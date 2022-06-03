Warm weather, free fishing expected to draw Colorado anglers this weekend and free fishing in Colorado this weekend

By Claire Cleveland / NewsBreak
(Denver, CO.) This weekend will be in the 80s and mostly sunny along the Front Range, the perfect conditions for a fishing trip during what happens to be Colorado’s annual Free Fishing Weekend.
Every year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers a weekend of free fishing to resident and nonresident anglers alike. It’s an opportunity to kick off summer and take advantage of Colorado’s more than 35 species of fish.
You can fish for rainbow trout in a cool Rocky Mountain stream or troll for walleye on a sunny plains reservoir. Free fishing is available anywhere along the 6,000 miles of streams in Colorado and at the state's more than 1,300 lakes and reservoirs.
Never been fishing and unsure where to start? CPW offers classes and a myriad of resources for anglers:
- Fishing Report provides a weekly fishing report from lakes all around Colorado
- Fishing Atlas is an interactive map that shows the many waterways people can fish in Colorado
- 101 Places to Take a Kid Fishing has an interactive map showing all of the possible places for youth fishing
- Stocking Report shows lakes, ponds and rivers that have been stocked with catchable (9-to 12-inch) trout in Colorado
