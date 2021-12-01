Landing Page Optimization: Improve the Performance of Unprofitable Pages

Your landing page is one of the most important pages on your website; get it right, and a site visitor will become a loyal customer; get it wrong, and you may have just lost a potential customer for good.

Unfortunately, many businesses do not optimize their landing pages sufficiently, instead focusing their efforts on their homepage. However, in the age of paid media and online ads, the majority of your customers will most likely arrive at your site via your landing page.

So, how do you do it correctly and create a page that converts a browser into a customer? Ensuring that these five essential elements appear on the page is a great place to start.

Compelling Headline

You only have one chance to make a good first impression, and your landing page headline is that opportunity. Simply including a headline is insufficient. It is critical that your landing page copy is well-thought-out and tailored to your target persona.

It is critical to spend time developing different headline ideas in order to find the best one – you want a headline that is concise yet compelling, capturing the audience's attention in as few words as possible. If this sounds like something out of your comfort zone, consider hiring a professional content writer to assist you.

Hero Shot

A "hero shot" is a large, eye-catching image that appears at the top of a page, and no landing page is complete unless it has one. We usually process information faster through images than through text alone, making the hero shot an essential component.

As a result, it's critical that you carefully choose your image, selecting a shot that is not only aesthetically pleasing, but also reflects the message of your page.

Pixabay

Unique Selling Proposition

If you're in the process of establishing or improving your ecommerce site, your unique selling proposition (USP) will have been determined a long time ago. However, while you and your sales team may be well-versed in your company's unique selling points (USPs), your site visitor most likely is not.

By listing your USPs on your landing page, you can make it immediately clear to your potential customer what you're offering that no one else can.

Clear Benefits

Even with your USPs, in today’s highly competitive market spaces, there is a good chance that competitors offering similar products or services exist.

This is where your advantages come into play. Boost the effectiveness of your landing page by including a clear list of benefits that explain to site visitors why they should choose to shop with you.

Call to Action

If you don't include a call to action, all of your hard work earlier on the page will have been for nothing. If you've nailed the first four elements, your site visitor will be primed and ready to act – whether that's calling your team, purchasing an item, or filling out a form – make sure to direct the client to exactly what you want them to do next.

Conclusion

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to developing a good landing page. Fortunately, many eCommerce builders, such as Shoplazza, Shopify, and others, allow you to customize the landing page to your own. Regardless of your company or sector, incorporating these five aspects onto your landing page is crucial and will surely increase its effectiveness.

(Contributed by Emma Cook; Co-author: Clair Feng & Ethan Tang)