What happens to abortion in Colorado without Roe v. Wade?

Claire Cleveland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T3F4F_0gLSThV400
Pro-abortion protest sign.Photo by Emma Guliani / Pexels

By Claire Cleveland / NewsBreak

(Denver, CO) The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the right to an abortion in the nation, Friday morning, but in Colorado, the right remains thanks to state law.

Earlier this year, in anticipation of the Supreme Court ruling, Gov. Jared Polis signed HB22-1279, the Reproductive Health Equity Act, into law.

The legislation:

  • Ensures the right to give birth or seek an abortion.
  • Guarantees the right to access contraception.
  • Prevents a fertilized egg, embryo or fetus from having rights under Colorado state law.
  • Stops local and state governments from interfering with reproductive care.

The Supreme Court’s overruling of Roe v. Wade means the decision on abortion access reverts to each state. In the wake of the decision, abortion is immediately banned in Idaho; North Dakota; Utah; Wyoming; South Dakota; Missouri; Kentucky; Tennessee; Oklahoma; Louisiana; Arkansas; Mississippi and Texas.

Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee and West Virginia have not outright banned the procedure but have amended their state constitutions to prohibit any protections for abortion rights.

Fifteen other states besides Colorado, plus the District of Columbia, have protected access to abortion in state law. But the protections passed in Colorado don’t meant mean the abortion issue is a done deal. The law could be reversed by a future state ballot issue or state legislature.

Women in Colorado may find it harder to get appointments Abortion advocates and providers expect out of state patients to travel to Colorado to seek abortion care. In the five states that surround Colorado — Arizona, Utah, Wyoming, Nebraska and Oklahoma — trigger laws are in place that will immediately ban abortion at any point in pregnancy. Women in those states will have to travel to access care.

# abortion# pro life# pro choice# roe v wade# supreme court

Comments / 18

Published by

Claire Cleveland is a Denver-based freelance writer with a background in health and science reporting. She's covered the pandemic extensively and local news in Colorado. Previously, Claire was a reporter and producer for Colorado Public Radio.

Denver, CO
209 followers

