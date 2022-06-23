Colorado woman wants to donate 100 gallons of blood before she’s 80. She’s almost there.

Claire Cleveland

Chris Orr at her 77-gallon donation mark.Courtesy Vitalant.

By Claire Cleveland / NewsBreak

(Denver, CO.) When Chris Orr traveled to India in 1996, she and a friend were kidnapped for three days. But coming home and being barred from donating blood made the experience worse.

“I got kidnapped in New Delhi, India, and I couldn't donate. I was deferred for one year, and that was more devastating to me than the actual kidnapping,” she said through laughter. “It was tough because I'd been donating for 20 years, and I couldn't donate for a year. So I lost like three gallons there.”

Orr, 68, has donated nearly 80 gallons of blood since 1975, when she started donating at 21. To put that into perspective, eight donations typically result in one gallon, which means Orr has donated around 640 times in her life. Her goal is to reach 100 gallons by the time she’s 80. If she doesn’t have an injury, illness or another kidnapping, she’s confident she’ll make it.

“Then I can coast from there,” she said. “I'll shoot for a hundred gallons, and I'll be the oldest person. I may not have the most, I might not have a hundred, but I'm gonna be a pretty old person still donating. That's why you have to stay pretty healthy and active.”

There are a few high gallon donors in Colorado who have donated anywhere from 40 to 90 gallons in their lifetimes, said Brooke Way, a spokesperson for Vitalant, and while there is some friendly competition, these donors do it from the goodness of their hearts.

“They’re volunteering to give either whole blood or platelets or plasma and they're really doing it to save lives and save patients who depend on those transfusions,” Way said. “There’s no substitute for blood, so we really depend on these people that come in so regularly.”

Donating blood has not only provided Orr with a consistent way to give back to her community and some friendly competition but it’s also connected her with people she might not have met otherwise.

When Orr was recognized for passing her 50-gallon mark, Vitalant put a big picture of her up at one of their laboratories. A high school friend went to that same lab because he’s on their board of directors and has leukemia. When he saw the poster he got in touch. A few nights later, Orr had dinner with him and his family.

“They were so thrilled that I had donated blood to the leukemia society and that he may have been a recipient. You don't get to meet your recipients usually,” she said. “But see, those are the things that add up.”

June 14 was World Blood Donor Day, but rather than celebrate the day, Vitalant, the nonprofit blood services program, reminded the public of a critical blood shortage.

The number of new donors is down 12% year over year. In April and May, Vitalant collected 3,000 fewer blood donations in Colorado compared to the year prior. This number is expected to get worse over the summer as people travel and are busy with kids out of school.

Blood centers started to pop up around World War II when people were asked to donate to support the war effort. That generation and their children became frequent donors, but the mindset to donate regularly isn’t the same, said Way.

“We really need people that maybe have never considered giving blood before to try it out,” Way said. “We need people now who are younger that can also make it a consistent thing to be coming in regularly and making sure that the supply is there.”

Donors with type O blood, the universal and most transfused blood type, are especially needed. The desired four-day supply that Vitalant usually has on hand has dropped in half.

“Whether it’s a baby in the neonatal ICU, a trauma patient with an unknown blood type, or a patient receiving a stem cell transplant, we rely on O-negative red cell units being readily available to provide safe blood transfusions for our patents,” said Dr. Mary Berg, professor of clinical practice in pathology and medical director for transfusion services at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, in a statement.

In addition to whole blood, platelet donors are also needed because platelets have a short shelf life and must be used within a week of donation.

“Every time you donate you help ensure a patient’s lifesaving treatment doesn’t have to be put on hold,” said Dr. Ralph Vassallo, Vitalant chief medical and scientific officer, in a statement. “When patient needs consistently outpace donors scheduling appointments, chances are higher a leukemia patient won’t be able to get their regular transfusion, or a transplant recipient will have their surgery delayed.”

In addition to helping patients, new blood donors can learn their preliminary blood type during their first visit. Other added benefits of donating blood are a mini-physical and a full panel of tests each donor receives. The mini-physical check of pulse, blood pressure, hemoglobin and cholesterol can be tracked with each visit in the donor’s secure and confidential online account.

Published by

Claire Cleveland is a Denver-based freelance writer with a background in health and science reporting. She's covered the pandemic extensively and local news in Colorado. Previously, Claire was a reporter and producer for Colorado Public Radio.

