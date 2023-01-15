California Heard The Call: No Longer Can Rap Lyrics Be Used In Criminal Cases Without A Severe Review By The Courts

This applies to you country singers, too!

Boy singing into microphone Photo by Jason Rosewell on Unsplash

Does the music you listen to tell a story? Do you believe that story is true? Do you like rap music? Do you listen to the words of some gangsta' rapper and wonder if the stories they're telling are real? Is that rapper stupid enough of confess to crimes in rap song?

The government would have you believe those lyrics are actually evidence of crimes. Maybe even evidence of gang membership for purposes of criminal enhancements. Prosecutors have used song lyrics as evidence in recent cases involving rappers arrested for crimes. They use the lyrics to prove a variety of things, including conspiracy and gang membership.

The State of California is trying to limit the use of song lyrics as evidence by passing AB 2799.

A recent article on nbcnews.com spoke of a book by researchers at the University of Richmond. The book, “Rap on Trial: Race, Lyrics, and Guilt in America” documents at least 500 cases for the ten year period of 2009 to 2019 where rap lyrics were used in criminal cases.

The current prosecution of a gentleman named Jeffery Lamar Williams, a.k.a, "Young Thug," in Fulton County, Georgia this year aims to do just that. Prosecutors allege "Thug" is the co-founder of a street gang, YSL(Young Slime Life), a subset of the Bloods.

In their case against "Thug" and several co-defendants, the prosecutor has said, “I think if you decide to admit your crimes over a beat, I’m gonna use it,” Willis remarked. The defendants were indicted in a Georgia RICO case that involved 65 counts of murder, gun, and drug charges.

Why rappers? It's highly unlikely that Carrie Underwood is going to be prosecuted for confessing to vandalizing a truck in "Before He Cheats."

And because, according to the Legislative Analysis of California's AB 2799, cases against rappers were the most likely to use their song lyrics as evidence. The Legislative Analysis of the California Bill highlighted a few cases where the evidence in the defendant's music resulted in convictions.

Supporters of the law to restrict the use of rap lyrics insist that the combination of rap songs and the black or brown color of the skin of the defendant leads to unfair prejudice against the defendant.

One of the cases highlighted by the Legislative Analysis was "Young Thug's" case. Another one, this one in Contra Costa County, California, where a black defendant who was also a rap musician, was on trial for murder and gang enhancements. The prosecution alleged the murder was for the benefit of a street gang called "Broad Day." The prosecution hired a gang expert, who testified to the meaning of some of the words used in the defendant's music. This testimony, as well as other evidence of the crime, ultimately led to the conviction of the defendant for murder. He is currently serving life in prison. and sentenced to life in prison.

How would the new law apply to these types of cases in the future? The new law, codified as Evidence Code 352.2, would require the court to conduct a balancing test to see if the evidence of the lyrics is more prejudicial then probative.

The new law, as stated in the Legislative Analysis,

known as The Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act aims to restrict the use of rap lyrics as evidence by prosecutors in criminal cases. The law would require judges to press prosecutors on the purpose behind including lyrics as evidence and interrogate whether doing so injects "racial bias into the proceedings."

The music industry is one of the biggest supporters of this bill:

Calls from the music industry for legislation addressing the use of lyrics in criminal cases have grown in the wake of a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations indictment of Grammy-award winning rapper Young Thug in Georgia, earlier in 2022.

Of interest, there was no opposition for the Bill articulated in the Legislative Analysis. There are 57 prosecution offices in the State of California. Not a single one, even those who have prosecuted these types of cases in the past or have major gang problems, have offered up any opposition.

Could it be that prosecutors have know for a while that using the lyrics of songs as evidence of intent or of guilt was highly prejudicial? If so, and they continued to use them because there was no law stopping them, perhaps convictions of defendants where this type of evidence was instrumental in convicting the defendants should be revisited with an eye towards correcting possible miscarriages of justice.

Unfortunately, there aren't many (there are a few) prosecutor's offices that take the initiative to correct a wrong on their own. After all, how would it look for the elected District Attorney if their cases were overturned?