Sedalia Public Library: Missouri's first Carnegie-funded library was built in 1900

Sedalia Public Library (2013). Photo by Kaethesson, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Sedalia Public Library was the first public library in Missouri that received a $50,000 Carnegie grant to be used toward the construction of its building. In 1980, this library building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This library that's over a century old is still operating.

This two-story library is located at 311 West Third Street in Sedalia, Missouri (Pettis County). The architecture firm that designed the library was Shepley, Rutan and Coolidge. The architectural style is Greek Revival. The exterior walls include grey Carthage limestone.

Funding for the library

The idea for a free public library came from the daughters of the city's founder, Gen.George R. Smith. In 1894, it was brought before voters but it was defeated. In the following year, it passed.

The library is the fifth oldest one in Missouri. It used to be located in the courthouse on Ohio Street along with the Sedalia Natural history Society in the basement from 1895 to 1901. The Society had complaints as did the courthouse and the library was asked to move.

Industrialist, Andrew Carnegie, was contacted by D.H. Smith who owned a hardware company and who was the Director of the Third National Bank. Carnegie agreed to donate $50,000 for the construction of a new library building. In return, Carnegie wanted it built on a suitable site and an 8% annual maintenance. In early 1900, in a special election, a tax levy was passed which could then meet the annual maintenance.

After the library plans were drawn up, it was suggested by Carnegie that the plans be submitted to the librarian, E.H. Anderson, at the Carnegie Library in Pennsylvania. It was his suggestion that there be free access to the book stacks. It would be several years before that suggestion was practiced.

The firm of Hurley and Moyer was awarded the construction contract on August 23, 1900, for $12,338. The library was dedicated on July 30, 1901. The library has been a venue for community cultural activities and a meeting place for organizations.

Shepley, Rutan and Coolidge

Shepley, Rutan and Coolidge was a successful firm based in Boston, Massachusetts. It operated from 1886 to 1915. The firm grew out of the architectural practice of Henry Hobson Richardson. The three architects were George Foster Shepley (b. 1860, d. 1903), Charles Hercules Rutan (b. 1851, d. 1914), and Charles Allerton Coolidge (b. 1858, d. 1936).

In 1888, the firm was commissioned to work with landscape architect, Frederick Law Olmsted, by California Senator and Mrs. Leland Stanford to plan the campus for Stanford University. The university was built to memorialize their son, Leland Jr., the Stanfords lost to typhoid.

Thanks for reading!