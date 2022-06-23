Broomfield, CO

Butterfly Pavilion expands in Broomfield, hopes to be world-renown facility

Claire Cleveland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UNKGf_0gHmaVFt00
A rendering of the outside of the new Butterfly Pavilion, which will open in Broomfield, CO. in 2025.Courtesy of Butterfly Pavilion.

(Broomfield, CO) Since 1995, the Butterfly Pavilion has taught countless people how to understand and appreciate invertebrates. Now, the Pavilion is expanding to a space more than double its current size to expand its research and education programs.

“So currently our building is about 35,000 square feet, and we're proposing that the new building be around 81,000 square feet,” said Janet McFarland Burlile, vice president of donor relations at Butterfly Pavilion, “more than doubling our square footage, and we will have three primary exhibits which we're calling biomes.”

The new facility is slated to be located at Colorado 7 and Interstate 25 in Broomfield on a donated 8-acre parcel. The new facility will be part of a project the city of Broomfield is working on called Baseline Development. Adjacent to the new Butterfly Pavilion facility will be a stem school for K-12 students which will be part of Adams County Five Star Schools.

“We've formed a really strong partnership with the school district, as well as with their partner, Mine Spark Learning, and to create something that's going to be very, very unique where their students will be coming over to the new Butterfly Pavilion literally on a daily basis, working with our scientists, interacting with the public, serving as interns, as well as our team creating curriculum to help support the school,” said McFarland Burlile. “Knowing that we would have that school connection made that site even more attractive to us.”

In addition to the donated land, the city also committed $13 million to the Butterfly Pavilion, which put the planned $55 million expansion on its way. The new facility is set to open in late 2025.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KHXlI_0gHmaVFt00
Rendering of the ocean biome at the new Butterfly Pavilion.Courtesy of Butterfly Pavilion.

When guests enter the facility they’ll be taken deep into the ocean where jellyfish, sea stars, coral and many other critical creatures live. The Butterfly Pavilion has long been dedicated to hands-on learning. Currently, the facility has tanks where people can touch and feel sea creatures, the new facility will expand those experiences. After the ocean biome, the biodiversity hall will tell the larger story of invertebrates in the world and the work the Butterfly Pavilion does in Colorado and around the world.

The beloved butterflies will live in the tropical biome. The current butterfly exhibit is a little over a story high, but the new tropical biome will be five stories tall, which will allow guests to go up into the canopy and see butterflies that only live in rainforest canopies.

“I'm really excited about the tropical biome in general. Our butterfly exhibit here is the most popular thing that we have and just how much people love interacting with the butterflies and they become the entry point into other invertebrates,” McFarland Burlile said. “I have a 12 year old daughter who talks about how exciting this is. Of course I've shown her all the things and, and she's just like, ‘oh, I can't wait to go into that tropical area and to see it.’ I think that inspires me as well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQDqo_0gHmaVFt00
Rainforest biome at the new Butterfly Pavilion.Courtesy of Butterfly Pavilion.

The new facility aims to inspire a sense of discovery, which McFarland Burlile says is one key ingredient to educating people about invertebrates and getting them engaged with the science. There will be what the team is calling “discovery portals,” for example, a log won’t be labeled with a sign that asks participants to turn it over but instead if people do they will find termites or patrons might go into the trunk of a tree that leads into a cave filled with glow worms.

The desert biome will be home to Rosie to the tarantula, a long time resident of Butterfly Pavilion. The biome will also have a desert plants collection and many other desert invertebrate species. Each biome will have public research labs attached to them. This way guests can partake in the scientific studies going on at the Butterfly Pavilion and join community science projects, like the Pavilion’s Urban Prairies Project or the Colorado Butterfly Monitoring Network.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z1L13_0gHmaVFt00
Butterfly Pavilion desert biome rendering.Courtesy of Butterfly Pavilion.

“Not only will they learn what we do, but find out how they too can help and engage kids in the entire learning process about research and discovering,” McFarland Burlile said.

The Butterfly Pavilion is the first accredited, stand- alone, non-profit invertebrate zoo in the world. Beyond Colorado, Butterfly Pavilion conservationists are working on research projects around the world from Mongolia and Saudi Arabia to Peru and Indonesia. The new facility will also expand Butterfly Pavilion’s work with scientists and conservationists around the world to help preserve the ecosystems that house invertebrates, which make up 97% of all animal species on earth.

The Butterfly Pavilion still has around $30 million of fundraising to complete to fund the new expansion. Donations can be made online and you can learn more about the project and what the facility will have to offer here.

# butterfly pavilion# Broomfield# insects# conservation# climate

Comments / 1

Claire Cleveland is a Denver-based freelance writer with a background in health and science reporting. She's covered the pandemic extensively and local news in Colorado. Previously, Claire was a reporter and producer for Colorado Public Radio.

