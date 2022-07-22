Front Range under weekend heat advisory. Expect triple-digit high temps

Women drinking water on a hot day. Photo by Anna Shvets / Pexels

By Claire Cleveland / NewsBreak

(Denver, CO) Denver and the Front Range will experience scorching temperatures Friday and weekend, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory.

The weather service cautioned people on Twitter not to leave pets or children in cars and to know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke. The high in Denver on Friday was 98 degrees. Saturday is expected to be hot too, with another high of 98 degrees.

High temperatures can cause illness and even stroke, which can be dangerous and even fatal if not treated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . Personal factors like age, heart disease, obesity, dehydration and prescription drug and alcohol use can all play a role in the body’s ability to cool off. People 65 and older, children younger than 2 and those with chronic diseases or mental illness are all at an increased risk for heat-related illness.

Symptoms of heat-related illness can include: red or itchy skin, muscle pain or cramps, shallow breathing, elevated body temperature, a weak but quick pulse, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, dizziness or fainting.

Saturday afternoon may bring some much-needed relief in the form of precipitation, there’s a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Then Sunday’s temperature will be a more typical summer high of 88 degrees, followed by more high-80s and low-90s through next week.

During extreme heat, the best thing to do is stay indoors, drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous activities. But staying inside isn’t an option for everyone.

Denver Parks and Recreation cooling centers are open to the public Friday during regular business hours. Residents can also visit most Denver Library branches to stay cool, with the exception of Central Library, Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library and Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library.

If you must be outside during the heat of the day, follow these tips from Denver Public Health and Environment:

Wear and frequently reapply sunscreen

Pace your activity and rest often

Pay attention to muscle cramping, which may be an early sign of heat-related illness. To combat cramping and heat-related illnesses, drink more water than usual

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and a hat

Animals can also suffer heat related illnesses. Denver Animal Protection said to never leave a pet in a hot car. It’s also important to be careful when walking a pet outdoors during high heat, because hot pavement can burn their paws.

If you suspect an animal is suffering heat stroke:

Move the animal to shade or a cooler area

Cool the pet down with water or ice packs on the stomach only

Offer cool drinking water, but do not force-feed it

Don’t dunk the pet in water. This can hurt them even more when their temperature regulation is impaired.

Don’t cover, crate, or confine the animal

Even if your pet responds to cooling treatments, it’s critical your pet sees an emergency veterinarian to see if it has suffered irreversible damage

If you see a dog in a hot car immediately call 311 or the Denver Police non-emergency number, 720-913-2000.

Denver’s Good Samaritan law provides legal immunity to people who break a car window to save an animal.

To ensure immunity: