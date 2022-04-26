Want to live in a renovated school? Now’s your chance!

The school turned house in Las Animas County. Courtesy of the current owners / Zillow

By Claire Cleveland / NewsBreak

For $125,000 you could be the proud new owner of a 1920s school turned home.

With more than 9,000 square feet, the home in unincorporated Las Animas County features hardwood floors throughout, tall ceilings, large rooms and is heated by wood-burning stoves.

The inside of the school. Courtesy of the current owners / Zillow

The inside of the school. Courtesy of the current owners / Zillow

The school sits on a 7-acre property, which according to the Zillow listing , has the original Las Animas fairgrounds on the property. There is a well on the property, but it doesn’t work.

Part of the 7 acres the school is on. Courtesy of the current owners / Zillow

The current owners did some electric and plumbing work, and repaired and replaced parts of the roof and back wall, but the “building still requires a considerable amount of work.”

Inside the school. Courtesy of the current owners / Zillow

It’s a great opportunity for motivated buyers, according to the listing.