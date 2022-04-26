Want to live in a renovated school? Now’s your chance!

By Claire Cleveland / NewsBreak
For $125,000 you could be the proud new owner of a 1920s school turned home.
With more than 9,000 square feet, the home in unincorporated Las Animas County features hardwood floors throughout, tall ceilings, large rooms and is heated by wood-burning stoves.
The school sits on a 7-acre property, which according to the Zillow listing, has the original Las Animas fairgrounds on the property. There is a well on the property, but it doesn’t work.
The current owners did some electric and plumbing work, and repaired and replaced parts of the roof and back wall, but the “building still requires a considerable amount of work.”
It’s a great opportunity for motivated buyers, according to the listing.
