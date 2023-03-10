Kansas City, MO

Experience hospitality again from a 1829 Kansas City home of Dr. James Compton that's now a famous well-known restaurant

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6Ios_0lEoGFhL00
What used to be the home of Dr. James Compton, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byGoogle Maps.

The historic home of Dr. James Compton was built around 1829 in Kansas City, Missouri. It's also been referred to as Sandy's Oak Ridge Manor Tea House. When it was originally built, it was a log home. Through the years, it expanded by the Compton family through 1952. This house was in the Compton family from 1844 to 1954—that’s 110 years! Once a “center of social life,” it serves as a reminder of what it was like in the pioneer days when you go there.

The house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) on July 10, 1979. Other structures on the property that are part of that listing include a guest house and a blacksmith shop. This home is one of the oldest surviving dwellings in Kansas City. You might recognize it if you've been there. It’s now a popular and well-liked restaurant serving up comfort food: Stroud's Oak Ridge Manor Restaurant and Bar.

There weren't major alterations to the home. To the southeast corner of the home, a carport was added and a kitchen and dining room were added to the northwest corner. In 1958, a log cabin (imitation) chapel was built.

The Comptons were a prominent family in Clay County

Dr. James Howard Compton was born on February 9, 1815, in Prince William County, Virginia. His drive to go west was stronger than studying to become a dentist.

In 1834, Compton relocated to Platte County, Missouri and he was there for a while running a mercantile business in Platte City. In 1840, he and Mary Anne Wirt married. Mary was from Shelby County, Kentucky. Her father was George Wirt and he moved his family to Clay County in 1833.

After John and Mary got married, they lived on the Wirt farm until relocating to the property that became the restaurant many years later. The Comptons had several children who attended a private school known as the Sugar Tree Grove Academy.

In 1844, Compton purchased the Oak Ridge property. There were originally two log cabins constructed in 1829 and they were close together with a walkway in between.

The log construction is still visible on the interior of one of the rooms. (Source.)

The Comptons were known for their Southern hospitality. Christmas was a popular time with many guests coming over to celebrate. Wild berries and greenery collected from the farm were used to decorate.

After the Civil War, “remaining house servants continued to live on the farm many years as respected members of the household.” Farm life was organized as each family member had a designated responsibility. Mrs. Compton knitted stockings and mittens for the family and servants. The main crops raised on the farm were wheat and cotton.

One activity on the farm was called the sugar camp. They bore holes in maple trees and sap was collected from the spigots. Those who came to the camp were fed and entertained.

Interestingly, the Comptons owned the first cooking stove in their area. Their neighbors would come to see it. One year, the turkey for Thanksgiving was burned because the women basically only had the experience of cooking over an open fireplace to go by.

The Comptons were members of the Antioch Christian Church, which building is also listed on the NRHP. The church was known for holding annual strawberry festivals. In 1929, due to road construction, the church couldn’t hold the festival but it carried on at the Compton’s place. Entertaining groups of people was what the Comptons did, and they apparently loved doing so.

In 1944, Compton’s daughter, Emma, who was in her 80s at that time, took in 500 guests to help celebrate the family’s 100 years of residency on the property. There was no running water or electricity then.

James Compton died on October 30, 1878, at age 63. After he died, the only son, George Thomas Compton, continued to operate the farm. Mary Ann Compton died in 1895, and with the exception of Emma, the other daughters moved away after marrying. Emma stayed at the farm, and died on November 27, 1953, at age 93.

Changes occurred with the farm no longer being a working farm. Sometimes it was rented out. During the 1890s, the founder of Jenkins Music Company would rent it annually for a week. Mr. Jenkins wanted his family to see what it was like to live in the country.

In 1954, Emma Compton sold the house to Louise Sandstrom. Even then, fireplaces were used to heat the home and kerosene lamps were used to light it. The residence was modernized by Louise, but she maintained the integrity of the home. She opened a restaurant called Sandy’s Oak Ridge Manor. It’s amazing that when Emma sold the home, all the furnishings remained.

Today, the property houses Stroud's Oak Ridge Manor Restaurant and Bar, which continues to preserve history and make a lot of its customers happy

Thanks very much for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Historic Home# Dr James Compton# Oak Ridge Manor# Strouds# History Preservation

Comments / 3

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
20K followers

More from CJ Coombs

Centralia, MO

The magnificent historic Chatol House in Centralia, Missouri: home of F. Gano and Anna Lee Toalson Chance

On July 3, 1979, the Chatol House & Gardens in Centralia, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The house has also been referred to as The Chatol, The White House, or The Chance Guest House. This was where F. Gano and Annie Chance lived.

Read full story
Columbia, MO

Exploring the historic David Guitar House in Columbia, Missouri

A historic home in Columbia, Missouri (Boone County) known as the Guitar House was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) on September 9, 1993. It's also been stated the house was referred to as Confederate Hill by another owner.

Read full story
Kansas City, KS

Kansas City's Northland: Balls Food Stores is bringing a Price Chopper to the former Hy-Vee location later this year

It has been announced the empty space which once contained a busy Hy-Vee grocery store near North Oak Trafficway and Englewood in Kansas City's Northland will be filled with a Price Chopper later this year.

