Explore the amazing world of Spider-Man at the Union Station exhibition opening in May 2023

Photo by steven lozano on Unsplash

Spider-Man has been a beloved superhero since his first appearance in Marvel Comics in 1962. Now you can learn all about Spider-Man. Coming to Kansas City's Union Station in late May 2023 for all Spider-Man fans is Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing--The Exhibition. This exhibition is being brought to Kansas City by Disney and Marvel Entertainment. Mark your calendars.

Why do fans love Spider-Man?

People love Spider-Man because he is relatable and human. My 4-year-old grandson thinks there’s nobody else like him. Spider-Man is an average person who has to deal with everyday problems like anyone else, but he also has extraordinary powers that make him a hero.

Spider-Man is a symbol of hope and courage, and he always puts others before himself. He also embodies the idea of never giving up, no matter how difficult the situation may be. All these qualities make Spider-Man one of the most popular superheroes of all time. All fans regardless of age will be very excited the exhibit is coming to Kansas City.

This exhibition made its debut in 2022 in San Diego to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man. It's expected to open in Kansas City on May 26.

How much are the tickets?

If you purchase your tickets before March 26, the prices are listed below. After that date, adult prices go up as noted. Union Station encourages you to make your purchases online. Because it's expected for tickets to possibly go fast, you might want to consider getting yours soon.

Union Station Members - $15

Adults - $22 (after March 26, $24)

Children (3-12) - $20

Seniors (55+) -$20

Photo by Hakan Nural on Unsplash

What you can expect

You'll learn about the origins of this hero who originated in 1962. There will be interactive displays and of course, photo ops. Six decades of fans will be delighted to know about this exhibition. This superhero has become a pop culture icon which is evidenced by every toy, coloring book, or video across the market. If you're a fan, now you can crawl across the parking lot to Union Station to view this special event.

Plan to spend 120 minutes at the exhibition. Remember that no food or drinks are permitted. Limit usage on cell phones and avoid using a flash for any photos. The hours are 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Click here for more information. For parking information, click here.

Why fans love Spider-Man

People love him for his relatable personality, his selfless attitude, and his never-give-up spirit. He is a symbol of hope for many people who are struggling with their own personal battles. His story of rising from humble beginnings to becoming a hero has inspired countless people around the world. Spider-Man's story teaches us that no matter how hard life gets, we should never give up on our dreams and always strive to be the best version of ourselves.

Thanks for reading!