Liberty, MO

Exploring the historic Clinton House: a Southern-style home from the 1800s in Liberty, Missouri

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QAx0O_0lEY1WEi00
Clinton House, Liberty, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Clinton House is a historic home located at Liberty, Missouri (Clay County). The architectural style is Italianate Asymmetrical. On November 22, 1978, the house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The then-listed owners of the house called the house, Belle Maison.

This house consists of a two-story veranda with a railed porch. The entrances for cross ventilation reflect a Southern influence in the building. The two-story house is at the corner of South Leonard and Groom Streets. It is a brick dwelling on a rubble stone foundation. The front of the house faces east.

The house is noted as being a significant residential structure in Liberty. It’s unclear what the exact date of the construction of the house is. What’s known is that it is associated with Southern architecture and it seems to showcase the start of early settlers in Clay County.

Originally, this house was located south of the city limits of Liberty. It was also on the road from Liberty to the Liberty Landing on the Missouri River. This property was included in a purchase made by Captain John Groom in 1887. He was prominent in Clay County. Groom also served as Sheriff and Collector of Revenue. He took his purchase of the land and offered lots of the same up for sale.

At the time of Groom’s purchase, the house had not yet been built. The lots associated with the house property were lots 45, 46, and 47. Nancy Clinton purchased these lots. She was the first individual who owned this property for a long time, and her home was locally referred to as Clinton place. With 1889 being the year the lots were jointly sold, it seems plausible this may be close to the year the house was built.

Also, in 1889, there were heightened increases in property sales in Liberty and Clay County. Where the house is built is land made available for refugees to settle who were affected by the 1819 New Madrid earthquake.

Additionally, though, because of the amount of money Clinton paid for lots 46 and 47, a house might have already been on the property.

John and Nancy Clinton

Nancy Clinton was a native of Ireland and born about 1825. When she was very young, her family came to the United States settling in St. Louis.

Later, she married John Clinton who was also a native of Ireland. They moved to Clay County in 1851 living in Liberty for three years. They relocated to a farm that was southwest of Liberty which is also where John died on December 8, 1875, at age 53 or 54.

Nancy, then a widow, had her sons, Thomas and George, living with her, and according to census information, they were farmers. In 1887, Nancy sold some of the land including farm equipment and cattle. After she made the sale, she bought property in the Groom’s Addition. She was living on Leonard Street in 1900 with her children, Thomas and Mary, who weren’t married and considered “money-lenders.”

Nancy passed away on August 22, 1903, at age 77 or 78. She has an impressive grave marker at Mount Memorial Cemetery in Liberty, Missouri. According to Find-a-Grave, John and Nancy had five children who included John, Thomas, George, and Mary. Her Will did not indicate what was to happen to the house which was litigated and the house went to the highest bidder leaving the profit to be divided between the heirs.

Mary Ann Clinton

In early 1907, it was Nancy’s daughter, Mary Ann Clinton, who bought the house at the courthouse in Clay County. With Mary Ann being a bit of a recluse, and having “a reputation of being very shrewd with money,” there is little known about her.

According to the NRHP nomination form, Mary Ann died in 1938. Her Will left everything to the children of her deceased brother, George. Litigation started again, leaving her property to a nephew, George W. Clinton.

The house was empty for a while after Mary Ann’s death. Eventually, members of the Clinton family managed the property (they were also members of a realty firm). At some point during the 1940s, they modernized the house to include plumbing and heating.

The Clinton family sells the house

There were times the Clinton family rented the house. It would stay in their family until it was sold in 1961. It was sold again in 1970 who were the owners at the time the house was being nominated for the NRHP. They called the house Belle Maison. According to a late September 2012 view of the home on Google Maps, there was a For Sale sign in the yard.

Thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Historic Homes# Liberty Mo# John and Nancy Clinton# Clinton Home# Historic Southern Style Home

Comments / 1

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
20K followers

More from CJ Coombs

Exploring the for-profit Savers thrift store: reusing, repurposing, and upcycling pre-owned items

Going to thrift stores can be seen as a sign of thriftiness, but there's nothing wrong with going to them. It's a great way to save money while still getting quality items that you need, and sometimes you might need one item for only one occasion.

Read full story
Hannibal, MO

Exploring Hannibal's historic home: the Elbert-Dulany House

The Ebert-Dulany House was built around 1865 which makes it over 150 years old. Crazy and wonderful. This two-story house is located at 1000 Center Street in Hannibal, Missouri. The architectural style is Second Empire. The mansard roof is amazing.

Read full story

Sock hops to disco: a look back at the popularity trends

In the 1940s, the American Junior Red Cross held sock hops to raise money during World War II, and they became a trend with teenagers. In the December 1948 issue of Life Magazine, there was a section about teenagers. It mentioned the current phase in Oklahoma City was going to sock hops at the school gym. They had to check their shoes in at the door so they wouldn’t mark up the floor, and the hope was they went home with the right shoes.

Read full story
Caledonia, MO

Exploring the historic Harrison Queen House: an isolated 1875 log home in Missouri's Bellevue Valley

Sometimes when you're learning about a historic place or historic structure, it takes your mind back in time. At the very least, you try to imagine what life must have been like.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Some history behind St. Patrick's Day Parades: many think they started in Ireland

Correction: title change was necessary because it sounded too much like an ad and a piece of content had to be moved to the end. Did you think St. Patrick's Day parades started in Ireland?

