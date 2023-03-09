'Delicious' plant-based Reece's Peanut Butter Cups and more: Hershey's March 2023 launch

Reece's Peanut Butter Cup. (This image has been cropped.) Photo by Evan-Amos, CC0 1.0, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Hershey's is releasing its version of plant-based Reece's Peanut Butter Cups this month. It's made of oat chocolate confection and peanut butter. Besides making vegans happy, it's a healthier option in the candy aisle. Allegedly, this product will be available at Rite Aid for $2.49 which is $1 more than regular peanut butter cups.

Next month, Hershey's is going to release their Plant-Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt. The Hershey Company is excited for its customers. Because there is a deficiency of plant-based chocolate on the market in the U.S. was a consideration of Hershey's to make and market these two products.

The plant-based food market is booming, and research suggests it could make up 7.7 percent of the global protein market by 2030. (Source.)

Oat will be replacing milk in the forthcoming vegan chocolate. You can expect to pay a little more as most of us have been witnessing at the grocery store when we look for healthier options (and I’m talking about before price increases hit the stores generally). You can expect the calories to be about the same too, and because of that, I hesitate.

There is a source indicating that vegan Reece's Pieces are available but are hard to find. That is not true. All Reece's Pieces have milk products.

If you're a fan of Lindt products, the Lindt Excellence 99% Dark Cocoa is vegan according to Vegan Foundary. "Ingredients: Cocoa mass, fat-reduced cocoa powder, cocoa butter, demerara sugar, cocoa solids, and dry cocoa solids." (Source.)

Teal Liu, Brand Manager of Better For You, The Hershey Company, indicated in the press release that introducing plant-based options that are delicious is exciting news.

Whether you're vegan or not, and depending on how badly you want the forthcoming Reece's product, will determine how much more you're willing to pay for it.

Click here to read the full press release from Hershey's.

Thanks for reading.