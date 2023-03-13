Exploring the for-profit Savers thrift store: reusing, repurposing, and upcycling pre-owned items

Photo by allison christine on Unsplash

Going to thrift stores can be seen as a sign of thriftiness, but there's nothing wrong with going to them. It's a great way to save money while still getting quality items that you need, and sometimes you might need one item for only one occasion.

Not only will you save money, but you'll also be helping the reduction of landfill waste and supporting a local charity. When you think about 62.5% of clothing that's sent to landfills, that's really an alarming figure.

By going to a thrift store like Savers, you might have a fun experience resulting from a unique find. The Savers website says it all in three words: reusing, repurposing, and upcycling. Maybe you don't want to spend $99 on a new blouse or $149 on a jacket you'll only wear once. If that's the case, if you've never visited Savers, it might be worth your time to check out this store.

Brief history

Savers, Inc. is a privately held for-profit thrift store that's headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. "Thrift" as it implies offers second-hand items to be repurposed or upcycled. While the name is known as Savers in Kansas City, it's known as Value Village in the Pacific Northwest, Baltimore's Metropolitan area, and most of Canada. In Chicago and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, it's known as Unique. Other stores in the United States, like Kansas City, Missouri, and the country of Australia, carry the store's company name, Savers.

Savers has over 300 locations. There is a location north of the river in Kansas City at 2251 NW Barry Road, Kansas City, MO 64154, and one in Liberty, Missouri at 300 S State Route 291, Liberty, MO 64068. There are also locations across the state line in Kansas.

We are a for-profit company that champions reuse. Shopping in our stores does not support any nonprofit, but donating reusable goods to a nonprofit we partner with does. We pay nonprofits for clothing and household items, helping them fund programs in local communities. (Source.)

Founder

William Oliver "Bill" Ellison (b. July 3, 1928, d. May 25, 2008) founded Savers in 1954. According to Ellison's obituary, he "lived his life most happily when giving of himself to others, which he did generously and often, and always with a positive life message to share."

In 1954, Ellison opened his first thrift store in San Francisco, California. He and his family lived in Bellevue, Washington where he established his first local charity connection. In 1970, his company moved its headquarters from California to Seattle. Son, Tom Ellison, is the previous owner and Chairman of the Board of Savers Inc. who also along with his wife, Sue, established the Ellison Foundation in 2003.

The present CEO of Savers and Value Village is Mark Walsh.

Legal problems

A lawsuit was filed and settled by Savers with the Minnesota Attorney General in 2015. The lawsuit claimed Savers misleads the public by making it sound like they give larger percentages of its revenue to non-profit charities. Savers has partnership contracts with non-profit organizations. Part of the legal issues appears to revolve around the percentages provided to non-profits which is amounting to very little.

While some suggest that Savers or Value Village (part of the Savers brand) misled the public into believing it's a charity organization, if you read the Savers website, it states it is a for-profit company. It seems that it just needs to be more transparent with what percentages actually go to the non-profit partners.

What a thrift store does provide

Even though Savers is a for-profit organization, it's a store you can visit and save money on your purchases. Savers seems to be committed to providing the public with quality items at affordable prices.

With thrift stores in general, shoppers can find everything from clothing and furniture to electronics and appliances.

Savers needs to tell the public that they can trust them for quality items at an affordable price and that they have a wide selection of items available. They also need to let people know that they are dedicated to providing excellent customer service and helping their customers find exactly what they need as well as being more transparent in how they help local charities. On their Kansas City, Missouri website page, Savers states that donations of used clothing and household items at the Barry Road location benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City.

Thanks for reading!