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

The Van Leeuwen Ice Cream brand came out with another flavor surprise that swept the internet today

For those not familiar with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, they now have a company-owned operation that began in 2008 in New York City out of a yellow food truck. Amazing. According to New York Simply, they have many shops in New York. If you live there, lucky you. If you live in the Midwest, check with your local Walmart or Sprouts Farmers Market. You can also click here to find a close location to you that sells the Van Leeuwen brand.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

Experience hospitality again from a 1829 Kansas City home of Dr. James Compton that's now a famous well-known restaurant

The historic home of Dr. James Compton was built around 1829 in Kansas City, Missouri. It's also been referred to as Sandy's Oak Ridge Manor Tea House. When it was originally built, it was a log home. Through the years, it expanded by the Compton family through 1952. This house was in the Compton family from 1844 to 1954—that’s 110 years! Once a “center of social life,” it serves as a reminder of what it was like in the pioneer days when you go there.

Read full story
3 comments
Kearney, MO

Claybrook House: a historic home built in 1858 and destroyed by fire in 2002

The Claybrook House built in 1858 is located in Kearney, Missouri (Clay County). This two-story historic home is "L" shaped. The architectural design is the Federal style, and the entrance contains some Greek Revival elements. On December 21, 1981, this home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
2 comments

National 'Get Over It Day' is celebrated on March 9 and created by Jeff Goldblatt

Today is Get Over It Day. This annual celebrated event occurs on March 9. The name says it all. It also reinforces the words from the popular Let It Go song. It means stop worrying, especially about things you have no control over. Get over those things that have been controlling and ruling your daily thoughts and actions.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Exploring the historic Antioch Community Church: a monument to faith in Kansas City, Missouri

Sometimes you come across a church in your drives that looks very old. The Antioch Christian Church (now called Antioch Community Church) located at 4805 NE Antioch Road in Kansas City, Missouri is historic. It was built in 1859 and is north of the Missouri River.

Read full story
1 comments

'Delicious' plant-based Reece's Peanut Butter Cups and more: Hershey's March 2023 launch

Hershey's is releasing its version of plant-based Reece's Peanut Butter Cups this month. It's made of oat chocolate confection and peanut butter. Besides making vegans happy, it's a healthier option in the candy aisle. Allegedly, this product will be available at Rite Aid for $2.49 which is $1 more than regular peanut butter cups.

Read full story
5 comments
Saint Louis County, MO

Exploring Missouri's historic Barretts Tunnels: a look at St. Louis County's railroad legacy

On December 8, 1978, the Barretts Tunnels were listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). They were built by the Pacific Railroad in 1853 in St. Louis County, Missouri, and the first tunnels constructed west of the Mississippi River.

Read full story
Florissant, MO

Exploring the historic Archambault House in Florissant, Missouri built over 170 years ago

The Archambault House is a historic house located at 603 rue St. Denis in Florissant, Missouri (St. Louis County). is privately owned and was last sold in March 2010 (according to the Redfin site).

Read full story
Farmington, MO

Exploring the historic Presbyterian Children's Home in Farmington, Missouri

The Presbyterian Orphanage of Missouri once located at 412 West Liberty Street in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County) is now Parkland Senior Apartments (40 Potosi Street). This location is three blocks west of the St. Francois County Courthouse.

Read full story
4 comments
Rochester, NY

Celebrate your favorite childhood toys and games: discover the National Toy Hall of Fame

Maybe a toy you used to play with or your child did is being celebrated at the National Toy Hall of Fame. Maybe you’re like me and didn’t know about all its history. This is an established hall of fame in the United States that celebrates the years of popularity of toys and games that have endlessly brought entertainment. Over 75 toys have been inducted. The criteria to be inducted include the fact that it was more than a passing fad. Also, it was memorable, and it influenced creativity and learning. It was popular.

Read full story
Sedalia, MO

Sedalia Public Library: Missouri's first Carnegie-funded library was built in 1900

The Sedalia Public Library was the first public library in Missouri that received a $50,000 Carnegie grant to be used toward the construction of its building. In 1980, this library building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This library that's over a century old is still operating.

Read full story
1 comments

Revisiting the popular trends of slap bracelets, hip bags, and Polaroid cameras

In early decades like the 80s and 90s, the world was obviously different when it came to fashion and popular culture. In particular, a young person could wear a slap bracelet and a hip bag, and before that, take a Polaroid picture without anyone noticing.

Read full story
Eminence, MO

Preserving history: the Buttin Rock School in Eminence, Missouri was built in 1913

The Buttin Rock School is also referred to as Button School, and District #85 School. In 1991, this historic school was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This school was a one-story, one-room building and it’s located on the Ozark National Scenic Riverways close to Eminence, Missouri in Shannon County. Constructed in 1913, the foundation is stone and limestone and the walls are weatherboard. This school was a rural schoolhouse in the Ozarks near the east bank of the Current River. The location of the schoolhouse is in a rugged landscape area.

Read full story
Eminence, MO

Preserving history: Walter Klepzig Mill and Farm, an Ozark gem owned by a progressive thinker

On February 13, 1990, the Walter Klepzig Mill and farm located in Eminence, Missouri (Shannon County) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of the Nation's historic places worthy of preservation. When a building or area is listed, it helps to preserve the artifacts and history that tell the story of a community.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy