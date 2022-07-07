Colorado offers monkeypox vaccines but supplies limited

Claire Cleveland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Idl3_0gY9LuSe00
Doctor holding a vaccine.Photo by RF._.studio / Pexels

By Claire Cleveland / NewsBreak

(Denver, CO.) The state health department plans to administer nearly 300 monkeypox vaccines this week to people at high risk of contracting the virus.

The doses are the second round in a series of vaccination events the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment provides. Last week, the state administered about 250 doses. The doses have been pulled from the federal government’s strategic national stockpile, which has limited supply and must go to areas where the virus is more prevalent.

“We continue to work closely with our partners in the federal government to obtain more vaccines in the coming weeks,” said Scott Bookman, director, Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response.

“We will continue to use the supply we have on hand as we get it from the federal government. We aren’t delaying as now is the time to prevent the spread of monkeypox.”

The roll-out of the vaccine has been criticized in some areas like New York, which is the epicenter of the nation’s monkeypox outbreak, according to the New York Times, with 141 cases recorded so far, more than any other city. So far in Colorado, known cases have remained low, with six reported in June and two in May, while hundreds of at-risk people received vaccines.

Monkeypox is a virus that until a few months ago was rarely seen outside of Africa. The World Health Organization reported a 77% increase in cases in the last week, bringing the total number of confirmed cases worldwide to 6,027 in 59 countries as of Monday. Three people have died in the outbreak, all in Africa.

More than 80% of the cases this week were in Europe. Worldwide, cases have been primarily in men who have sex with men, but state and federal officials caution that the virus can spread to anyone through close contact.

In Colorado, vaccines are now available to men aged 18 years and older who are gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days.

“Vaccination following a high-risk exposure is the best way to help prevent infection or reduce the severity of illness if someone contracts monkeypox. Post-exposure vaccination can also help slow the spread of monkeypox,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist.

“We want to make sure Coloradans have the information and resources to keep themselves and their communities safe. Our response will continue to evolve, as we expect to receive additional guidance and vaccines from the federal government.”

Monkeypox has not caused the death of anyone outside of Africa and in many cases the virus resolves on its own. The virus can cause flu-like symptoms including fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and exhaustion. Typically a rash or skin bumps develop within one to three days after the onset of fever, often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body. Monkeypox can look like syphilis, herpes, blisters, or even acne.

In recent cases, additional symptoms have not always occurred before the rash or bumps if they have occurred at all, according to the state.

The JYNNEOS vaccine is a two-dose regime with doses given four weeks apart. The vaccine is FDA-approved and can help keep people from getting sick if they receive it within four days of exposure. Outside the four-day window, the vaccine can prevent serious illness but might not completely prevent infection.

Coloradans should contact a health care provider and avoid physical contact with others if they think they have been exposed to monkeypox or are experiencing symptoms.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# monkeypox# vaccine# public health# health# virus

Comments / 0

Published by

Claire Cleveland is a Denver-based freelance writer with a background in health and science reporting. She's covered the pandemic extensively and local news in Colorado. Previously, Claire was a reporter and producer for Colorado Public Radio.

Denver, CO
208 followers

More from Claire Cleveland

Denver, CO

Expect DIA to be busy for the July 4th weekend. Here’s how to prepare

Woman strolling through an airport.Photo by Oleksandr Pidvalnyi / Pexels. (Denver, CO) Denver International Airport expects nearly 1.2 million people to travel through the airport over the Fourth of July weekend, which will meet or exceed the number of travelers from the same weekend in 2019.

Read full story
Colorado State

What happens to abortion in Colorado without Roe v. Wade?

Pro-abortion protest sign.Photo by Emma Guliani / Pexels. (Denver, CO) The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the right to an abortion in the nation, Friday morning, but in Colorado, the right remains thanks to state law.

Read full story
18 comments
Colorado State

Colorado woman wants to donate 100 gallons of blood before she’s 80. She’s almost there.

Chris Orr at her 77-gallon donation mark.Courtesy Vitalant. (Denver, CO.) When Chris Orr traveled to India in 1996, she and a friend were kidnapped for three days. But coming home and being barred from donating blood made the experience worse.

Read full story
3 comments
Broomfield, CO

Butterfly Pavilion expands in Broomfield, hopes to be world-renown facility

A rendering of the outside of the new Butterfly Pavilion, which will open in Broomfield, CO. in 2025.Courtesy of Butterfly Pavilion. (Broomfield, CO) Since 1995, the Butterfly Pavilion has taught countless people how to understand and appreciate invertebrates. Now, the Pavilion is expanding to a space more than double its current size to expand its research and education programs.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver-area drought-free after rain, but still very dry

Drought Map for June 9, 2022.Courtesy U.S. Drought Monitor. (Denver, CO) Denver and most of the Front Range are getting a little reprieve from drought conditions after a few rainstorms pulled the area out of moderate drought.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Union Station weekend work affects RTD commuter rail passengers

Inside of a commuter train.Photo by Pixabay / Pexels. (Denver, CO) This weekend, RTD will conduct testing that will affect the A, B, G and N commuter lines traveling to and from Union Station.

Read full story
Denver, CO

After mild winter, dry spring, expect summer miller moth invasion

(Denver, CO.) Miller moths are out in force this year, buzzing around porch lights and darting through intersections to avoid swooping birds. The populations of these moths, which are the adult stage of the army cutworm, fluctuate every year depending on a constellation of factors. The preceding winter and spring are essential for the fuzzy, dusty invertebrates. This last winter was mild, and the spring was dry, which means lots of miller moths, according to Shiran Hershcovich, lepidopterist manager at the Butterfly Pavilion.

Read full story
Colorado State

Warm weather, free fishing expected to draw Colorado anglers this weekend and free fishing in Colorado this weekend

(Denver, CO.) This weekend will be in the 80s and mostly sunny along the Front Range, the perfect conditions for a fishing trip during what happens to be Colorado’s annual Free Fishing Weekend.

Read full story
Colorado State

Governor Jared Polis declares emergency due to baby formula shortage

Woman bottle feeding a baby.Photo by RODNAE Productions / Pexels. (Denver, Colo.) Gov. Jared Polis signed an Executive Order declaring a disaster emergency to address the nationwide infant formula shortage.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Scientists develop a method to predict acres burned in upcoming wildfires

(Denver, Colo.) Last year, Colorado experienced one of the most devastating and costly wildfire seasons ever recorded. Scientists have been working to better understand wildfires.

Read full story
Denver, CO

13 cases of rare hepatitis in children reported in Colorado

(Denver, Colo.) Since November, 13 cases of unexplained hepatitis in children have been reported in Colorado. The cases are part of an ongoing international uptick in hepatitis cases in children. Worldwide, 450 cases have been reported and 11 children have died. Since last October, the U.S. has reported 180 cases under investigation in 36 states.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver metro gets new area code: 983

Colorado's area codes before the addition of 938.Courtesy of the North American Numbering Plan Administrator. (Denver, Colo.) All residents of Denver and the surrounding metro area will no longer be assigned a 303 or a 720 area code. Instead, some will now get 938, Colorado’s newest area code, which goes into effect on June 17.

Read full story
Denver, CO

A record number of people skied and snowboarded in Colorado last season

(Denver, Colo.) A record-high number of skiers visited the Rocky Mountain region last year, 25.2 million visits. Last year, ski areas nationally saw a 3.5% increase in visitation over the year prior. The 2021-22 season saw a total of 61 million skier visits.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

Colorado seniors' lives improve, despite pandemic cutting life expectancy

Seniors are living better overall in Colorado.Photo by Edu Carvalho / Pexels. (Denver, Colo.) Seniors in Colorado live better than they did a decade ago despite average life expectancy dropping in 2020.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Colorado families struggle to secure infant formula

Man holding a bottle feeding baby.Photo by Sasha Kim / Pexels. (Denver, Colo.) A national infant formula shortage is worsening across the country. Last week, the national out-of-stock percentage hit 43%, according to data from the product firm Datasembly.

Read full story
12 comments
Colorado State

Fed program gives low-income Coloradans free or discounted internet

(Denver, Colo.) A new federal program offers steep discounts on high-speed internet for millions of low-income Americans. During the pandemic, it became clear how essential internet access was for people who had to work and attend school from their homes. President Joe Biden said expanding internet access was one of his top priorities.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Denver, Boulder, southern Colorado under Red Flag warning

(Denver, Colo.) Gusty winds, dry vegetation and low humidity span Denver, Boulder and most of Southern Colorado. The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning until 7 p.m. Monday for the areas and warned of fire danger.

Read full story
Colorado State

What happens to abortion in Colorado if Roe’s overturned?

(Denver, CO.) A leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court indicates Roe v. Wade is likely to be overturned next month. The loss of Roe will impact millions of Americans, but in Colorado, abortion rights and access are here to stay.

Read full story
74 comments
Loveland, CO

Former Loveland cop gets 5 years for forceful arrest woman with dementia

(Loveland, CO.) Former Loveland police officer Austin Hopp accepted a plea deal in March for his role in the June 2020 arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia. Hopp was sentenced to 5 years in prison and 3 years of probation.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy