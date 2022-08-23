Still waiting for your TABOR check? Here’s what you need to know

TABOR checks are on their way. Photo by maitree rimthong / Pexels

By Claire Cleveland / NewsBreak

(Denver, CO) More than 60% of Coloradans have cashed their TABOR refund checks, worth about $1.49 billion.

The rebates, known as Colorado Cash Back , are due to the state’s $3.5 billion budget surplus. The Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights caps government growth and spending to inflation and population growth. Taxpayers would have seen the money either way; Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic lawmakers just moved up when the money would go back to Coloradans, thanks to a clause in TABOR that allows the legislature to determine how to refund the excess revenue.

“We are taking action to provide immediate relief and put money back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans as we continue our work saving people money and reducing costs of everyday items. Keep an eye out for your tax rebate check coming in the mail throughout the month,” said Polis in a news release .

So far, 62.5% of Coloradans have cashed their checks, 1.5 million went to individuals, and another 900,000 to joint filers.

Individuals will receive $750, and joint filers will receive $1,500. Coloradans who are residents and filed a Colorado tax return for the 2021 year or applied for 2021 Property Tax/Rent/Heat Rebate Credit are eligible for the refund.

If a taxpayer hasn’t filed a return yet can still file their taxes with an extension before Oct. 17 to get the Cash Back refund by January 2023.

Still, wondering where your check is? The state set up a dedicated call center for people who have not received their checks by the end of August at 303-951-4996. There’s also more information online .

“The Department’s employees have worked tirelessly to get these refunds out the door, and I’m extremely proud of the work they have done to get these checks into the hands of Coloradans quickly,” said Mark Ferrandino, executive director of the Department of Revenue in a news release.

The state mailed 1.5 million checks for individuals and 900,000 for joint filers as of last week.