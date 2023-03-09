National 'Get Over It Day' is celebrated on March 9 and created by Jeff Goldblatt

Photo by Art Hauntington on Unsplash

Today is Get Over It Day. This annual celebrated event occurs on March 9. The name says it all. It also reinforces the words from the popular Let It Go song.

It means stop worrying, especially about things you have no control over. Get over those things that have been controlling and ruling your daily thoughts and actions.

It's a reminder that it's counterproductive to hang on to the past over and over again. Keep the past in the past and keep moving forward. Maybe someone made you mad yesterday. Are you still carrying that anger? You can get over it.

Who started this celebrated day?

In 2005, the National Get Over it Day was established by Jeff Goldblatt. It all started when he was having problems getting over a former girlfriend. Goldblatt realized it was a common experience so many have. He wrote about his experience in a poem and it went viral through the media.

How can you lift up this day?

Let go of some experience in the past that's holding you back

Exercise or take walks to let off the stress that builds up from an event that keeps you from moving forward

Go do something that will make you a happier person

Make positive changes to the way you respond to actions that remind you of the past

Don't put all your energy into worrying about things you can't control

Make changes in your life that hold you back

Post pictures and share your National Get Over It Day celebrations on social media by using the hashtag #GetOverItDay. (Source.)

While it's true that it's not easy getting over matters quickly enough, especially a break-up of a relationship but it can happen. Also, some people find it easier to cope than others, but again, having a more positive outlook can happen.

Learn that if you continue to hold on to feelings that are negative, they will weigh you down and affect your daily routines. When negative feelings grow, they can turn into problems. Once you recognize that, you can take the necessary steps to have a better outlook on how you respond.

Think about what you can do to get over that one thing that's holding you back. Be encouraged today and reflect on the positive actions you can take to make it a better day for you.

Click here to see and read the poem.

Thanks for reading!