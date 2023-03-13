Hannibal, MO

Exploring Hannibal's historic home: the Elbert-Dulany House

CJ Coombs

Ebert-Dulany House, September 2014.Photo bySa magnuson33, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Ebert-Dulany House was built around 1865 which makes it over 150 years old. Crazy and wonderful. This two-story house is located at 1000 Center Street in Hannibal, Missouri. The architectural style is Second Empire. The mansard roof is amazing.

In the late 1980s, the house underwent restoration. In 1983, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also part of the Maple Avenue Historic District.

William C. Ebert

William C. Ebert was in Hannibal, Missouri before the Civil War. He was linked with William T. League in the Daily Messenger, which he bought from League in 1860. In 1863, this paper was consolidated with Missouri’s Palmyra Courier which was where Mark Twain worked from 1848 to 1855 in its early years in Hannibal. The paper is now called the Hannibal Courier-Post.

When Ebert experienced financial problems, his company ended and his house had to be sold in 1880. In 1886, it was purchased by Fanny W. Dulany. The house was not lived in for six years and was still referred to as the William C. Ebert property.

George W. and Fanny Dulany

Fanny was married to George W. Dulany, son to tobacco businessman, William H. Dulany. George’s father came to Hannibal in 1867 after 20 years in the tobacco business. W.H. Delany established a lumber company with brother, Daniel, and Jesse McVeigh. In 1881, his company merged with Ingram & Kennedy out of Eau Claire, Wisconsin. His new company was called the Empire Lumber Company.

W.H.’s oldest son, D.M. Dulany, relocated to Eau Claire to become the company’s bookkeeper. From the northern locations, rafts carrying lumber was sent down the Mississippi River to Hannibal. When it left Hannibal by way of the Hannibal and St. Joseph Railroad, it was shipped to Nebraska and Kansas.

As forests started to dwindle in the northern states of Wisconsin and Minnesota, this affected the lumber businesses in Hannibal. In 1901, the Hannibal Saw Mill Company closed, and a few years later, so did the Empire Lumber Company.

George Dulany branched out to help the city’s economy. He sold 33 acres of his lumber yard to Business Men’s Association which in turn provided to new industries for free. Dulany also helped Bluff City Shoe Company which located in the new industrial area.

After George and Fanny relocated to Dallas, Texas, they sold their house In 1917.

During the 1930s, the Ebert-Dulany House was renovated into apartments and to the northeast corner of the house, either a small grocery store or confectionery was added.

In 1981, it was purchased by Scott Meyer and Jeff Trevathan of River City Restorations who specialize in historic preservation. This historic home now houses the law office of Cary, Welch, Hickman & Hawk, LLC.

This house celebrates William C. Ebert and George W. Dulany, both of whom shared their own personal histories in this historic house that still stands.