Read full story

Exploring the for-profit Savers thrift store: reusing, repurposing, and upcycling pre-owned items

Going to thrift stores can be seen as a sign of thriftiness, but there's nothing wrong with going to them. It's a great way to save money while still getting quality items that you need, and sometimes you might need one item for only one occasion.

Read full story
Hannibal, MO

Exploring Hannibal's historic home: the Elbert-Dulany House

The Ebert-Dulany House was built around 1865 which makes it over 150 years old. Crazy and wonderful. This two-story house is located at 1000 Center Street in Hannibal, Missouri. The architectural style is Second Empire. The mansard roof is amazing.

Read full story
2 comments
Caledonia, MO

Exploring the historic Harrison Queen House: an isolated 1875 log home in Missouri's Bellevue Valley

Sometimes when you're learning about a historic place or historic structure, it takes your mind back in time. At the very least, you try to imagine what life must have been like.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Some history behind St. Patrick's Day Parades: many think they started in Ireland

Correction: title change was necessary because it sounded too much like an ad and a piece of content had to be moved to the end. Did you think St. Patrick's Day parades started in Ireland?

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

The Van Leeuwen Ice Cream brand came out with another flavor surprise that swept the internet today

For those not familiar with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, they now have a company-owned operation that began in 2008 in New York City out of a yellow food truck. Amazing. According to New York Simply, they have many shops in New York. If you live there, lucky you. If you live in the Midwest, check with your local Walmart or Sprouts Farmers Market. You can also click here to find a close location to you that sells the Van Leeuwen brand.

Read full story
2 comments
Liberty, MO

Exploring the historic Clinton House: a Southern-style home from the 1800s in Liberty, Missouri

The Clinton House is a historic home located at Liberty, Missouri (Clay County). The architectural style is Italianate Asymmetrical. On November 22, 1978, the house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The then-listed owners of the house called the house, Belle Maison.

Read full story
1 comments
Kearney, MO

Claybrook House: a historic home built in 1858 and destroyed by fire in 2002

The Claybrook House built in 1858 is located in Kearney, Missouri (Clay County). This two-story historic home is "L" shaped. The architectural design is the Federal style, and the entrance contains some Greek Revival elements. On December 21, 1981, this home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
2 comments

National 'Get Over It Day' is celebrated on March 9 and created by Jeff Goldblatt

Today is Get Over It Day. This annual celebrated event occurs on March 9. The name says it all. It also reinforces the words from the popular Let It Go song. It means stop worrying, especially about things you have no control over. Get over those things that have been controlling and ruling your daily thoughts and actions.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Exploring the historic Antioch Community Church: a monument to faith in Kansas City, Missouri

Sometimes you come across a church in your drives that looks very old. The Antioch Christian Church (now called Antioch Community Church) located at 4805 NE Antioch Road in Kansas City, Missouri is historic. It was built in 1859 and is north of the Missouri River.

Read full story
1 comments

'Delicious' plant-based Reece's Peanut Butter Cups and more: Hershey's March 2023 launch

Hershey's is releasing its version of plant-based Reece's Peanut Butter Cups this month. It's made of oat chocolate confection and peanut butter. Besides making vegans happy, it's a healthier option in the candy aisle. Allegedly, this product will be available at Rite Aid for $2.49 which is $1 more than regular peanut butter cups.

Read full story
5 comments
Saint Louis County, MO

Exploring Missouri's historic Barretts Tunnels: a look at St. Louis County's railroad legacy

On December 8, 1978, the Barretts Tunnels were listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). They were built by the Pacific Railroad in 1853 in St. Louis County, Missouri, and the first tunnels constructed west of the Mississippi River.

Read full story
Florissant, MO

Exploring the historic Archambault House in Florissant, Missouri built over 170 years ago

The Archambault House is a historic house located at 603 rue St. Denis in Florissant, Missouri (St. Louis County). is privately owned and was last sold in March 2010 (according to the Redfin site).

Read full story
Farmington, MO

Exploring the historic Presbyterian Children's Home in Farmington, Missouri

The Presbyterian Orphanage of Missouri once located at 412 West Liberty Street in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County) is now Parkland Senior Apartments (40 Potosi Street). This location is three blocks west of the St. Francois County Courthouse.

Read full story
6 comments
Rochester, NY

Celebrate your favorite childhood toys and games: discover the National Toy Hall of Fame

Maybe a toy you used to play with or your child did is being celebrated at the National Toy Hall of Fame. Maybe you’re like me and didn’t know about all its history. This is an established hall of fame in the United States that celebrates the years of popularity of toys and games that have endlessly brought entertainment. Over 75 toys have been inducted. The criteria to be inducted include the fact that it was more than a passing fad. Also, it was memorable, and it influenced creativity and learning. It was popular.

Read full story
Sedalia, MO

Sedalia Public Library: Missouri's first Carnegie-funded library was built in 1900

The Sedalia Public Library was the first public library in Missouri that received a $50,000 Carnegie grant to be used toward the construction of its building. In 1980, this library building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This library that's over a century old is still operating.

Read full story
1 comments

Revisiting the popular trends of slap bracelets, hip bags, and Polaroid cameras

In early decades like the 80s and 90s, the world was obviously different when it came to fashion and popular culture. In particular, a young person could wear a slap bracelet and a hip bag, and before that, take a Polaroid picture without anyone noticing.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy