Kansas City, MO

Explore the amazing world of Spider-Man at the Union Station exhibition opening in May 2023

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TPBVb_0lJodpmj00
Photo bysteven lozanoonUnsplash

Spider-Man has been a beloved superhero since his first appearance in Marvel Comics in 1962. Now you can learn all about Spider-Man. Coming to Kansas City's Union Station in late May 2023 for all Spider-Man fans is Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing--The Exhibition. This exhibition is being brought to Kansas City by Disney and Marvel Entertainment. Mark your calendars.

Why do fans love Spider-Man?

People love Spider-Man because he is relatable and human. My 4-year-old grandson thinks there’s nobody else like him. Spider-Man is an average person who has to deal with everyday problems like anyone else, but he also has extraordinary powers that make him a hero.

Spider-Man is a symbol of hope and courage, and he always puts others before himself. He also embodies the idea of never giving up, no matter how difficult the situation may be. All these qualities make Spider-Man one of the most popular superheroes of all time. All fans regardless of age will be very excited the exhibit is coming to Kansas City.

This exhibition made its debut in 2022 in San Diego to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man. It's expected to open in Kansas City on May 26.

How much are the tickets?

If you purchase your tickets before March 26, the prices are listed below. After that date, adult prices go up as noted. Union Station encourages you to make your purchases online. Because it's expected for tickets to possibly go fast, you might want to consider getting yours soon.

  • Union Station Members - $15
  • Adults - $22 (after March 26, $24)
  • Children (3-12) - $20
  • Seniors (55+) -$20
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IORPY_0lJodpmj00
Photo byHakan NuralonUnsplash

What you can expect

You'll learn about the origins of this hero who originated in 1962. There will be interactive displays and of course, photo ops. Six decades of fans will be delighted to know about this exhibition. This superhero has become a pop culture icon which is evidenced by every toy, coloring book, or video across the market. If you're a fan, now you can crawl across the parking lot to Union Station to view this special event.

Plan to spend 120 minutes at the exhibition. Remember that no food or drinks are permitted. Limit usage on cell phones and avoid using a flash for any photos. The hours are 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Click here for more information. For parking information, click here.

Why fans love Spider-Man

People love him for his relatable personality, his selfless attitude, and his never-give-up spirit. He is a symbol of hope for many people who are struggling with their own personal battles. His story of rising from humble beginnings to becoming a hero has inspired countless people around the world. Spider-Man's story teaches us that no matter how hard life gets, we should never give up on our dreams and always strive to be the best version of ourselves.

Thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Spiderman# Kansas City Spiderman Exhibit# Union Station Exhibit# Superhero# Pop Culture Hero

Comments / 0

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
20K followers

More from CJ Coombs

Missouri State

Missouri Senate's proposed SB-131 sparks debate over tax relief for firearms sales

Earlier this month, it was reported by a station out of St. Louis that Missouri Senate bill SB-131 was moving forward. In fact, several media outlets reported the same information. This bill includes a provision which could change laws regarding taxation on gun sales. In addition, the sellers of firearms could receive tax credits. This topic continues across the media.

Read full story
20 comments
Kansas City, MO

Exploring the historic Wiltshire Apartment Hotel before its demolition in Kansas City's East Village

The Wiltshire Apartment Hotel was located at 703 E. 10th Street in Kansas City, Missouri until it was demolished earlier this year. It had previously been listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) on June 27, 2014.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Satisfy your comfort cravings with breakfast for dinner at the Corner Cafe in Riverside

If breakfast is your favorite meal, then you know you can make it for dinner too. You might even have a favorite breakfast-serving restaurant. I know I do. If you’re traveling through Kansas City with your family, this restaurant could be one of the best stops of your trip if you like to feel your comfort craving being satisfied.

Read full story
7 comments
Kansas City, MO

Women's History Month: celebrating Carrie Westlake Whitney, founding librarian of the Kansas City Public Library

Women's History Month is an important time to recognize and celebrate the achievements of women throughout history. One notable woman to celebrate during Women's History Month in Kansas City is Carrie Westlake Whitney. She was the founding librarian for the Kansas City Public Library.

Read full story

The emotional effect of hearing your local Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing

It's not new news. Retail businesses continue to close. It does become, however, an emotional reflection of when it was your favorite retailer. Maybe there's some personal history with these stores. You had to get a last-minute wedding gift or towels were on sale.

Read full story
14 comments
Kansas City, MO

Exploring some history of Kansas City's first television station - WDAF-TV

WDAF-TV (channel 4) and now referred to as FOX4 is Kansas City, Missouri's television network affiliated with the Fox network. The station is owned by Nexstar Media Group maintaining studios at 3030 Summit Street, known to Kansas Citians as Signal Hill. Visit here to view some interesting old images related to inside the station.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Explore Kansas City's history: Alexander Majors House and Museum reopens in April

In 1856, successful businessman, Alexander Majors, built a house near 81st Street and State Line Road in Missouri. It's a two-story farmhouse now operating as a museum. After being closed for the winter season, it will reopen for visitors on April 6.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

Explore Kansas City in the summer: from Crown Center to J. Rieger & Co. Distillery

There are plenty of to-do options to experience in Kansas City, Missouri, especially if you're vacationing. Since so many venues can involve some walking, the summer is the favored time. You can probably say that for a lot of cities.

Read full story

Smartphone addiction: is it real and is it taking over your life or the lives of your children?

Yes, smartphones have become a big part of our lives no matter where we live. I use my own smartphone to keep in touch with people whether family or friends. In 2020, it was a necessary part of life for many including myself with remote working. I retired early in 2021 and since then, the time I spend on my phone dramatically decreased.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Women's History Month: celebrating social leader, Sarah Walter Chandler Coates

In March every year, we get to celebrate all month long the history of women who have made contributions that enhanced and improved our lives. Women’s History Month is an important time to celebrate women who have made a difference in our society. It's an opportunity to recognize and honor the achievements of women.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Women's History Month: the founders of Children's Mercy Hospital were sisters

Children's Mercy Hospital's story begins with two sisters. Katharine Berry and her sister, Alice, arrived in Kansas City from Wisconsin in 1893. They took turns putting each other through school. The first sister to obtain her medical degree was Katharine while Alice worked as a schoolteacher. Alice later obtained her dental degree. Remember their professions were male-dominated early on. Also, their gender prevented them from being a part of groups associated with medical professionals.

Read full story
2 comments
New Franklin, MO

Discovering the historic Rivercene house built in 1869

Built originally by a riverboat captain named Joseph B. Kinney in 1869, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on February 16, 1973. Known as Rivercene, it is a large historic home located close to New Franklin, Missouri. This two-story square-shaped house was constructed in the architectural style of Second Empire.

Read full story
1 comments
Centralia, MO

The magnificent historic Chatol House in Centralia, Missouri: home of F. Gano and Anna Lee Toalson Chance

On July 3, 1979, the Chatol House & Gardens in Centralia, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The house has also been referred to as The Chatol, The White House, or The Chance Guest House. This was where F. Gano and Annie Chance lived.

Read full story
Columbia, MO

Exploring the historic David Guitar House in Columbia, Missouri

A historic home in Columbia, Missouri (Boone County) known as the Guitar House was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) on September 9, 1993. It's also been stated the house was referred to as Confederate Hill by another owner.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, KS

Kansas City's Northland: Balls Food Stores is bringing a Price Chopper to the former Hy-Vee location later this year

It has been announced the empty space which once contained a busy Hy-Vee grocery store near North Oak Trafficway and Englewood in Kansas City's Northland will be filled with a Price Chopper later this year.

Read full story

Exploring the for-profit Savers thrift store: reusing, repurposing, and upcycling pre-owned items

Going to thrift stores can be seen as a sign of thriftiness, but there's nothing wrong with going to them. It's a great way to save money while still getting quality items that you need, and sometimes you might need one item for only one occasion.

Read full story
Hannibal, MO

Exploring Hannibal's historic home: the Elbert-Dulany House

The Ebert-Dulany House was built around 1865 which makes it over 150 years old. Crazy and wonderful. This two-story house is located at 1000 Center Street in Hannibal, Missouri. The architectural style is Second Empire. The mansard roof is amazing.

Read full story
2 comments
Caledonia, MO

Exploring the historic Harrison Queen House: an isolated 1875 log home in Missouri's Bellevue Valley

Sometimes when you're learning about a historic place or historic structure, it takes your mind back in time. At the very least, you try to imagine what life must have been like.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Some history behind St. Patrick's Day Parades: many think they started in Ireland

Correction: title change was necessary because it sounded too much like an ad and a piece of content had to be moved to the end. Did you think St. Patrick's Day parades started in Ireland?

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy