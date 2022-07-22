Front Range under weekend heat advisory. Expect triple-digit high temps

Claire Cleveland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LuIds_0gpUUgaE00
Women drinking water on a hot day.Photo by Anna Shvets / Pexels

By Claire Cleveland / NewsBreak

(Denver, CO) Denver and the Front Range will experience scorching temperatures Friday and weekend, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory.

The weather service cautioned people on Twitter not to leave pets or children in cars and to know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke. The high in Denver on Friday was 98 degrees. Saturday is expected to be hot too, with another high of 98 degrees.

High temperatures can cause illness and even stroke, which can be dangerous and even fatal if not treated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Personal factors like age, heart disease, obesity, dehydration and prescription drug and alcohol use can all play a role in the body’s ability to cool off. People 65 and older, children younger than 2 and those with chronic diseases or mental illness are all at an increased risk for heat-related illness.

Symptoms of heat-related illness can include: red or itchy skin, muscle pain or cramps, shallow breathing, elevated body temperature, a weak but quick pulse, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, dizziness or fainting.

Saturday afternoon may bring some much-needed relief in the form of precipitation, there’s a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Then Sunday’s temperature will be a more typical summer high of 88 degrees, followed by more high-80s and low-90s through next week.

During extreme heat, the best thing to do is stay indoors, drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous activities. But staying inside isn’t an option for everyone.

Denver Parks and Recreation cooling centers are open to the public Friday during regular business hours. Residents can also visit most Denver Library branches to stay cool, with the exception of Central Library, Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library and Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library.

If you must be outside during the heat of the day, follow these tips from Denver Public Health and Environment:

  • Wear and frequently reapply sunscreen
  • Pace your activity and rest often
  • Pay attention to muscle cramping, which may be an early sign of heat-related illness. To combat cramping and heat-related illnesses, drink more water than usual
  • Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and a hat

Animals can also suffer heat related illnesses. Denver Animal Protection said to never leave a pet in a hot car. It’s also important to be careful when walking a pet outdoors during high heat, because hot pavement can burn their paws.

If you suspect an animal is suffering heat stroke:

  • Move the animal to shade or a cooler area
  • Cool the pet down with water or ice packs on the stomach only
  • Offer cool drinking water, but do not force-feed it
  • Don’t dunk the pet in water. This can hurt them even more when their temperature regulation is impaired.
  • Don’t cover, crate, or confine the animal
  • Even if your pet responds to cooling treatments, it’s critical your pet sees an emergency veterinarian to see if it has suffered irreversible damage

If you see a dog in a hot car immediately call 311 or the Denver Police non-emergency number, 720-913-2000.

Denver’s Good Samaritan law provides legal immunity to people who break a car window to save an animal.

To ensure immunity:

  • You must believe the animal is in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury
  • The vehicle must be locked
  • You must make a ‘reasonable effort’ to find the vehicle’s owner
  • You must contact the Denver Police Department, Denver Fire or DAP before entering the vehicle
  • You cannot use more force than necessary to free the animal
  • If you break a window, you must remain with the animal and on scene until police or Denver Animal Protection officers arrive

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# hot# extreme heat# weather# cowx# Denver

Comments / 0

Published by

Claire Cleveland is a Denver-based freelance writer with a background in health and science reporting. She's covered the pandemic extensively and local news in Colorado. Previously, Claire was a reporter and producer for Colorado Public Radio.

Denver, CO
223 followers

More from Claire Cleveland

Colorado State

Celebrate Colorado Day on Aug. 1 with free entry to Colorado State Parks

Colorado Parks and Wildlife celebrates Colorado Day.Courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife. (Denver, CO) Colorado is turning 146 on Aug. 1. To celebrate, Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers free entry into all of the state’s parks on the state’s birthday, Colorado Day.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Zoo welcomes a new baby otter

The Denver Zoo's new Asian small-clawed otter.Courtesy of The Denver Zoo. (Denver, CO) The Denver Zoo welcomed its newest member on July 1, a male Asian small-clawed otter. The little otter, born weighing about 59g, is a member of the smallest otter species. According to The Denver Zoo, in an email interview, they use their paws more than their mouths to investigate objects or catch food.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

Colorado DUI arrests climb this year, prompting enhanced enforcement

(Denver, CO) Since January, the Colorado State Patrol has issued about 1,901 DUI citations. Most of those citations, 1,213 of them, involved alcohol only. The report details citations between Jan. 1 and May 31. El Paso County led with most citations at 231, followed by 154 in Adams County, 146 in Weld County and 143 in Jefferson County.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Colorado offers monkeypox vaccines but supplies limited

Doctor holding a vaccine.Photo by RF._.studio / Pexels. (Denver, CO.) The state health department plans to administer nearly 300 monkeypox vaccines this week to people at high risk of contracting the virus.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Expect DIA to be busy for the July 4th weekend. Here’s how to prepare

Woman strolling through an airport.Photo by Oleksandr Pidvalnyi / Pexels. (Denver, CO) Denver International Airport expects nearly 1.2 million people to travel through the airport over the Fourth of July weekend, which will meet or exceed the number of travelers from the same weekend in 2019.

Read full story
Colorado State

What happens to abortion in Colorado without Roe v. Wade?

Pro-abortion protest sign.Photo by Emma Guliani / Pexels. (Denver, CO) The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the right to an abortion in the nation, Friday morning, but in Colorado, the right remains thanks to state law.

Read full story
18 comments
Colorado State

Colorado woman wants to donate 100 gallons of blood before she’s 80. She’s almost there.

Chris Orr at her 77-gallon donation mark.Courtesy Vitalant. (Denver, CO.) When Chris Orr traveled to India in 1996, she and a friend were kidnapped for three days. But coming home and being barred from donating blood made the experience worse.

Read full story
3 comments
Broomfield, CO

Butterfly Pavilion expands in Broomfield, hopes to be world-renown facility

A rendering of the outside of the new Butterfly Pavilion, which will open in Broomfield, CO. in 2025.Courtesy of Butterfly Pavilion. (Broomfield, CO) Since 1995, the Butterfly Pavilion has taught countless people how to understand and appreciate invertebrates. Now, the Pavilion is expanding to a space more than double its current size to expand its research and education programs.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver-area drought-free after rain, but still very dry

Drought Map for June 9, 2022.Courtesy U.S. Drought Monitor. (Denver, CO) Denver and most of the Front Range are getting a little reprieve from drought conditions after a few rainstorms pulled the area out of moderate drought.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Union Station weekend work affects RTD commuter rail passengers

Inside of a commuter train.Photo by Pixabay / Pexels. (Denver, CO) This weekend, RTD will conduct testing that will affect the A, B, G and N commuter lines traveling to and from Union Station.

Read full story
Denver, CO

After mild winter, dry spring, expect summer miller moth invasion

(Denver, CO.) Miller moths are out in force this year, buzzing around porch lights and darting through intersections to avoid swooping birds. The populations of these moths, which are the adult stage of the army cutworm, fluctuate every year depending on a constellation of factors. The preceding winter and spring are essential for the fuzzy, dusty invertebrates. This last winter was mild, and the spring was dry, which means lots of miller moths, according to Shiran Hershcovich, lepidopterist manager at the Butterfly Pavilion.

Read full story
Colorado State

Warm weather, free fishing expected to draw Colorado anglers this weekend and free fishing in Colorado this weekend

(Denver, CO.) This weekend will be in the 80s and mostly sunny along the Front Range, the perfect conditions for a fishing trip during what happens to be Colorado’s annual Free Fishing Weekend.

Read full story
Colorado State

Governor Jared Polis declares emergency due to baby formula shortage

Woman bottle feeding a baby.Photo by RODNAE Productions / Pexels. (Denver, Colo.) Gov. Jared Polis signed an Executive Order declaring a disaster emergency to address the nationwide infant formula shortage.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Scientists develop a method to predict acres burned in upcoming wildfires

(Denver, Colo.) Last year, Colorado experienced one of the most devastating and costly wildfire seasons ever recorded. Scientists have been working to better understand wildfires.

Read full story
Denver, CO

13 cases of rare hepatitis in children reported in Colorado

(Denver, Colo.) Since November, 13 cases of unexplained hepatitis in children have been reported in Colorado. The cases are part of an ongoing international uptick in hepatitis cases in children. Worldwide, 450 cases have been reported and 11 children have died. Since last October, the U.S. has reported 180 cases under investigation in 36 states.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver metro gets new area code: 983

Colorado's area codes before the addition of 938.Courtesy of the North American Numbering Plan Administrator. (Denver, Colo.) All residents of Denver and the surrounding metro area will no longer be assigned a 303 or a 720 area code. Instead, some will now get 938, Colorado’s newest area code, which goes into effect on June 17.

Read full story
Denver, CO

A record number of people skied and snowboarded in Colorado last season

(Denver, Colo.) A record-high number of skiers visited the Rocky Mountain region last year, 25.2 million visits. Last year, ski areas nationally saw a 3.5% increase in visitation over the year prior. The 2021-22 season saw a total of 61 million skier visits.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

Colorado seniors' lives improve, despite pandemic cutting life expectancy

Seniors are living better overall in Colorado.Photo by Edu Carvalho / Pexels. (Denver, Colo.) Seniors in Colorado live better than they did a decade ago despite average life expectancy dropping in 2020.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Colorado families struggle to secure infant formula

Man holding a bottle feeding baby.Photo by Sasha Kim / Pexels. (Denver, Colo.) A national infant formula shortage is worsening across the country. Last week, the national out-of-stock percentage hit 43%, according to data from the product firm Datasembly.

Read full story
12 comments
Colorado State

Fed program gives low-income Coloradans free or discounted internet

(Denver, Colo.) A new federal program offers steep discounts on high-speed internet for millions of low-income Americans. During the pandemic, it became clear how essential internet access was for people who had to work and attend school from their homes. President Joe Biden said expanding internet access was one of his top priorities.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy