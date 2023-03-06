Revisiting the popular trends of slap bracelets, hip bags, and Polaroid cameras

Photo by Jose Luis Espindola on Unsplash

In early decades like the 80s and 90s, the world was obviously different when it came to fashion and popular culture. In particular, a young person could wear a slap bracelet and a hip bag, and before that, take a Polaroid picture without anyone noticing.

Slap bracelets

Remember when slap bracelets were new and fun and fashionable? Allegedly, this was one of the most popular fashion accessories ever invented. It’s been made since the 1970s and inspired a whole bunch of designers and even several movie characters. But some people just don’t want to like it anymore. Why? Maybe because the newness wore off or that it's too common. Or maybe some people were getting injured. That said, however, it's still popular with young ones.

The slap bracelet was invented in 1983 by Stuart Anders who was a teacher from Wisconsin. Initially, it was called a slap wrap.

Slap bracelet with Wiki Loves Earth logo. Photo by Anntinomy, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

You can buy slap bracelets as party favors. These inexpensive bracelets are made of a thin strip of metal that's covered in a fabric sleeve and it can be slapped onto your wrist. In the early 90s, teenagers were slapping these on.

Some schools banned the bracelet due to reports of injuries from worn-out or modified versions. (Source.)

In 2018, there was a recall of specific bracelets made by Fantasia Accessories that had furry critters on them. The metal broke through the material causing minor injuries. While regular slap bracelets became more controversial in the late 1990s, they can still be purchased, but they aren't as popular as they used to be.

Hip bags

For a long time, when we went on vacation, my daughter and I would take a hip bag because it was more convenient than monitoring a purse on the shoulder. These bags have been referred to by other names including fanny pack, waist bag, belly bag, or bumbag in the UK. The bag is a fabric pouch with a zipper that attaches to a belt worn around the waist. Some are adjustable.

These bags have been around for decades, but they were highly popular in the late 80s to the mid-90s. There were those who also made fun of them.

Others referenced hikers, nervous travelers, EDM festivals, unfashionable uncles, and the royal blue JanSport fanny pack Jerry mocks George for wearing on Seinfeld ('Looks like your belt is digesting a small animal'). (Source.)

A woman wearing a leather hip bag. Photo by Plot Spoiler, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

If you think about it, you don't have to carry it and you don't have to support it on your back like a backpack. I have seen versions strapped across the chest like a cross-body purse. I actually think the current trend of the cross-body purse is a different version of a hip bag and the difference is the shape and size plus it's not worn on the hip.

A handbag designer who called hers a belt bag did not like the name of the bag being called a fanny pack at all. She was reported as saying that name “is just eww, so cheesy, so tacky, so horrible.”

The Polaroid camera

For decades, the Polaroid camera ruled the world of photography. There are a lot of people who fell in love with this brand and wanted to understand how this camera was invented and how it became such a big hit.

People loved the Polaroid camera because it was a simple, inexpensive camera that took great pictures. You could take pictures with the Polaroid at any time. Customers loved the Polaroid camera because it was easy to use and it was very affordable. Of course, digital cameras changed everything. Improved cameras on cell phones were another game changer.

Photo by Patrick on Unsplash

Polaroid was known for its instant photos. You had to wait a bit for the photos to develop, but it was faster than dropping off camera film. Getting a picture in an instant was unique.

Edwin H. Land founded the company in 1937. He ran the company until 1981. In 1978, the company had its peak employment of 21,000, and in 1991, its peak revenue was $3 billion.

Land developed the Polaroid SX 70 to be small, lightweight and compact. It was promoted by the likes of Morgan Freeman and Andy Warhol was reportedly an avid user. (Source.)

Although the company filed for bankruptcy in 2001, it was acquired. As of 2017, the owner of the Polaroid brand and intellectual property is PLR IP Holdings, LLC.

Thanks for reading! Let me know if you liked any of these trends.