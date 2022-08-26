Enter cute pet photos to help pay children’s medical costs

By Claire Cleveland / NewsBreak

(Denver, CO) Do you have the cutest pet? Enter them into the United Healthcare Children’s Foundation Pic My Pet Photo Contest.

Even better, all proceeds of the UHCCF contest help fund medical grants for children to help families with medical expenses.

Entries are easy and require a $20 donation. Photos must be high quality but can include one or multiple pets. This year, participants can also send a YouTube video along with the photo to show off their pets’ personalities.

Don’t forget to tell your pet’s story and share any unique personality traits in the submission form. All types of pets are welcome.

Votes are $1 each, with a minimum of $5. Submission rules and photo guidelines are online . Entries will be accepted from August 23 through September 9.

The first 300 entrants will get a collapsible pet bowl from Figo , a pet health insurance company, and one of the contest sponsors.

The top three pets will be featured in promotional materials and on the pet photo contest website. Contest prizes:

First Place: $2,500 VISA Gift Card

Second Place: $1,000 VISA Gift Card

Third Place: $500 VISA Gift Card

Contestants that raise $200 or more will receive a copy of UHCCF’s Simply Silly Animal Jokes book.