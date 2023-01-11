You're Not Going To Believe Why California Legalized Jaywalking

And, No, Its Not Because Jaywalking Is Safe!

Person in street Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

California State Legislators decided jaywalking should no longer be a crime "unless a reasonably careful person would realize there is an immediate danger of a collision with a moving vehicle or other device moving exclusively by human power." 21955 Cal. Veh. Code

What is a "reasonably careful person?" When you find out, let me know.

Did you know that, according to statistics, no state has more pedestrian deaths on its roadways than California? The State of California's very own Office of Traffic Safety said so.

I know statistics can be boring, but give the ones below a good read. Then ask yourself, "What possible reason could California possibly have for legitimizing jaywalking?" The answer is below the statistics.

In the summer of 2022, California's Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) released a report conducted for them by the Berkley Safe Transportation and Research Center. Some of the statistics in the report include:

From 2011 to 2020, pedestrian fatalities increased 46.2 percent while other traffic deaths only increased by 14.4 percent.

From 2019 to 2020, pedestrian fatalities increased 3.9 percent, despite a 13.2 percent reduction in driving.

Black persons had the second highest rate of pedestrian traffic deaths.

Preliminary 2021 data suggest that this trend will continue in the near future, reporting that 8,730 people died in roadway fatalities in the first quarter, a 10.5 percent increase from the same period in 2020.

Other information from the OTS includes:

2018: 893 pedestrians were killed on California roadways, a 26% increase from 2014.

2018: More than 14,000 pedestrians injured.

Pedestrian deaths rose 26% percent between 2014 and 2018.

Nearly 7,500 pedestrians have died in California between 2009 and 2018.

California’s pedestrian fatality rate is almost 25% higher than the national average.

No state has more pedestrian deaths on its roadways than California.

As an attorney and a former police officer, I couldn't understand why jaywalking was legalized. So, like any decent lawyer, I went to the Legislative Analysis for an explanation. During my reading, I learned another version of this bill, AB 1238, was rejected by Gov. Newsom in 2021. His words were, "I am concerned that AB 1238 will unintentionally reduce pedestrian safety and potentially increase or serious injuries caused by pedestrians that enter our roadways at inappropriate locations."

For context, here is what the "old" version of California Vehicle Code section 21955 said, "Between adjacent intersections controlled by traffic control signal devices or by police officers, pedestrians shall not cross the roadway at any place except in a crosswalk." Simple, right? If there are controlled intersections to the left and right, a pedestrian must use a crosswalk. And vehicles must yield to them.

The new law is not so simple:

21955. (a) Between adjacent intersections controlled by traffic control signal devices or by police officers, pedestrians shall not cross the roadway at any place except in a crosswalk.

(b) (1) A peace officer, as defined in Chapter 4.5 (commencing with Section 830) of Title 3 of Part 2 of the Penal Code, shall not stop a pedestrian for a violation of subdivision (a) unless a reasonably careful person would realize there is an immediate danger of a collision with a moving vehicle or other device moving exclusively by human power.

(2) This subdivision does not relieve a pedestrian from the duty of using due care for their safety.

(3) This subdivision does not relieve a driver of a vehicle from the duty of exercising due care for the safety of any pedestrian within the roadway.

Section (a) is the same as the old law. What the Legislature did, essentially, is add section (b)(1) which says a police officer cannot stop a pedestrian who is violating subsection (a) i.e., committing a crime, unless a "reasonably careful person would realize there is an immediate danger."

Imagine a defendant in court: "Your Honor! I'm not a reasonably careful person. I do stupid stuff like stepping into traffic all the time. Since I am not that reasonable, I shouldn't be convicted."

And in California, that defense would probably win.

With all of those statistics cited above by their own state agency, why did they legalize jaywalking? A disproportionate number of those stops were of "Black Californians.".

In the August 25, 2022 Assembly Floor Analysis - Concurrence in Senate Amendments report, the authors of the bill, Assembly members Ting and Friedman, argued that black persons were stopped for jaywalking five times more often than other races. In addition, he said that ". . .the prevalence in jaywalking in certain neighborhoods reflects inequities in street design." Legalizing jaywalking prevents these inequities.

In the same report, the California chapter of the National Association of Social Workers supported the bill by arguing that jaywalking fines were higher than many other fines, and that "These citations are often used as a tool for police to harass communities of color."

In summary, despite all of the statistics showing a huge increase in pedestrian accidents and deaths, the California Legislature legalized jaywalking due to perceived racism in its application by law enforcement.

While you ponder this, the Assembly Analysis talks about a precipitating incident that occurred on September 23, 2020. On that date, San Clemente police shot and killed a black man who was crossing the street with his family. He was shot while being stopped for jaywalking.

A different version of the incident was told in an article posted on foxla.com. That article talks about the facts of the case and details how the Orange County District Attorney cleared the officers of wrongdoing.

Nevertheless, whatever the justification, safely jaywalking is now legal in California.