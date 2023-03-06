Preserving history: the Buttin Rock School in Eminence, Missouri was built in 1913

Buttin Rock Schoolhouse, Shannon County, Missouri. Photo by Ozark Radio News.

The Buttin Rock School is also referred to as Button School, and District #85 School. In 1991, this historic school was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

This school was a one-story, one-room building and it’s located on the Ozark National Scenic Riverways close to Eminence, Missouri in Shannon County. Constructed in 1913, the foundation is stone and limestone and the walls are weatherboard. This school was a rural schoolhouse in the Ozarks near the east bank of the Current River. The location of the schoolhouse is in a rugged landscape area.

The school is named after Buttin Rock Mountain which is on the west bank of Current River. Running parallel with the river and located west of the school is historic Buttin Rock Road. This road isn’t highly visible in the summer and is one of the oldest ones in the county. Access to the school is gained on a maintained road that runs on the east ridge above the school, but the easiest route is by the Current River.

This schoolhouse served as a place for educational and social activity for the rural community. A lot of the settlers arriving in the Current River area came from the southern Appalachian Mountains. They were full of spirit to adventure into areas that weren’t highly populated.

The Ozarks region was still considered frontier after the Civil War. The population grew in the late 1800s. More changes would occur after the arrival of the railroads and lumber industries.

From 1870 to 1920, these two industries purchased land, employed natives, and encouraged migration to the area. They also brought consumer goods and more cosmopolitan ideas, elements of which such as an appreciation of public education were incorporated into Ozark society. (Source.)

By 1900, there were thousands of schools in rural Missouri that were primarily one-room schools. The efficiency of the education being provided became a concern for Missouri administrators. Between 1911 and 1948, the lawmakers wanted the one and two-room schools to consolidate. At that time, the schools were significant to the Ozarks' culture and residents didn’t want any of them closed.

Buttin Rock School was labeled as a hardship school through 1960 as it was hard for students to reach the building. This school was maintained until 1963.

With the school being made out of a wood frame, it could be moved which it was in 1920 due to a threat of flooding. It’s believed M.V. Keller’s family built the school because they owned the land surrounding it from 1907 to 1930. The building was heated by a pot-bellied stove was noted as standard for Shannon County.

Many of these schools remained because you have to understand that it was the only source of education for a lot of the region’s children. At most, the school had a couple of dozen students but for most of its history, it had around 10 students each year. The school also provided a chance for social life.

Teachers at Buttin Rock School

In the first school year, there weren’t any available state funds. The young teacher who wasn’t paid well also lacked experience. In the second year, there was a new teacher. A lot of the teachers stayed with the school for only one or two years. The average student age was nine.

Later, however, teachers were well-trained. Because Buttin Rock was a poor district, teachers needed to supplement school supplies where families could not.

Buttin Rock School provided some social life for residents such as pie suppers. At the beginning of every school year, a traditional Ozark pie and dinner auction was held. Men would bid on the pies that were baked by women and girls. For the man who won, he could eat his pie with the baker. The money from pie suppers would be used to obtain various student supplies.

Buttin Rock’s last teacher

Dorothy Hunter Ennis was the last teacher at this rural school. She used workstations that would go around the room. Consider, too, if you had less than 12 students, this allows room for change in any day’s schedule.

Imagine how a teacher had to reach for creativity in the one-room schoolhouse. “…schools such as Buttin Rock combined grades three with four and five with six for all subjects except mathematics.”

Ms. Ennis had a trailer next to the school and lived there during the week. Since she was responsible for the lunches, she would cook a pot of beans in the trailer and bring them to the pot-bellied stove in the school later. Ms. Ennis also had an infant she would bring to class because she had no one to watch the baby.

The schoolhouse

The school had three windows on the north and south sides of the building. There was a teacher’s desk in front of the chalkboard and the desks that were attached to chairs were for the students.

The National Park Service (NPS) retained and stored some of the student desks and books. The NPS which owns and maintains the building also boarded the doors and windows.

Ozarks' rural schoolhouse yards typically were two acres. While a deed was never given for Buttin Rock School that would indicate acreage, one may safely assume that the schoolyard was about two acres.

