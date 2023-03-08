Exploring Missouri's historic Barretts Tunnels: a look at St. Louis County's railroad legacy

On December 8, 1978, the Barretts Tunnels were listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). They were built by the Pacific Railroad in 1853 in St. Louis County, Missouri, and the first tunnels constructed west of the Mississippi River.

The Barretts Tunnels are located at 3015 Barrett Station Road in Kirkwood, Missouri (St. Louis County). According to the NRHP nomination form, the owner of this property is the National Museum of Transportation.

The original MOPAC single-track with two tunnels were a bottleneck to the double track railroad. The line was moved about 1,000 yards to bypass the tunnels. When the line was relocated in 1944, the area to the left (south) of the track was filled in using rocks and soil removed as the tunnel was replaced by an open cut through the ridge. The depot, although it was moved and is in an area not open to visitors, remains on museum ground and track side of the now Union Pacific Railroad. The current use of the building is a wood working shop and storage area. (Source.)

Looking west at repair work in the west tunnel; notice masonry and brick-engaged piers on the sides. Photo by William L. Hoss (1972), NRHP nomination form.

The Barretts Tunnels went through hillsides. They were about a quarter of a mile apart. The area between the tunnels is occupied by the National Museum of Transport and divided by Barretts Station Road.

The two tunnels were cut through solid limestone and shale hills, and it’s 50 ft. at the deepest point. The west tunnel was originally 440 feet long and is eroded to the present length. There were concrete portals at both the east and west ends of the west tunnel. Since the walls contained shale deposits, piers were placed for more stability. They’re made of stone, brick, or concrete. The ceiling is arched.

The east tunnel goes through limestone and didn’t require as much reinforcement as the west tunnel. It looks more like a mine shaft and the track was removed. Originally, this tunnel was 630 ft. long and has eroded.

The tunnels are the “only structural reminder of the original Pacific Railroad left in Missouri.” Interestingly, back then, it was felt there wouldn’t be another form of transportation to replace the steamboats on the rivers being a chief source of transportation.

There were 17 railroads incorporated between late 1836 and early 1837. Then there was the competition that incited planning for the Pacific Railroad Company. On March 12, 1849, the bill creating the Pacific Railroad Company was signed. It would be constructed west of St. Louis and would pass through Jefferson City to the western border of Missouri.

Then, there was the cholera epidemic in St. Louis and the effects of a fire on a steamboat that spread. The railroad was put on the back burner and not brought up again until January 1850. The promoters of the railroad tried to influence residents that life would get better and that their economy would improve.

James P. Kirkwood, the chief engineer, was asked to survey the best route. It was believed since he worked on railroads in Massachusetts and was the founder of the American Society of Civil Engineers, he was suited for the role of chief engineer. Kirkwood surveyed routes from St. Louis to Jefferson City and hoped to reach Kansas City where there would be favorable effects with river traffic.

Work on the railroad began on August 1, 1851, and as you can imagine, the contractors weren’t driven by the necessity to save time and money. There were delays including the tunnel construction, a shortage of labor, and the cost of materials going up. The Pacific Railroad Company hired many Irishmen to help with the tunnels. It wasn’t an easy task to go through hard rock. The construction started at the ceiling.

Workmen did not begin at the base of the hills to build Barretts Tunnels, but cut into the sides of the hills, using the spoil as fill to raise the surrounding ground to the level of the tunnel floor. (Source.)

The digging tools were picks, chisels, and shovels. Loosened rock was carried off by mule-drawn dump carts and moved into filling an area between the two tunnels. While there were complaints, medical services were provided to the workers.

By the summer of 1853, about 40 miles of rail bed and the first two railroad tunnels were completed to the Franklin County line. People could travel from Kirkwood to St. Louis. The railroad and its promoters lent their names to new commercial areas such as Kirkwood.

The railroad was delayed in reaching Kansas City due to the Civil War but would get there by 1865. Dreams and visions were being fulfilled. The Missouri Pacific Railroad would eventually stretch to Springfield.

National Museum of Transport

The National Museum of Transport has a collection of train engines, motor vehicles, and other types of transportation. They are either on the grounds or in barns and buildings. These are not part of the NRHP listing.

The museum is a non-profit educational organization supported by its members and operated by an elected board of directors. In May 1946, it was incorporated.

