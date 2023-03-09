Kansas City, MO

Exploring the historic Antioch Community Church: a monument to faith in Kansas City, Missouri

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RX7r6_0lCZ8fuR00
Antioch Christian Church.Photo byBob Simrak, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Sometimes you come across a church in your drives that looks very old. The Antioch Christian Church (now called Antioch Community Church) located at 4805 NE Antioch Road in Kansas City, Missouri is historic. It was built in 1859 and is north of the Missouri River.

This one-story church is a frame building that's sheathed in clapboard siding that's painted white. In 1968, it was moved to its current location by about 30 ft. to the south. Care was given to restore it as close as possible to its original condition. In 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The church is rectangular. When it was moved, it was given a basement. The inside of the church was also restored. There are some original pieces inside such as the pulpit. Other pieces aren't original but are from the historic time period. In 1930, the windows were replaced.

The church was restored by the Antioch Community Church Historical Society and used as its headquarters. The Society was founded by its president, Hugh P. Loughrey, and organized in December 1964. The bell in front of the church was placed in the memory of Lillie Smith by Arlene Colt. The president of the K.C. Southern Railroad, Bill Burke, gave it to the Colts. The Society has since disbanded. Meetings and special events are held at the historic church.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Eeor_0lCZ8fuR00
Interior view of the historic church in December 2022.Photo byAntioch Community Church Facebook page.

Church history

The church was founded by minister and writer, Moses E. Lard, who is said to have been nationally known. He was also associated with Frederick V. Loos, a local minister.

Although the church was organized in September 1853, construction didn't begin until 1859. The cost for the frame building was $1,800. The new building had its first meeting in October 1859. Land for the church was donated by a church member.

Originally, the church was located in a wooded area that served a farming community. It was definitely rural at that time. Interestingly, there are two sets of double doors in front of the church. One door was for men and the other was for women. In 1908, Frederick Loos became minister, and by the 1920, the membership was declining. This was due to the growth of movement towards the city, and because of the Depression, farmers were losing their properties.

Rural churches were having to close their doors, especially with members joining city churches. After Rev. Loos died in 1930, it was believed the members were leaving. Some members who had been with the church for a while called a meeting. They invited the editor of the North Kansas City News, J.B. Iden, to speak. His words were emotional. The members voted to continue the church as non-denominational.

The first Antioch Strawberry Festival was held in 1885. The church became a venue to connect socially. In 1935, fundraising was initiated to add a wing to the church. The wing wasn't completed until 1940. The church was used for services through Easter Sunday in 1957. At that time, a new sanctuary was built and that's when the Antioch Community Church Historical Society was organized in 1964.

