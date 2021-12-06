Diversify Marketing Strategy: Do More than Social Media Marketing

When starting a business, it is critical to have a great product or service that people need and want. You know that people will appreciate what you have to offer, and you expect to build a loyal customer or client base around it.

However, relying solely on the strength of your product is not the best strategy for gaining loyal customers. Marketing is an important, but often overlooked, component of any company's success. This may appear to be a daunting task if you are new to marketing.

There are simple marketing strategies that can be implemented. Having a strong social media presence can be extremely beneficial. Nevertheless, developing a brand's voice and aesthetic can take time.

In this regard, entrepreneurs would be wise to use a hybrid approach that includes more traditional advertising methods rather than focusing solely on social media marketing. Here are some reasons why you should broaden your marketing strategy.

Pixabay

1. Expand Your Reach to a Wider Audience

One of the most significant benefits of a well-rounded digital marketing strategy is the ability for your business to establish a stronger online presence and reach a larger audience.

According to statistics, customers spend 23% of their online time looking for solutions to their problems. In contrast, 80 percent of today's shoppers will conduct preliminary web research before deciding on which services or items to purchase.

As a result, you must be easily accessible, visible, and ready to meet their expectations. Make use of a variety of marketing techniques. You will reach a larger number of potential customers and meet their needs if you provide them with high-quality, entertaining content.

2. Keeping Abreast of Marketing & Industry Developments

The digital marketing landscape is constantly shifting and evolving. To avoid having your brand, products, or services overlooked, you will need to diversify your marketing strategies. The rules and algorithms of social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are constantly changing. As a result, even well-planned social media advertising campaigns can be derailed by unanticipated events.

Several users have reported that their Facebook ads have been removed without explanation. They have been made aware of no potential violations of Facebook's terms and conditions.

Assume you've spent a lot of money on a new Facebook advertisement campaign and increasing the visibility of your Facebook page. In that case, your account may be suspended for a few weeks while you attempt to regain access.

Eventually, Facebook determines that the account was arrested in error and returns it to its original status. During the time you were unable to log into your account, your business could have suffered greatly, and your advertising campaign could have come to a halt!

Additionally, you can ensure that your company is visible on social media and the internet in general by utilizing additional marketing strategies such as email newsletters, Google Adwords, and other channels such as newspapers, blogs, and podcasts. Fortunately, many eCommerce platforms, such as Shoplazza and Shopify, include advertising and social media monitoring capabilities.

If something goes wrong with one of your social media accounts, the consequences can be severe. However, if you have other marketing channels in place to compensate for the revenue loss, the consequences will be less severe. Simultaneously, the social media side of your business is being repaired.

3. Get a Head Start on Your Competitors

Using various marketing channels allows you to track your results and gain a competitive advantage. You can reach more potential customers and keep your brand in front of more eyes by advertising. Using a platform that your competitors do not use could be an excellent way to diversify and gain market share. You will not see results unless you use multiple platforms and set realistic company goals.

It's natural to be concerned about your company being overlooked, which is why success is critical. Every business owner faces obscurity, particularly in the beginning. While creating content and advertising your product or service, consider how it will benefit your customers. Promote your competitive advantages and what distinguishes you from the competition.

Finally, you won't have to worry about putting all your eggs in one basket if a crisis occurs! What is effective now may or may not be effective in the future. You should have a number of income streams and backup plans in place. You will also be doing your company a disservice if you only promote it through one channel of communication.

(Contributed by Ifeanyi Uzoma; Co-author: Clair Feng & Ethan Tang)