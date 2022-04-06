How does turning your lights off help migrating birds?

Claire Cleveland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IUDTN_0f0Flh3s00
Birds flying.Dan Cristian Pădureț / NewsBreak

By Claire Cleveland / NewsBreak

(Denver, Colo.) Over the next few months, billions of birds will migrate worldwide. Many will pass through Colorado at night.

April is Lights Off for Bird Migration Month.

"In the coming weeks, tens of millions of birds - from statuesque sandhill cranes to smaller meadowlarks and bluebirds - will pass through our state, marking a yearly pilgrimage that Coloradans have marveled at for generations," said Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera in a statement.

During nocturnal migration, lights from buildings, parking lots and highways cause problems for birds. The light in buildings can cause birds to collide with windows, which sometimes causes the death of entire flocks.

New research from Colorado State University shows light hampers bird migration.

“These birds are drawn into the light,” said Zach Hutchinson, community science coordinator for Audubon Rockies. “The birds were basically getting trapped in the lights. They would fly into the lights and circle in there for an extended time. That’s a lot of energy expenditure and not making progress.”

If birds spend too much time around lights, they risk losing energy or not being able to forage for enough food, which can keep them from their final destinations.

What you can do

  • Turn off exterior decorative lighting and flood-lights
  • Substitute strobe lighting where possible
  • Reduce atrium lighting where possible
  • Turn off interior lighting, especially on higher stories
  • Substitute task and area lighting for workers staying late or pull window coverings
  • Down-shield exterior lighting to eliminate horizontal glare
  • Install automatic motion sensors and controls wherever possible
  • When converting to new lighting, determine how much and the type of light needed while avoiding over-lighting with newer, brighter technology

“Because of the immense scale of development in Colorado, we need as many people as possible to help by turning off and shielding their lights,” Richard O’Brien, International Dark-Sky Association Colorado chapter member, said in a news release.

While more than 80% of birds migrate at night, they’re also susceptible to window collisions during the day. Placing bird deterrent decals on windows can reduce the number of strikes.

Lights Out Colorado is a partnership between the Colorado chapter of the International Dark-Sky Association, Audubon Rockies and Denver Audubon. The statewide initiative works to educate and encourage community members and businesses to reduce light pollution.

You can join the effort and sign a pledge online to help migratory birds and learn more about shielding lights and how to encourage your local governments and businesses to get involved.

To celebrate spring migration, Lights Out Colorado is hosting a free webinar with Kyle Horton, a scientist from Colorado State University, at 7 p.m. April 13 online.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# birds# migration# light pollution# Audubon# Lights Out for Birds

Comments / 3

Published by

Claire Cleveland is a Denver-based freelance writer with a background in health and science reporting. She's covered the pandemic extensively and local news in Colorado. Previously, Claire was a reporter and producer for Colorado Public Radio.

Denver, CO
88 followers

More from Claire Cleveland

Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Canyon repairs nearly complete after devastating 2021 mudslides

Glenwood Canyon after the 2021 mudslides.Colorado Department of Transportation. (Glenwood Springs, CO.) Glenwood Canyon is on its way to full recovery after the 2021 mudslides. The Colorado Department of Transportation and its contractor partners have nearly completed debris removal from the Colorado River.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado prepares to be haven for women seeking abortions

(Denver, Colo.) The right to have an abortion is now protected in Colorado, weeks ahead of the Supreme Court ruling on a Mississippi law that restricts access to abortion. In Colorado, abortion is legal, but until now, the right to an abortion relied on the precedent of Roe v Wade. The state had no laws prohibiting abortion, but also no laws that guaranteed the right to the procedure.

Read full story
17 comments
Denver, CO

Closing the circle: Why Denver donates buffalo to indigenous tribes

(Denver, Colo.) In March, Denver donated 33 bison to three Tribal Nations as part of an ongoing effort to restore bison populations on indigenous lands. Of the 33 bison, 17 went to the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes in Oklahoma, and 15 bison headed to the Northern Arapaho Tribe in Wyoming. The city donated one bison to the Tall Bull Memorial Council in Colorado. Last year, Denver donated 13 bison to the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes and one to the Tall Bull Memorial Council.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Found an injured bird? Denver Parks and Rec says leave it alone

(Denver, Colo.) A raccoon rummaging through your garbage or startling your household pets may seem like a nuisance, but raccoons, squirrels, birds and other Denver wildlife serve an essential role in the city’s ecosystem.

Read full story
Colorado State

Despite rain and snow, drought conditions persist in Colorado

(Denver, Colo.) Rain showers pushed through metro Denver Tuesday, adding to the season’s already above-average precipitation, but it’s not enough to counteract the state’s drought.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Protect yourself: West Nile Virus will only get worse in Colorado

(Denver, Colo.) Last year, West Nile Virus caused more deaths and severe disease in Colorado than it had in nearly two decades. The virus killed 11 people and caused 101 cases of neuroinvasive infections, which are linked to severe illnesses like meningitis or encephalitis. Reporting from Kaiser Health News and Science Friday shows West Nile Virus is likely to become even more prevalent as the climate changes.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Colorado caregivers are tired, can't afford more help, study shows

Adult daughter greeting elderly mother in a garden.Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels. (Denver, Colo.) People who care for their aging parents or family members may be facing caregiver fatigue, according to a new study from Seniorly.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver IS windy today, but it won’t last

(Denver, Colo.) Winds around 30 mph whipped through the Mile High City Wednesday as the temperature climbed into the 50s after snow fell Tuesday. The wind is nothing like what Boulder and metro Denver saw around the new year when 100 mph gusts pushed the flames of the Marshall Fire to devastating levels. Those winds weren’t unusual for the time of year or the area, but the drought conditions in Boulder meant a spark could travel far.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado’s deadly avalanche season kills 6, dangerous conditions persist

Although spring brings warmer temperatures, it doesn’t mitigate Colorado’s avalanche danger. So far this season, six people died in avalanches, and hazardous conditions persist in the backcountry.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Working from home during pandemic saved Denverites $2,500

(Denver, Colo.) When companies sent workers home during the pandemic; they no longer had to commute, which meant a lot less driving. Less driving meant spending less on gas and releasing less carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Today Testing ran the numbers in 100 top American cities to understand better how much people saved. They found the average American could have saved up to $2,398 in commuting costs by working from home in 2021.

Read full story
Colorado State

How does medical aid in dying work in Colorado?

(Denver, Colo.) Colorado’s End of Life Options Act went into effect in early 2017. Hundreds of terminally ill patients have accessed medication to end their lives peacefully.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

The Greater Sandhill Crane migration through Colorado is “beyond fantastic”

(Denver, Colo.) Standing 3 to 4 feet tall, with a red forehead and long stick-like legs, the Greater Sandhill Crane has spent spring break in Colorado and Nebraska for millions of years.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

10 things TSA wants you to know about spring break travel

(Denver, Colo.) Air travel is expected to surpass 90% of pre-pandemic daily passenger levels in March as Americans travel for spring break. The pandemic tanked the travel and tourism industry in 2020, but it’s been making a comeback. Restrictions have ended over the past few weeks, as COVID-19 cases have receded, inspiring Ball Arena and the Paramount Theatre to lift all their restrictions.

Read full story
Denver, CO

How much power do HOAs have? Can they take your house?

(Denver, Colo.) Dozens of Green Valley Ranch residents face an eviction threat from their homeowners’ association. While most people think of HOAs as the people who maintain public spaces and protect neighborhood aesthetics, they also wield considerable power.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

After A No Snow Early Winter, March is One Storm After Another in Metro Denver

(Denver, Colo.) If it’s felt like Denver’s seen one snowstorm after another, you’re not wrong. January and February have been the fourth snowiest on record. January - February 2022: 29.2 in.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Why was there a box of human heads in Denver?

(Denver, Colo.) A strange scene unfolded last week in northeast Denver when someone stole a box of human heads intended for medical research. It’s not clear if the person who stole the box and dolly from a parked truck knew what they were stealing, but the blue-and-white cardboard box was marked “Exempt Human Specimen.”

Read full story
6 comments
Colorado State

Colorado gas prices near record-breaking level

Gas prices are on the rise as a side of effect of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.Erik Mclean / Pexels. (Denver, Colo.) The average gas price hit $3.836 a gallon Tuesday in Colorado, just a quarter short of the highest price ever recorded in the state. And it’s on track to climb even higher soon.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy