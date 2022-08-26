Bear near Fort Collins school prompts locked doors

The bear spotted near an elementary school in Fort Collins. Credit of Geoff, a resident of Fort Collins.

By Claire Cleveland / NewsBreak

(Fort Collins, CO) A bear spotted near Beattie Elementary School in Fort Collins Thursday, prompted the school to go into a secure status.

Officials locked the school doors but continued holding classes, while the bear looked on and the Fort Collins Police Department worked with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to relocate the bear.

Tips from the Fort Collins Police Department to keep people safe:

🐻Never approach or feed wildlife.

🐕Keep pets leashed to avoid unintended interactions.

📲If the animal is acting strangely, injured, or in a place that poses a risk to people, contact Parks & Wildlife or Dispatch to connect with them.

If members of the public spot the bear, give it space, don’t pursue it and report the location to Fort Collins wildlife officers at 970-472-4300.