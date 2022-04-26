Want to live in a renovated school? Now’s your chance!

Claire Cleveland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Pm8X_0fK2jK1k00
The school turned house in Las Animas County.Courtesy of the current owners / Zillow

By Claire Cleveland / NewsBreak

For $125,000 you could be the proud new owner of a 1920s school turned home.

With more than 9,000 square feet, the home in unincorporated Las Animas County features hardwood floors throughout, tall ceilings, large rooms and is heated by wood-burning stoves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ML5Mb_0fK2jK1k00
The inside of the school.Courtesy of the current owners / Zillow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01eaIO_0fK2jK1k00
The inside of the school.Courtesy of the current owners / Zillow

The school sits on a 7-acre property, which according to the Zillow listing, has the original Las Animas fairgrounds on the property. There is a well on the property, but it doesn’t work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bhmo6_0fK2jK1k00
Part of the 7 acres the school is on.Courtesy of the current owners / Zillow

The current owners did some electric and plumbing work, and repaired and replaced parts of the roof and back wall, but the “building still requires a considerable amount of work.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZrK0n_0fK2jK1k00
Inside the school.Courtesy of the current owners / Zillow

It’s a great opportunity for motivated buyers, according to the listing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hD5dD_0fK2jK1k00
The inside of the school.Courtesy of the current owners / Zillow

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# school# house renovation# rural# fixer upper# cheap

Comments / 0

Published by

Claire Cleveland is a Denver-based freelance writer with a background in health and science reporting. She's covered the pandemic extensively and local news in Colorado. Previously, Claire was a reporter and producer for Colorado Public Radio.

Denver, CO
98 followers

More from Claire Cleveland

Colorado State

Despite pandemic, STDs increase in Colorado and nationwide

Tests in a lab.Photo by Karolina Grabowska / Pexels. (Denver, Colo.) Rates of sexually transmitted diseases increased during the pandemic in Colorado and nationally, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Read full story
Colorado State

Government to give Coloradans $400 cash back this summer

Coloradans will get $400 cash back this summer.Photo by Karolina Grabowska / Pexels. (Denver, Colo.) Expect a check of $400 for individuals and $800 for families in August or September if you’re a Colorado resident who files taxes by May 31.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Zoo brings birds inside to protect them from avian flu

(Denver, Colo.) After a backyard chicken flock in Pitkin County tested positive for a new avian influenza, Denver Zoo officials took steps to protect their birds. The Pitkin chickens were euthanized, and the area quarantined to limit the flu’s spread. So far, about 24 million birds in the U.S. have died of the virus or killed to prevent its spread.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Colorado Board works to remove “squaw” from landmark names

The Flatirons Mountains from Chautauqua Park, in Boulder, Colorado.Photo by Harrison Fitts / Pexels. (Denver, Colo.) The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board plans to rename more than two dozen sites to remove the derogatory word “squaw” from their names.

Read full story
9 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs zoo mourns death of one of its longest residents

Honey, the 29-year-old Asiatic bear, died at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. She was one of the zoo's oldest residents.Courtesy The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. (Colorado Springs, Colo.) Honey, a 29-year-old Asiatic black bear, started showing signs of illness and pain last week. After an exam, her veterinarian decided it was time, and the zoo euthanized her over the weekend.

Read full story
2 comments
Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Canyon repairs nearly complete after devastating 2021 mudslides

Glenwood Canyon after the 2021 mudslides.Colorado Department of Transportation. (Glenwood Springs, CO.) Glenwood Canyon is on its way to full recovery after the 2021 mudslides. The Colorado Department of Transportation and its contractor partners have nearly completed debris removal from the Colorado River.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado prepares to be haven for women seeking abortions

(Denver, Colo.) The right to have an abortion is now protected in Colorado, weeks ahead of the Supreme Court ruling on a Mississippi law that restricts access to abortion. In Colorado, abortion is legal, but until now, the right to an abortion relied on the precedent of Roe v Wade. The state had no laws prohibiting abortion, but also no laws that guaranteed the right to the procedure.

Read full story
18 comments
Denver, CO

How does turning your lights off help migrating birds?

(Denver, Colo.) Over the next few months, billions of birds will migrate worldwide. Many will pass through Colorado at night. April is Lights Off for Bird Migration Month. "In the coming weeks, tens of millions of birds - from statuesque sandhill cranes to smaller meadowlarks and bluebirds - will pass through our state, marking a yearly pilgrimage that Coloradans have marveled at for generations," said Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera in a statement.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Closing the circle: Why Denver donates buffalo to indigenous tribes

(Denver, Colo.) In March, Denver donated 33 bison to three Tribal Nations as part of an ongoing effort to restore bison populations on indigenous lands. Of the 33 bison, 17 went to the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes in Oklahoma, and 15 bison headed to the Northern Arapaho Tribe in Wyoming. The city donated one bison to the Tall Bull Memorial Council in Colorado. Last year, Denver donated 13 bison to the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes and one to the Tall Bull Memorial Council.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Found an injured bird? Denver Parks and Rec says leave it alone

(Denver, Colo.) A raccoon rummaging through your garbage or startling your household pets may seem like a nuisance, but raccoons, squirrels, birds and other Denver wildlife serve an essential role in the city’s ecosystem.

Read full story
Colorado State

Despite rain and snow, drought conditions persist in Colorado

(Denver, Colo.) Rain showers pushed through metro Denver Tuesday, adding to the season’s already above-average precipitation, but it’s not enough to counteract the state’s drought.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Protect yourself: West Nile Virus will only get worse in Colorado

(Denver, Colo.) Last year, West Nile Virus caused more deaths and severe disease in Colorado than it had in nearly two decades. The virus killed 11 people and caused 101 cases of neuroinvasive infections, which are linked to severe illnesses like meningitis or encephalitis. Reporting from Kaiser Health News and Science Friday shows West Nile Virus is likely to become even more prevalent as the climate changes.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Colorado caregivers are tired, can't afford more help, study shows

Adult daughter greeting elderly mother in a garden.Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels. (Denver, Colo.) People who care for their aging parents or family members may be facing caregiver fatigue, according to a new study from Seniorly.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver IS windy today, but it won’t last

(Denver, Colo.) Winds around 30 mph whipped through the Mile High City Wednesday as the temperature climbed into the 50s after snow fell Tuesday. The wind is nothing like what Boulder and metro Denver saw around the new year when 100 mph gusts pushed the flames of the Marshall Fire to devastating levels. Those winds weren’t unusual for the time of year or the area, but the drought conditions in Boulder meant a spark could travel far.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado’s deadly avalanche season kills 6, dangerous conditions persist

Although spring brings warmer temperatures, it doesn’t mitigate Colorado’s avalanche danger. So far this season, six people died in avalanches, and hazardous conditions persist in the backcountry.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Working from home during pandemic saved Denverites $2,500

(Denver, Colo.) When companies sent workers home during the pandemic; they no longer had to commute, which meant a lot less driving. Less driving meant spending less on gas and releasing less carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Today Testing ran the numbers in 100 top American cities to understand better how much people saved. They found the average American could have saved up to $2,398 in commuting costs by working from home in 2021.

Read full story
Colorado State

How does medical aid in dying work in Colorado?

(Denver, Colo.) Colorado’s End of Life Options Act went into effect in early 2017. Hundreds of terminally ill patients have accessed medication to end their lives peacefully.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

The Greater Sandhill Crane migration through Colorado is “beyond fantastic”

(Denver, Colo.) Standing 3 to 4 feet tall, with a red forehead and long stick-like legs, the Greater Sandhill Crane has spent spring break in Colorado and Nebraska for millions of years.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

10 things TSA wants you to know about spring break travel

(Denver, Colo.) Air travel is expected to surpass 90% of pre-pandemic daily passenger levels in March as Americans travel for spring break. The pandemic tanked the travel and tourism industry in 2020, but it’s been making a comeback. Restrictions have ended over the past few weeks, as COVID-19 cases have receded, inspiring Ball Arena and the Paramount Theatre to lift all their restrictions.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy