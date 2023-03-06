Preserving history: Walter Klepzig Mill and Farm, an Ozark gem owned by a progressive thinker

Klepzig Mill, Shannon County, Missouri, in the Ozark National Scenic Riverways. Photo by National Park Service, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

On February 13, 1990, the Walter Klepzig Mill and farm located in Eminence, Missouri (Shannon County) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).

The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of the Nation's historic places worthy of preservation. When a building or area is listed, it helps to preserve the artifacts and history that tell the story of a community.

The Walter Klepzig Mill and Farm are located on the Ozark National Scenic Riverways.

Along Rocky Creek is a small turbine mill built by Walter Klepzig in 1928 --hence its name, Klepzig Mill. Walter, son of a Prussian German immigrant, was a progressive thinker. (Source.)

The farm property consisted of 121 acres that included a forested hillside and bottomland that had been cleared near Rocky Creek in eastern Shannon County. The structures making up the complex include the following:

A mill (c. 1912) and associated hydraulic system (c. 1912-1935)

A springhouse and smokehouse (c. 1920-1925)

Foundations of a 1923 farmhouse and c. 1920-1925 barn

Two post-1934 chicken coops

Ruin of a post-1934 machine shed

At the time the NRHP nomination form was submitted, the mill from where Klepzig relocated it in about 1928 was still surviving. The mill is northeast of the site of the house and located on a steep bank of Rocky Creek. It was partially restored in 1987. According to the National Park Service, the mill’s machinery can still be seen inside the Klepzig Mill, and the building is open to visitors.

Of the dozens of smaller, rural grist mills once in the region, only the Klepzig survives. The Klepzig farm is one of very few grist mill sites which continues to communicate the relationship between a small Ozark mill and the farm of which it is a part. (Source.)

The farmers who operated rural Ozark grist mills usually owned them. They were self-sufficient farmers. Before Walter Klepzip purchased the land composed of 121 acres, the government made a 78-acre grant to David Reed in 1857 which was expanded.

Two of the early owners of the farm were G.W. McCaskill and Joshua Sholar. In the New South Ozarks era, they were two of the local leaders. New South was a term that described increased interest in improvements and industrial development after the Civil War.

McCaskill was one of three who built and operated grist mills and sawmills. In 1890, he bought the farm. It's believed he felt the farm would be a good location for a mill. After a couple of months, however, he sold the farm. Eight months passed and Sholar purchased the farm which he kept until 1898.

By the time Klepzig purchased the farm in 1912, he would make improvements. Some of the land had to be cleared. The road to the farm was improved and the mill was reconstructed. A new house was built replacing a log cabin. Other structures were built including a milking barn.

Klepzig's father and entrepreneur, Charles Klepzig, was also influenced by the New South way of internal improvements. He introduced the barbed wire and woven wire fence. He also explored opportunities outside of the area involving marketing to other regions.

The Klepzig family prospered enough affording them the luxury of having a radio. They lived simple lives. About four times a year, trading was performed at Winona which was the closest town. Railroad ties were handmade from oak trees that were cut down from the farm, and served as more income. Klepzig was a talented carpenter and had his own blacksmith shop.

In 1925, Walter Klepzig relocated to another farm that was close to a mail route. He left the Rocky Creek farm to be cared for by his son.

The mill operated through 1930. The property was rented out in 1931 and traded for land in Dent County in 1935. After that, it was purchased by A.C. Brandt. He was an electrical equipment supplier from St. Louis. He modernized the farm. In 1936, a new four-bedroom house was constructed.

Walter Klepzig was a noteworthy builder. The mill he constructed in about 1912 replaced an earlier mill. Klepzig spent eight years up until 1930 upgrading the mill and the hydraulic system as farming practices progressed. His mill functioned three days per week and some of his customers included farmers.

After the farm and mill were sold to Brandt, the need for corn milling declined because of what was becoming more available in stores. But it was also a place where Brandt was planning to retire.

For professional historical millwright Derek Ogden, the Klepzig mill is the only known example of sawmill construction in a mill anywhere in the United States. (Source.)

Brandt's modification of the mill and farm took it from its earliest form of the New South Ozarks to Cosmopolitan Ozarks with its fast change to the area.

The farm had productivity limits because arable land was scarce. Luckily, the forest contributed to the farm's economy. Owners sought to make a profit from the benefits of the mill, a mill that represents a piece of history in the region.

Walter Klepzig was born in Shelby County, Illinois on March 30, 1876. He died in Winona, Missouri on July 6, 1947, at age 71. In his obituary, it was noted that he was the best carpenter in Shannon County.

Click here for images of the mill as well as directions.

Thanks for reading.