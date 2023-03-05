The nostalgia of box-looking TVs fell into history as technology continued to say hello

Watching television in 1958. Photo by Evert F. Baumgardner, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Technology has become a big part of our world. The value of technology from boxy-looking televisions to big flat screens on the wall and other technological wonders has revolutionized the way we live and work.

The old box-looking television set could have been carried to any room in the house like your bedroom dresser or a large kitchen counter. Today, we have flat screens in different sizes that are mounted on the walls. We're also streaming our favorite shows on tablets. Technology advances have changed and improved everything.

After World War II, television broadcasting took off. Marketing in itself expanded with the use of television advertising. The entertainment industry grew its fans. Eager information sponges were no longer sitting by their radios resting on a family-knitted doily. The television was the new information resource.

RCA Model 630-TS television set seen in a museum. Its caption indicates it was the first mass-produced TV set and was sold in 1946 and 1947. Photo by Fletcher6, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Did everyone really care how the television operated? They probably were just happy it did. Initially, not everyone could afford to buy one. For those who could, eyes glued to the magic that was happening in front of them. I still recall the old metal-encased TV set we had and compared to the big screens available today, I don't think we ever imagined what we were watching could be enlarged.

The least expensive RCA model was the 17-inch black and white tabletop in 1954 for $189, and the most expensive RCA was the 15-inch RCA color console in 1954 for $1,000. (Source.)

Inventions occurred that replaced the large tubes you used to have to replace which opened the doors to creating smaller and portable TVs. Some were even inside a boombox during the 1960s.

Portable boombox television by Sharp Corporation. Photo by Puding Jahodový, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Even though the old vintage TV sets displayed black and white images, it was still magic. With technological advances back in the 1950s, and more television shows being added to that magic box, shows such as I Love Lucy was reaching millions of viewers. "The first color television system began broadcast in 1953."

It's wild to think that the number of American households having televisions in 1950 rose from 9% to 8.9% by 1959.

Technology has evolved providing convenience and entertainment for everyone. Even though big flat screens on the wall are still considered expensive, they're a common feature in homes and some have several in different rooms of the house.

Thanks for reading!