Exploring the for-profit Savers thrift store: reusing, repurposing, and upcycling pre-owned items

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m4rjC_0lHauvgi00
Photo byallison christineonUnsplash

Going to thrift stores can be seen as a sign of thriftiness, but there's nothing wrong with going to them. It's a great way to save money while still getting quality items that you need, and sometimes you might need one item for only one occasion.

Not only will you save money, but you'll also be helping the reduction of landfill waste and supporting a local charity. When you think about 62.5% of clothing that's sent to landfills, that's really an alarming figure.

By going to a thrift store like Savers, you might have a fun experience resulting from a unique find. The Savers website says it all in three words: reusing, repurposing, and upcycling. Maybe you don't want to spend $99 on a new blouse or $149 on a jacket you'll only wear once. If that's the case, if you've never visited Savers, it might be worth your time to check out this store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ycZw_0lHauvgi00
Photo byJohn Phelan, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Brief history

Savers, Inc. is a privately held for-profit thrift store that's headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. "Thrift" as it implies offers second-hand items to be repurposed or upcycled. While the name is known as Savers in Kansas City, it's known as Value Village in the Pacific Northwest, Baltimore's Metropolitan area, and most of Canada. In Chicago and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, it's known as Unique. Other stores in the United States, like Kansas City, Missouri, and the country of Australia, carry the store's company name, Savers.

Savers has over 300 locations. There is a location north of the river in Kansas City at 2251 NW Barry Road, Kansas City, MO 64154, and one in Liberty, Missouri at 300 S State Route 291, Liberty, MO 64068. There are also locations across the state line in Kansas.

We are a for-profit company that champions reuse. Shopping in our stores does not support any nonprofit, but donating reusable goods to a nonprofit we partner with does. We pay nonprofits for clothing and household items, helping them fund programs in local communities. (Source.)

Founder

William Oliver "Bill" Ellison (b. July 3, 1928, d. May 25, 2008) founded Savers in 1954. According to Ellison's obituary, he "lived his life most happily when giving of himself to others, which he did generously and often, and always with a positive life message to share."

In 1954, Ellison opened his first thrift store in San Francisco, California. He and his family lived in Bellevue, Washington where he established his first local charity connection. In 1970, his company moved its headquarters from California to Seattle. Son, Tom Ellison, is the previous owner and Chairman of the Board of Savers Inc. who also along with his wife, Sue, established the Ellison Foundation in 2003.

The present CEO of Savers and Value Village is Mark Walsh.

Legal problems

A lawsuit was filed and settled by Savers with the Minnesota Attorney General in 2015. The lawsuit claimed Savers misleads the public by making it sound like they give larger percentages of its revenue to non-profit charities. Savers has partnership contracts with non-profit organizations. Part of the legal issues appears to revolve around the percentages provided to non-profits which is amounting to very little.

While some suggest that Savers or Value Village (part of the Savers brand) misled the public into believing it's a charity organization, if you read the Savers website, it states it is a for-profit company. It seems that it just needs to be more transparent with what percentages actually go to the non-profit partners.

What a thrift store does provide

Even though Savers is a for-profit organization, it's a store you can visit and save money on your purchases. Savers seems to be committed to providing the public with quality items at affordable prices.

With thrift stores in general, shoppers can find everything from clothing and furniture to electronics and appliances.

Savers needs to tell the public that they can trust them for quality items at an affordable price and that they have a wide selection of items available. They also need to let people know that they are dedicated to providing excellent customer service and helping their customers find exactly what they need as well as being more transparent in how they help local charities. On their Kansas City, Missouri website page, Savers states that donations of used clothing and household items at the Barry Road location benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City.

Thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Thrift Stores# Savers# Kansas City# For Profit Thrift Store

Comments / 0

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
20K followers

More from CJ Coombs

Kansas City, MO

Explore Kansas City in the summer: from Crown Center to J. Rieger & Co. Distillery

There are plenty of to-do options to experience in Kansas City, Missouri, especially if you're vacationing. Since so many venues can involve some walking, the summer is the favored time. You can probably say that for a lot of cities.

Read full story

Smartphone addiction: is it real and is it taking over your life or the lives of your children?

Yes, smartphones have become a big part of our lives no matter where we live. I use my own smartphone to keep in touch with people whether family or friends. In 2020, it was a necessary part of life for many including myself with remote working. I retired early in 2021 and since then, the time I spend on my phone dramatically decreased.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Women's History Month: celebrating social leader, Sarah Walter Chandler Coates

In March every year, we get to celebrate all month long the history of women who have made contributions that enhanced and improved our lives. Women’s History Month is an important time to celebrate women who have made a difference in our society. It's an opportunity to recognize and honor the achievements of women.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Women's History Month: the founders of Children's Mercy Hospital were sisters

Children's Mercy Hospital's story begins with two sisters. Katharine Berry and her sister, Alice, arrived in Kansas City from Wisconsin in 1893. They took turns putting each other through school. The first sister to obtain her medical degree was Katharine while Alice worked as a schoolteacher. Alice later obtained her dental degree. Remember their professions were male-dominated early on. Also, their gender prevented them from being a part of groups associated with medical professionals.

Read full story
1 comments
New Franklin, MO

Discovering the historic Rivercene house built in 1869

Built originally by a riverboat captain named Joseph B. Kinney in 1869, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on February 16, 1973. Known as Rivercene, it is a large historic home located close to New Franklin, Missouri. This two-story square-shaped house was constructed in the architectural style of Second Empire.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Explore the amazing world of Spider-Man at the Union Station exhibition opening in May 2023

Spider-Man has been a beloved superhero since his first appearance in Marvel Comics in 1962. Now you can learn all about Spider-Man. Coming to Kansas City's Union Station in late May 2023 for all Spider-Man fans is Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing--The Exhibition. This exhibition is being brought to Kansas City by Disney and Marvel Entertainment. Mark your calendars.

Read full story
Centralia, MO

The magnificent historic Chatol House in Centralia, Missouri: home of F. Gano and Anna Lee Toalson Chance

On July 3, 1979, the Chatol House & Gardens in Centralia, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The house has also been referred to as The Chatol, The White House, or The Chance Guest House. This was where F. Gano and Annie Chance lived.

Read full story
Columbia, MO

Exploring the historic David Guitar House in Columbia, Missouri

A historic home in Columbia, Missouri (Boone County) known as the Guitar House was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) on September 9, 1993. It's also been stated the house was referred to as Confederate Hill by another owner.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, KS

Kansas City's Northland: Balls Food Stores is bringing a Price Chopper to the former Hy-Vee location later this year

It has been announced the empty space which once contained a busy Hy-Vee grocery store near North Oak Trafficway and Englewood in Kansas City's Northland will be filled with a Price Chopper later this year.

Read full story
Hannibal, MO

Exploring Hannibal's historic home: the Elbert-Dulany House

The Ebert-Dulany House was built around 1865 which makes it over 150 years old. Crazy and wonderful. This two-story house is located at 1000 Center Street in Hannibal, Missouri. The architectural style is Second Empire. The mansard roof is amazing.

Read full story
2 comments
Caledonia, MO

Exploring the historic Harrison Queen House: an isolated 1875 log home in Missouri's Bellevue Valley

Sometimes when you're learning about a historic place or historic structure, it takes your mind back in time. At the very least, you try to imagine what life must have been like.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Some history behind St. Patrick's Day Parades: many think they started in Ireland

Correction: title change was necessary because it sounded too much like an ad and a piece of content had to be moved to the end. Did you think St. Patrick's Day parades started in Ireland?

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

The Van Leeuwen Ice Cream brand came out with another flavor surprise that swept the internet today

For those not familiar with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, they now have a company-owned operation that began in 2008 in New York City out of a yellow food truck. Amazing. According to New York Simply, they have many shops in New York. If you live there, lucky you. If you live in the Midwest, check with your local Walmart or Sprouts Farmers Market. You can also click here to find a close location to you that sells the Van Leeuwen brand.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

Experience hospitality again from a 1829 Kansas City home of Dr. James Compton that's now a famous well-known restaurant

The historic home of Dr. James Compton was built around 1829 in Kansas City, Missouri. It's also been referred to as Sandy's Oak Ridge Manor Tea House. When it was originally built, it was a log home. Through the years, it expanded by the Compton family through 1952. This house was in the Compton family from 1844 to 1954—that’s 110 years! Once a “center of social life,” it serves as a reminder of what it was like in the pioneer days when you go there.

Read full story
3 comments
Liberty, MO

Exploring the historic Clinton House: a Southern-style home from the 1800s in Liberty, Missouri

The Clinton House is a historic home located at Liberty, Missouri (Clay County). The architectural style is Italianate Asymmetrical. On November 22, 1978, the house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The then-listed owners of the house called the house, Belle Maison.

Read full story
1 comments
Kearney, MO

Claybrook House: a historic home built in 1858 and destroyed by fire in 2002

The Claybrook House built in 1858 is located in Kearney, Missouri (Clay County). This two-story historic home is "L" shaped. The architectural design is the Federal style, and the entrance contains some Greek Revival elements. On December 21, 1981, this home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
2 comments

National 'Get Over It Day' is celebrated on March 9 and created by Jeff Goldblatt

Today is Get Over It Day. This annual celebrated event occurs on March 9. The name says it all. It also reinforces the words from the popular Let It Go song. It means stop worrying, especially about things you have no control over. Get over those things that have been controlling and ruling your daily thoughts and actions.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Exploring the historic Antioch Community Church: a monument to faith in Kansas City, Missouri

Sometimes you come across a church in your drives that looks very old. The Antioch Christian Church (now called Antioch Community Church) located at 4805 NE Antioch Road in Kansas City, Missouri is historic. It was built in 1859 and is north of the Missouri River.

Read full story
1 comments

'Delicious' plant-based Reece's Peanut Butter Cups and more: Hershey's March 2023 launch

Hershey's is releasing its version of plant-based Reece's Peanut Butter Cups this month. It's made of oat chocolate confection and peanut butter. Besides making vegans happy, it's a healthier option in the candy aisle. Allegedly, this product will be available at Rite Aid for $2.49 which is $1 more than regular peanut butter cups.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy