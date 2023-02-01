Paying Child Support For The Orphaned Child of The Parent You Killed While Driving Drunk May Become The Norm

Will this work where other remedies for drunk driving have failed?

Do you think a defendant in a drunk driving death case should be held responsible for support payments for their victim's children? Is a civil judgment or court ordered restitution fair to the defendant's own family, one they still may have to support after their conviction? What would the impact to society be under this new law?

Legislators around the country have been trying to make legislation that would require drivers who kill someone in an accident while intoxicated be responsible for support payments for children left without a parent by the accident.

First introduced in Missouri in January of 2022, this type of legislation would apply to drivers who are convicted of vehicular manslaughter while under the influence. Proponents of the law consider it another weapon in the arsenal to stop drunk driving, an arsenal that doesn't appear to currently have the weapons necessary to stop this crime.

The effort to make this law began in Missouri by Cecilia Williams. According to Newsweek, Cecilia Williams started this effort after a drunk driver killed her 30-year-old son Cordell, 25-year-old daughter-in-law-to-be Lacey and four-month-old grandson Cordell II in Missouri in April of 2021. The deaths left her responsible for raising her son's other two children.

Missouri still has not implemented this law and it appears to be stalled. Williams has been in contact with at least a dozen other states to champion the law.

However, the Tennessee version of the bill was signed into law by the governor on May 25, 2022. The law became effective on June 1, 2022. According to a story by ktvb7.com, Tennessee House Bill 1834 was named “Ethan’s, Hailey’s, and Bentley’s Law” to include two surviving children of a police officer who was killed by a hit-and-run drunk driver,

The new statute (follow this link to read a complete copy of the law) would allow for the defendant to serve their time in custody before being required to make "restitution in an amount that is reasonable and necessary for the maintenance of the victim's child." The defendant would have one year from their release date to begin payments.

The new law would require maintenance to be paid until the child reaches 18 and/or graduates high school. If the total amount ordered hasn't been paid by the time it is scheduled to terminate, the defendant must continue paying until it is paid in full.

The law would take into account the following factors:

(1) The financial needs and resources of the child;

(2) The financial resources and needs of the surviving parent or guardian of the child, including the state if the child is in the custody of the department of children's services;

(3) The standard of living to which the child is accustomed;

(4) The physical and emotional condition of the child and the child's educational needs;

(5) The child's physical and legal custody arrangements; and

(6) The reasonable work-related child care expenses of the surviving parent or guardian.

These "support" payments are in addition to any normal fines, fees, and restitution ordered by the court. In addition, the family of the victims would still have the right to sue the defendant in a civil court. If the family sues the defendant and wins a judgment before sentencing, no "support" will be ordered by the sentencing court. If the civil suit is brought after the sentencing of the defendant, any award for damages would offset the court ordered "support" payments.

Unfortunately, it is a rare circumstance that a defendant in a drunk driving death case has the means to pay a substantial amount to a victim. In many states, a bankruptcy filed by a defendant would discharge most civil judgments. However, bankruptcy will not discharge any civil judgments arising from a drunk-driving related death. In addition, a bankruptcy will typically not discharge a court-ordered restitution for damages.

Third parties who are victims of drunk driving related incidents cannot rely on the driver's insurance policy. Many insurance companies will exclude from coverage drinking related incidents. Some insurance companies consider drunk driving an intentional act, which is also typically not covered under your policy.

Drunk driving related deaths continue to rise, despite an increase in penalties and public education efforts. According the the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA),

Every day, about 32 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes — that's one person every 45 minutes. In 2020, 11,654 people died in alcohol-impaired driving traffic deaths — a 14% increase from 2019. These deaths were all preventable.

While the law sounds good on its face, it may just be more of a panacea for the victim. Having an uncollectable judgment hanging over the defendant's head for the rest of his/her life would be another way for a victim's family to make sure a defendant never forgets what they did.