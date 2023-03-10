Claybrook House: a historic home built in 1858 and destroyed by fire in 2002

The Claybrook House built in 1858 is located in Kearney, Missouri (Clay County). This two-story historic home is "L" shaped. The architectural design is the Federal style, and the entrance contains some Greek Revival elements. On December 21, 1981, this home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The property is owned by the Clay County Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites. The Claybrook House was close to other historic places like Jesse James' Farm.

The Claybrook House is in northeastern Clay County, Missouri, and about three and a half miles northeast of Kearney. The house was made of lumber native to Missouri. The front of the house faces north and consists of five bays, which means there are rows of five windows across.

The house was built with two stairways and eight rooms. The Greek Revival style is shown in the entrance to the home as well as interior doorways and mantels. Inside the “L” shaped portion of the house is a full-length porch

There were doorways from the stair hall, kitchen, and dining room of the house that open onto the porch. The first floor contains the entrance stair hall and separated the sitting room and parlor from the kitchen and dining room. The use of graining was incorporated into elements of the house like cupboards, mantels, and doors.

Graining is the practice of imitating wood grain on a non-wood surface, or on relatively undesirable wood surface, in order to give it the appearance of a rare or higher quality wood, thereby increase that surface's aesthetic appeal. (Source.)

There were false mantels on the second floor, but no fireplaces. There was what is referred to as a pass-through between the kitchen and the dining room. A door was made between the two rooms. A pass-through is typically an opening between two rooms where items like food can be passed through from the kitchen to the dining room.

Electricity was added to the house and what used to be a stone walkway on the porch in the rear was covered with cement. The Clay County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Sites restored the house. Click here to see the interior of a 1999 Christmas inside the house. According to this site, the house was in need of repairs so it could be opened to visitors again.

The Claybrook House displayed the southern architectural influence. This structure “represents the furthest western expansion of the plantation economy.” Later owners were Henry LaFayette Barr and Mary Susan (James) Barr. Interestingly. Mary was Jesse James’ daughter. The Claybrook House was near Jesse James’ birthplace. Mary lived in the house from 1901 to 1919.

George E. Claybrook

Claybrook farmed and operated a saw and flour mill. A native of Virginia, his property was developed into a plantation. In 1854, Claybrook was a member of the Board of Directors of the Clay County Agricultural Society. Because he was a southern sympathizer, he attended a pro-slavery convention in Lexington, Missouri.

During the later years of the Civil War, he experienced financial issues and was listed as having delinquent taxes in 1865 and 1866. Ultimately, the Farmer’s Bank in Liberty, Missouri foreclosed on his property. The property had other owners until it was sold to the Barr family. The last owner was Mrs. Eileen Kelly and in 1976, she donated it to the Clay County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Sites.

According to the NRHP nomination form, the house was a historic house museum after it was restored. However, in 2002, this house was destroyed by fire. Some brush was being burned away from the house, but not far enough away and an ember landed on the roof igniting it. It was reported there was $500,000 in damage.

In the past, the house used to have Victorian-era Christmas displays. There were also Civil War enactments during the summer. The house will be missed. This house will be missed, and it should be remembered for its place in history.

Thanks for reading, and keeping history alive.