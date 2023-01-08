California Laws for 2023: Banning The "Pink Tax"

Raising the equality bar for women, or raising prices for men?

Woman shaving Photo by Victoria Alexandrova on Unsplash

How would you like to pay more for a product that both men and women use and that differs only by color? Or to whom it is marketed? Well, that's what happens in a woman's daily life. She pays more for her razors, even though the difference may just be the color - the pink razor is marketed to women, the blue razor to men. Women typically pay more for shampoo and conditioner that is marketed to women, even though some of it is essentially the same product that costs men less.

Gender equality has been an issue for some time now. California State Assembly members Rebecca Bauer-Kahan and Cristina Garcia have written a bill that was signed by Governor Newsome in September that became law on January 1st, 2023. This law, Assembly Bill 1287, is also known as Gender Pricing Discrimination. The law bans pricing of products that are "substantially similar" to each other, but are priced differently (usually higher for women) based on the gender they are marketed to.

You probably didn't know that California already has a law that protects against gender discrimination in services called the Gender Tax Repeal Act of 1995. The new law, AB 1287, is different in that it covers products or goods, not services. AB 1287 has been codified as Civil Code Section 51.14, and becomes part of the Unruh Civil Rights Act.

AB 1287 isn't a "bounty" law like Senate Bill 8, the Texas abortion law, which allows private citizens to sue to enforce, potentially receiving a bounty for their efforts. No, this law will be enforced by the California State Attorney General's Office.

Subsection (d) (1) of the new law says "Notwithstanding any other law, whenever the Attorney General has cause to believe that a violation of this section has occurred, the Attorney General may, upon notice to the defendant of not less than five days, seek a court order to enjoin and restrain the continuance of those violations."

No proof is required that any person has been injured or damaged. This means the Attorney General will not have to bring in "victims" who can prove they lost money, i.e., paid more for their product, because of their gender.

The new law also defines how "substantially similar" will be used to determine if a specific product falls under the law. This definition, written into the law, surely will be challenged since it is the crux of a case.

AB 1287 tells us products that meet the law's four criteria will be considered "substantially similar" (a difference in coloring by itself is not considered a "substantial" difference):

No substantial differences in the materials used in production

The intended use is similar

The functional design and features are similar

The brand is the same or both brands are owned by the same individual or entity

Nonetheless, this new section of law does not prohibit price differences in goods or services that are based specifically on the following:

The amount of time it took to manufacture those goods

The difficulty in manufacturing those goods

The cost incurred in manufacturing those goods

The labor used in manufacturing those goods

The materials used in manufacturing those goods

Any other gender-neutral reason for having increased the cost of those goods.

Holly Martinez, Executive Director of the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls, was quoted in a Commission Press Release as saying,

“With women as a whole making an average of 79 cents to every dollar a man makes, and women of color making even less, this wasn’t a tax we could afford to ignore,” said Holly Martinez, Executive Director of the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls. “Women make up as much as 85% of consumer purchases in the United States and the pink tax represents $1,300 annually that can now be returned to her to fund retirement, home ownership, education, or to recover economically from the pandemic crisis.”

One has to wonder whether there will truly be a savings to women, or whether manufacturers will just raise the prices on lower priced "substantially similar" product.