From Email Marketing to Customer Engagement

What is Email Marketing?

Email marketing is a digital marketing strategy that uses email to establish and maintain relationships with current prospects and consumers. The ultimate goal is to persuade these people to purchase and become repeat customers.

Email is usually cited as one of the most efficient marketing channels for a business. MailChimp is integrated with e-commerce systems such as Shopify, Shoplazza, and Squarespace to enable shops better connect with their consumers. Your email list's size is still used to illustrate your reach and thought leadership. In contrast, your email marketing efforts should be part of a more comprehensive strategy to educate your contacts about your business.

Unsplash

1. Direct & Easy Communication

You can quickly establish and maintain a conversation with your current and potential consumers with email marketing.

For example, if you send out a monthly newsletter on one of your new products, email allows your customers to contact you quickly and easily with any questions they may have. Similarly, you will be able to answer swiftly and efficiently, successfully opening a line of contact with your customers.

All consumers want to reach you, even if they aren't interested in your offer. People want their queries answered before they spend money with your company.

2. Strong ROI

The amount of money you earn for every dollar you spend is referred to as your "return on investment," or ROI. A high ROI indicates that you are receiving more value for your money and spending it wisely.

An email marketing campaign's average ROI is 3,800%, with segmented, targeted, and activated efforts accounting for 77% of that return on investment.

3. Broadly usage of Email- Marketing

Email is a kind of communication widely used across the world, and it is the most often used marketing tool. By 2022, email is expected to be used by 4 billion people worldwide. According to the PewResearch, 92% of Internet users use email, with 61% using it daily. With these statistics in hand, it's evident that email is a sure-fire approach to reach a considerable portion of your target audience.

4. Real-time Deliveries

In contrast to a direct mail campaign, your email recipients receive your message in real-time (or any other type of traditional marketing). It's impossible to predict if they'll see your message as soon as it arrives in their inbox, but direct mailers might take days to arrive. Email marketing will reach the recipient in a matter of seconds, with no postage necessary.

5. Personalized Emails

There are strategies for targeting your audience with each tweet you send to your followers or each Facebook post you publish, but you can't tailor it for each viewer. You may, however, use email marketing to tailor each email to address each subscriber.

Trust us when we say it makes a big difference if you're unsure how customization affects your email marketing strategy. Emails with personalized subject lines are 26% more likely to be opened than those with generic subject lines.

6. Boost Brand Awareness

Social media is not the only technology that may assist a firm in increasing brand recognition. The presence of an email address from a client or prospect suggests that they are interested in your company.

Remember that email marketing helps you raise your brand's exposure and recognition. This does not suggest that you send more emails to each consumer every day. It's a fantastic strategy to get rid of consumers you don't like.

Instead, use email marketing for advertising your community involvement. Too frequently, businesses use email marketing to attempt to sell, sell, sell their products, entirely ignoring the value of brand awareness. It also hinders a potential end consumer from acquiring the trust of other customers and gives your company a bad reputation.

(Contributed by Muhammad Zeeshan; Co-author: Clair Feng)