Warm weather, free fishing expected to draw Colorado anglers this weekend and free fishing in Colorado this weekend

By Claire Cleveland / NewsBreak

(Denver, CO.) This weekend will be in the 80s and mostly sunny along the Front Range, the perfect conditions for a fishing trip during what happens to be Colorado’s annual Free Fishing Weekend.

Every year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers a weekend of free fishing to resident and nonresident anglers alike. It’s an opportunity to kick off summer and take advantage of Colorado’s more than 35 species of fish .

You can fish for rainbow trout in a cool Rocky Mountain stream or troll for walleye on a sunny plains reservoir. Free fishing is available anywhere along the 6,000 miles of streams in Colorado and at the state's more than 1,300 lakes and reservoirs.

Never been fishing and unsure where to start? CPW offers classes and a myriad of resources for anglers: