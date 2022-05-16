Colorado seniors' lives improve, despite pandemic cutting life expectancy

Claire Cleveland

Seniors are living better overall in Colorado.Photo by Edu Carvalho / Pexels

By Claire Cleveland / NewsBreak

(Denver, Colo.) Seniors in Colorado live better than they did a decade ago despite average life expectancy dropping in 2020.

Older Coloradans got a 12% increase in social security benefits in the last year. The number of seniors in Colorado increased by 32% per 100,000 residents, according to Seniorly, which conducted a study on where seniors' lives have improved and worsened in the U.S.

“Older adults are still living better lives, even though that, you know, we had the pandemic, and there was a drop in life expectancy,’ said Marlena Del Hierro, VP of partnerships and a gerontologist at Seniorly.

Seniorly conducted a study evaluating where seniors' lives have improved during the last decade, and Colorado ranked No. 13.

Del Hierro said Colorado could have ranked higher if the state had a better ranking on mental health. The state saw a 7% decline in the number of days seniors reported having no poor mental health days in the last month.

“This is really important. What can we do to continue to improve the lives of older adults as they're aging?” Del Hierro said. “People need to be aware so that we can improve all of the different aspects of aging.”

All 50 states were evaluated across four major categories — physical health, mental health, finances, and social factors — with each category having at least two different metrics. The study included 12 ranking factors, and awarded states points based on their rank in each factor, with a best possible score of 306. Colorado scored 188.3 points.

Washington was the top state overall with a score of 248.8, just two points ahead of North Dakota. Washington ranked second in physical health and social factors and fifth place in finances.

At the other end of the spectrum, Nevada had the nation’s lowest score of 76.3, about 10 points behind Michigan. Nevada was the second-worst for physical health, ranked in the bottom 15 for social factors and finances, and was in the middle of the pack for mental health.

Claire Cleveland is a Denver-based freelance writer with a background in health and science reporting. She's covered the pandemic extensively and local news in Colorado. Previously, Claire was a reporter and producer for Colorado Public Radio.

