hispanic voter priorities shift, making abortion among top issues nationally

Hispanic voter priorities have shifted according to recent polling.Photo by Element5 Digital / Pexels. (Denver, CO) Polling of Hispanic voters in Colorado found a significant shift in the group’s priorities. Abortion is now among the top five issues, while immigration is not.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Enter cute pet photos to help pay children’s medical costs

Cute puppies.Photo by Chevanon Photography / Pexels. (Denver, CO) Do you have the cutest pet? Enter them into the UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation Pic My Pet Photo Contest.

Read full story
Fort Collins, CO

Bear near Fort Collins school prompts locked doors

The bear spotted near an elementary school in Fort Collins.Credit of Geoff, a resident of Fort Collins. (Fort Collins, CO) A bear spotted near Beattie Elementary School in Fort Collins Thursday, prompted the school to go into a secure status.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

Blood donors needed to fill emergency shortage

(Denver, CO) Colorado may soon face a blood shortage crisis, as blood donations fail to keep up with need this summer. Vitalant, the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit blood services provider, says the blood supply for life-saving medical interventions is down nearly 50% since the start of the summer. The blood service is a provider for 75 hospitals in Colorado and about 900 hospitals nationwide.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Still waiting for your TABOR check? Here’s what you need to know

TABOR checks are on their way.Photo by maitree rimthong / Pexels. (Denver, CO) More than 60% of Coloradans have cashed their TABOR refund checks, worth about $1.49 billion. The rebates, known as Colorado Cash Back, are due to the state’s $3.5 billion budget surplus. The Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights caps government growth and spending to inflation and population growth. Taxpayers would have seen the money either way; Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic lawmakers just moved up when the money would go back to Coloradans, thanks to a clause in TABOR that allows the legislature to determine how to refund the excess revenue.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

19 dogs from flood-ravaged Kentucky up for adoption in Denver

One of 19 dogs from flood-ravaged Kentucky up for adoption in Denver.Courtesy of the Dumb Friends League. (Denver, CO) The Denver Dumb Friends League took in 19 dogs from a Kentucky shelter after devastating flooding in the eastern part of the state left at least 39 dead and hundreds displaced – including animals.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Monkeypox declared public health emergency in US

Monkeypox vaccine distribution.Photo by RF._.studio / Pexels. (Denver, CO.) There are currently 4,000 people on the waitlist for the monkeypox vaccine in Colorado as the U.S. officially declared a public health emergency in part to help scale vaccine production.

Read full story
11 comments
Boulder, CO

Officer killed in Boulder mass shooting once told mom that waiting for backup was 'worse than death'

(Boulder, CO.) The mother of fallen Police Officer Eric Talley who was among 10 who died in a mass shooting at the Table Mesa King Soopers last year said she talked with her son about the possibility of him responding to such a scene.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Celebrate Colorado Day on Aug. 1 with free entry to Colorado State Parks

Colorado Parks and Wildlife celebrates Colorado Day.Courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife. (Denver, CO) Colorado is turning 146 on Aug. 1. To celebrate, Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers free entry into all of the state’s parks on the state’s birthday, Colorado Day.

Read full story

Front Range under weekend heat advisory. Expect triple-digit high temps

Women drinking water on a hot day.Photo by Anna Shvets / Pexels. (Denver, CO) Denver and the Front Range will experience scorching temperatures Friday and weekend, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Zoo welcomes a new baby otter

The Denver Zoo's new Asian small-clawed otter.Courtesy of The Denver Zoo. (Denver, CO) The Denver Zoo welcomed its newest member on July 1, a male Asian small-clawed otter. The little otter, born weighing about 59g, is a member of the smallest otter species. According to The Denver Zoo, in an email interview, they use their paws more than their mouths to investigate objects or catch food.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

Colorado DUI arrests climb this year, prompting enhanced enforcement

(Denver, CO) Since January, the Colorado State Patrol has issued about 1,901 DUI citations. Most of those citations, 1,213 of them, involved alcohol only. The report details citations between Jan. 1 and May 31. El Paso County led with most citations at 231, followed by 154 in Adams County, 146 in Weld County and 143 in Jefferson County.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Colorado offers monkeypox vaccines but supplies limited

Doctor holding a vaccine.Photo by RF._.studio / Pexels. (Denver, CO.) The state health department plans to administer nearly 300 monkeypox vaccines this week to people at high risk of contracting the virus.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Expect DIA to be busy for the July 4th weekend. Here’s how to prepare

Woman strolling through an airport.Photo by Oleksandr Pidvalnyi / Pexels. (Denver, CO) Denver International Airport expects nearly 1.2 million people to travel through the airport over the Fourth of July weekend, which will meet or exceed the number of travelers from the same weekend in 2019.

Read full story
Colorado State

What happens to abortion in Colorado without Roe v. Wade?

Pro-abortion protest sign.Photo by Emma Guliani / Pexels. (Denver, CO) The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the right to an abortion in the nation, Friday morning, but in Colorado, the right remains thanks to state law.

Read full story
18 comments
Colorado State

Colorado woman wants to donate 100 gallons of blood before she’s 80. She’s almost there.

Chris Orr at her 77-gallon donation mark.Courtesy Vitalant. (Denver, CO.) When Chris Orr traveled to India in 1996, she and a friend were kidnapped for three days. But coming home and being barred from donating blood made the experience worse.

Read full story
3 comments
Broomfield, CO

Butterfly Pavilion expands in Broomfield, hopes to be world-renown facility

A rendering of the outside of the new Butterfly Pavilion, which will open in Broomfield, CO. in 2025.Courtesy of Butterfly Pavilion. (Broomfield, CO) Since 1995, the Butterfly Pavilion has taught countless people how to understand and appreciate invertebrates. Now, the Pavilion is expanding to a space more than double its current size to expand its research and education programs.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver-area drought-free after rain, but still very dry

Drought Map for June 9, 2022.Courtesy U.S. Drought Monitor. (Denver, CO) Denver and most of the Front Range are getting a little reprieve from drought conditions after a few rainstorms pulled the area out of moderate drought.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy