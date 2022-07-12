Packing for the long-awaited beach vacation

Clair Feng

A beach vacation is a perfect option to relieve yourself of stress and rejuvenate your mind. It is also the best way to spend quality time with your family and loved ones. Are you planning to have your next summer vacation at a beach? Then you must prepare yourself for the adventure.

Whether you’re going to a beach close to your house or you intend to fly to a dream beach far away, there are some beach items you must carry along. You will need more than some sunscreen and a water bottle. In this article, we’ll look at three essential items you must have ready for your summer beach vacation. Let’s get right into it!

Universal Waterproof Phone Case

One of the things that can ruin a beach vacation is to see your phone plunk into the beach. Luckily, you now have several options for waterproof pouches to keep your phone afloat, dry, and protected. One of the best options you can get is JOTO Universal Waterproof Cellphone Pouch. This phone case is perfect for every smartphone up to 7 inches tall and 4 inches wide.

It is not only waterproof but also dustproof and scratch-resistant, allowing you to take it anywhere along the beach. This JOTO universal case has incredible versatility as it can fit any smartphone model, ranging from iPhones to Samsung, Motorola, Nova, Huawei, and several others. It can also protect your ID cards, wallet, credit cards, passports, etc.

Another advantage of this universal case is its portability. The neck strap that comes with it allows you to carry it conveniently and dive into your vacation without worries. The window on the front and back sides is clear, making it easy to use the touchscreen functions. As a result, you can take incredible pictures and videos to keep memories of the exciting vacation.

This item is a must-add to your next beach vacation bag!

Open Water Swim Buoy

You may know it as a swim buoy, a tow float, or a safe swim bag. This item is essential for your next summer vacation if you’re looking to switch up the fun and go for a swim at the beach. A swim buoy is a great option for point-to-point swimming. You won’t have to leave your valuables ashore. You can take them with you as you swim without worrying about them getting wet, thanks to the swim buoy.

However, you have to ensure that you choose the most effective option. An excellent swim buoy to carry along with you is the ProCase Swim Buoy. It is brightly colored, making it noticeable on the oceans, lakes, and other open water. The bright color will make you visible to lifeguards, jet skis, surfers, and other open water vehicles.

This swim buoy has a built-in nozzle that allows you to inflate and deflate easily. Even after inflation, it remains lightweight, so you can use the adjustable buckle strap waist belt to attach to your body. Regardless of what you put inside, the ProCase safe swim bag will gently tow behind you and will not add extra weight to your swim or drag you back.

If you seek increased confidence in the water, you should not miss out on this great item.

Beach Towel

You don’t want to go swimming or lounging on sand without having something to clean your body. You may already know that a beach towel is a must-have for your next summer vacation. However, choosing the right one is also essential.

JOTO Turkish Beach Towel is a top choice you must consider. It is not only a stylish option, it also comes with premium quality and versatility. This oversize stripe towel is soft and absorbent, with double stitches that make it super soft. The thick and tight weaving will protect you from the beach sand while keeping you dry and warm.

It is extra-large, making it a perfect fit for kids, teenagers, and adults. JOTO beach towel is made of 100% cotton, increasing its softness and absorbency. The material is also odor-free, allowing you to bring your pets and kids along without hassle. Caring for this beach towel is easy as it is both hand and machine-wash safe. You can easily fold it into your beach bag without taking up much space.

It is an excellent beach item to carry with you!

Final Thoughts

Remember to travel light when heading off on a beach vacation, taking only the most useful things. While traveling light, remember to take everything you will need. Are you ready for your next beach trip? Remember to take the three items discussed above with you.

(Contributed by: Ayotomiwa Omotosho; Co-author: Clair Feng)

